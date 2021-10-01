Gameday Guide: South Carolina vs Troy football kickoff time, odds, stream, TV

South Carolina football will host its final Group of Five opponent against the Sun Belt’s Troy Trojans on Saturday.

This week will be a bounce-back opportunity for the Gamecocks, who have dropped their last two games to SEC opponents Georgia and Kentucky due in part to stalled offensive efforts and a stifled run game. Rest assured, head coach Shane Beamer is not pulling any alarms after a 2-2 start, seeking improvement but not in a state of panic.

“We’re not happy with how we’ve played, but we’re in September,” Beamer said at his Tuesday press conference. “I’m not sure what the outside narrative is outside this building — don’t really care. But I know in this building, we as a team see how close we are. We as a team understand that we have a lot to clean up, players and coaches, details on the field, details off the field because it all transpires.”

USC’s defense has continued to impress and leads the Southeastern Conference alongside Georgia with seven team interceptions. Safety Jaylan Foster, who has caught four picks through four games, leads the country with Oregon’s Verone McKinley.

Troy will bring one of the nation’s top defenses into Columbia and allows opponents an average of 243.5 total yards per game. Trojans defensive end Javon Solomon has recorded the most sacks in the country through the first four contests and poses yet another challenge to the Gamecocks’ offensive line.

What you need to know about the Week 5 matchup:

What channel is the South Carolina game on?

Who: Troy Trojans (2-2, 0-1 Sun Belt) at South Carolina (2-2, 0-2 SEC)

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium (77,559) in Columbia, S.C.

TV: SEC Network

Stream: via ESPN app

On-air announce crew: Taylor Zarzour, play-by-play; Matt Stinchcomb, analyst; Alyssa Lang, sideline

Radio: 107.5 FM in the Columbia area (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analyst; Jamar Nesbit, sideline) … See all the radio affiliates around South Carolina here.

Satellite radio: Sirius 132/XM 190

Series history: USC leads 3-0. The Gamecocks last played the Trojans in 2010, winning 69-24.

Weather forecast for Columbia, SC

Saturday’s weather will be partly cloudy and warm, with a high of 85 degrees, then low 80s toward the end of the game.

South Carolina vs Troy game prediction

ESPN’s Football Power Index gives South Carolina a 71.4% chance of winning against the Trojans.

Point spread for Troy vs USC Gamecocks

South Carolina opened as a 9-point favorite over Troy, but the line has since shifted to the Gamecocks by a touchdown. ESPN Chalk’s David Purdum said the Gamecocks have been dropping in bettors’ power ratings.

“It seems like the money has been on Troy, early money,” Purdum said. “So, the respect for the Gamecocks is fading in the betting market.”

South Carolina football injury report

Wide receiver Xavier Legette returned to practice this week after suffering minor scrapes in a traffic accident, Shane Beamer said. Legette is expected to be available Saturday.

returned to practice this week after suffering minor scrapes in a traffic accident, Shane Beamer said. Legette is expected to be available Saturday. Defensive back Carlins Platel was limited in Tuesday’s practice, but Beamer said he is hopeful Platel can play against Troy.

was limited in Tuesday’s practice, but Beamer said he is hopeful Platel can play against Troy. Defensive lineman Rick Sandidge continues to progress from a leg injury that has sidelined him from every game of 2021 thus far. Beamer said he’s “getting closer and closer.”

continues to progress from a leg injury that has sidelined him from every game of 2021 thus far. Beamer said he’s “getting closer and closer.” Linebacker Sherrod Greene remains out after undergoing surgery on his lower right leg following the Georgia game Sept. 18.





Where is Troy located?

Troy University, a public university with an enrollment of about 13,000 undergraduate students, is located in Troy, Alabama. Troy is in the Southeast portion of the state, resting about an hour south of Alabama’s capital city Montgomery. The city of Troy’s population hovers around just over 19,000 people.

Gamecocks vs Troy Trojans: What to watch for

USC offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield said on Wednesday the Gamecocks haven’t yet found their identity on offense. Satterfield wants to improve the run, both with the running backs and quarterback Luke Doty, but he’s also still implementing his scheme and improving chemistry.

To put it realistically, last week was Doty’s third career start and his second game of this season. The Gamecocks are young, they’re breaking in an all-new staff, and as Beamer remarked at his Tuesday media conference — “the sky is not falling.”

Troy is a non-conference opponent from the Group of Five that could give South Carolina’s offense the chance to find a rhythm before it steps into a six-game SEC stretch starting with a road trip to Knoxville on Oct. 9. Even still, the Trojans are no defensive pushover, ranked the fourth-best total defense in the FBS.

The Gamecocks’ defense has consistently created opportunities for its offense, winning the turnover battle against both Georgia and Kentucky, and should be able to build upon its early success against Troy. The Trojans have struggled to get their own run game established, averaging just over 75 yards per game through their first four contests, and lean heavily on quarterback Taylor Powell.

With experienced pass rushers like Kingsley “JJ” Enagbare and safety Jaylan Foster leading the country in interceptions, South Carolina should once again find success defensively when it plays the Trojans. The key will be whether the Gamecocks’ offense can capitalize on their chances.

South Carolina players to watch

1. Wide receiver Jalen Brooks had his best game as a Gamecock last week against Kentucky, hauling in four receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown. Brooks, along with fellow wide receiver Josh Vann, are USC’s two most productive pass catchers to date, with Brooks surging in SEC competition.

2. Running back Juju McDowell carried the ball five times last week after having no touches against Georgia. The Gamecocks have struggled to get the run game going for the past two weeks, but the freshman flashed ability as a slot receiver against Kentucky, catching the ball twice for 16 yards. McDowell’s versatility gives USC options as it works to get the offense off the ground.

3. Safety Jaylan Foster has been all over the field for South Carolina through the first four weeks, picking off four interceptions and leading the Gamecocks in total tackles for the season.

Three Troy football players to watch

1. Quarterback Taylor Powell is no stranger to SEC action, having played two seasons at Missouri where he backed up Drew Lock and Kelly Bryant. He’s seen better results since taking the reins at Troy, completing 69% of his passes for 1,008 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions through the Trojans’ first four games.

2. Defensive end Javon Solomon has recorded the most sacks in FBS football this season with 5.5, tied with Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson and Army’s Andre Carter. The 6-foot-2, 246-pound redshirt freshman came down with two of those sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss in the Trojans’ loss to Louisiana-Monroe last weekend.

3. Linebacker Carlton Martial can generate turnovers and has forced a fumble and picked off an interception this year. In his four-year career at Troy, Martial has forced seven fumbles and hauled in five interceptions, including one for a touchdown in 2019.

South Carolina Gamecocks 2021 football schedule

Home games in bold

Sept. 4: South Carolina 46, Eastern Illinois 0

Sept. 11: South Carolina 20, East Carolina 17

Sept. 18: South Carolina 13, Georgia 40

Sept. 25: South Carolina 10, Kentucky 16

Oct. 2 vs. Troy, 3:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Oct. 9 at Tennessee, noon (ESPN2)

Oct. 16 vs. Vanderbilt

Oct. 23 at Texas A&M

Nov. 6 vs. Florida

Nov. 13 at Missouri

Nov. 20 vs. Auburn

Nov. 27 vs Clemson

South Carolina football depth chart vs Troy

Any position, whether it’s a starter or a backup, is listed with an —OR— designation.

Offense

QB — Luke Doty (Zeb Noland, Jason Brown)

RB — ZaQuandre White —OR— MarShawn Lloyd —OR— Juju McDowell —OR— Kevin Harris

WR — Jalen Brooks (Xavier Legette)

WR — Dakereon Joyner (Ahmarean Brown)

WR — Josh Vann (Geri-Cari Caldwell —OR— OrTre Smith)

LT — Jazston Turnetine —OR— Jakai Moore

LG — Jaylen Nichols —OR— Vershon Lee

OC — Eric Douglas (Vincent Murphy)

RG — Jovaughn Gwyn (Wyatt Campbell)

RT — Dylan Wonnum (Tyshawn Wannamaker)

TE — Nick Muse (E.J. Jenkins)

TE — Jaheim Bell (Traevon Kenion, Keveon Mullins)

Defense

EDGE — Aaron Sterling (Jordan Burch)

DT — Jabari Ellis (Tonka Hemingway)

DT — Zacch Pickens (Alex Huntley)

EDGE — Kingsley Enagbare (Jordan Strachan)

NICK — David Spaulding (Carlins Platel)

MLB — Damani Staley (Debo Williams)

WLB — Brad Johnson (Mo Kaba —OR— Darryle Ware)

CB — Cam Smith (Dominick Hill)

SS — R.J. Roderick (Jaylin Dickerson, Jahmar Brown)

FS — Jaylan Foster (Tyrese Ross)

CB — Darius Rush (Marcellas Dial)

Specialists

PK — Parker White (Mitch Jeter)

KO — Parker White —OR— Mitch Jeter —OR— Alex Herrera

P — Kai Kroeger (Alex Herrera)

LS — Matthew Bailey (Hunter Rogers)

H — Kai Kroger (Alex Herrera)

KOR — Dakereon Joyner (Juju McDowell)

PR — Josh Vann (Ahmarean Brown)