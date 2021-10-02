Charlotte Observer Logo
Live updates from Williams-Brice: South Carolina Gamecocks take on Troy Trojans

The State’s Ben Portnoy and Augusta Stone are inside Williams-Brice Stadium for Saturday’s South Carolina football game against Troy. Below were the updates from the game.

Xavier Legette warming up pregame

South Carolina receiver Xavier Legette looks like he could see his first action since the season opening win over Eastern Illinois.

Legette participated in pregame warmups with the Gamecocks ahead of Saturday’s contest against Troy at Williams-Brice Stadium. The junior caught seven passes for 113 yards last season, but has not recorded any stats this year.

Uniform report

The Gamecocks dressed in garnet jerseys, garnet pants and white helmets for the midday home matchup against Troy. South Carolina wore garnet jerseys, white pants and white helmets for last week’s home game against Kentucky.

Oscar Delp has arrived

Delp is in Columbia. South Carolina is hosting the 6-foot-5, four-star tight end for a visit before he makes his commitment decision on Oct. 13. The Cumming, Georgia, native is a heavy target for the Gamecocks. He’s also considering Georgia, Michigan and Clemson.

How to watch South Carolina game, final point spread

Who: South Carolina Gamecocks (2-2, 0-2 SEC) vs. Troy Trojans (2-2, 0-1 Sun Belt)

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C.

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

TV: SEC Network

Stream: via ESPN app

Line: South Carolina by 6.5

This story was originally published October 2, 2021 2:32 PM.

Ben Portnoy
Ben Portnoy is The State’s South Carolina Gamecocks football beat writer. He’s a five-time Associated Press Sports Editors award honoree and has earned recognition from the Mississippi Press Association and the National Sports Media Association. Portnoy previously covered Mississippi State for the Columbus Commercial Dispatch and Indiana football for the Journal Gazette in Ft. Wayne, Indiana.
Augusta Stone
Augusta Stone covers South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball, football and other college sports for The State. A winner of the Green Eyeshade Award from the Society of Professional Journalists, Stone’s work has been featured in Sports Illustrated, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and The Charlotte Observer. Stone graduated with a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia.
