What Clemson said about Justyn Ross, Will Taylor, Braden Galloway injuries

Clemson was able to go into the bye with a 19-13 win over Boston College, but it came at a cost.

During the first half, the Tigers lost Will Taylor, Justyn Ross and Braden Galloway to injuries. Taylor limped off the field. Ross then assumed the return specialist duties before going out with an injury a few minutes later. Galloway, too, was walked to the locker room with less than five minutes to go in the first quarter.

Upon their exits, Taylor had a one-yard reception while Ross had a 15-yard catch. Galloway didn’t record a catch.

Here’s what coach Dabo Swinney said after the game about their situations:

▪ Swinney wasn’t sure about Taylor, but said the team thinks it’s his knee. The Tigers will find out more Sunday. “It’s been a crazy year,” he added.

▪ Ross and Galloway both got hit in the head during the game, which is why they were taken out.

▪ Swinney says offesnive lineman Will Putnam missed the with a toe injury. Putnam’s injury happened early in the last game and he played through it. Swinney said his food was “black and blue.”

The Tigers (3-2) are off this week and play next on Oct. 15 at Syracuse. Swinney is not scheduled to address the media again until late Monday afternoon.

On Saturday, Swinney said injuries, health and depth are “by far” the biggest concerns heading into the bye. Football-wise, the concerns are with finishing plays and continuing to develop team chemistry.

This story was originally published October 3, 2021 12:30 AM.