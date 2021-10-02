One Gamecock DB to sit vs Troy. USC’s leading receiver a game-time decision

South Carolina football’s Josh Vann The State

South Carolina could be without its most prolific pass rusher Saturday againat Troy.

USC play-by-play man Todd Ellis told listeners pregame that receiver Josh Vann is a game-time decision after he didn’t practice Thursday with a groin injury. Vann was in uniform and a full participant in warmups on Saturday and was announced as a starter during a pregame videoboard message.

“Josh Vann had a groin injury about mid-week and didn’t practice on Thursday but did run around some with the athletic training staff,” Ellis said. “He is going to be a game-time decision.”

The former four-star recruit currently leads South Carolina with 13 receptions, 287 yards and three touchdowns. Vann’s 74.5 receiving yards per game also rank eighth in the Southeastern Conference this fall.

Beyond Vann, the Gamecocks should be without defensive back Carlins Platel, per Ellis. Platel has received the bulk of the first team snaps at nickel so far this year, but has been in and out of the lineup with injuries through the first month of the season.

The Gamecocks will also miss guard Jaylen Nichols against Troy with an injured ankle according to Ellis. Vershon Lee is expected to start in his place.

Nichols appeared in 15 games over his first two years with South Carolina. He’s played in all four of USC’s games to date this year.

Defensive lineman Rick Sandidge will also miss Saturday’s contest, Ellis said.. Sandidge has been nursing a lower-leg injury and hasn’t played this fall. Head coach Shane Beamer has told reporters in recent weeks that Sandidge is on the mend and the hope is he could play at some point this season.

This story was originally published October 2, 2021 3:08 PM.