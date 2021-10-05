Gamecock Mailbag: Making sense of where program stands five games into Beamer era

South Carolina is largely following the script.

Through five games, the Gamecocks have beaten the teams they were expected to (Troy, East Carolina, Eastern Illinois) and fell to those that, at least on paper, seemed to have an advantage (Georgia and Kentucky).

Expectations aside, it hasn’t been without drama. Let’s dive into some questions after the latest wild ride — a 23-14 win over Troy on Saturday.

“Where’s the motivation?!? Who’s the actual team leader?!? Why is it we haven’t seen actual improvement in the team’s attitude and maturity?!?” — Tyler R.

I think Tyler’s question comes from a place of frustration and he’s not totally without merit. South Carolina’s offense hasn’t quite been a hot mess, but it also hasn’t exactly been a beacon of consistency. The penalties, too, have been an issue.

However, to indict an entire program and coaching staff off five games is a little premature.

I’ve written in the past few weeks that change takes time. Mark Stoops is a perfect example of patience. Fans wanted him out at Kentucky after a 12-24 start to his tenure. He’s now 42-26 over the last five-plus seasons including a 10-win season in 2018.

The other part of this is expectations. Let’s not forget that South Carolina’s all-time record is barely above .500 and it took the Gamecocks 91 years before they won the first bowl game in school history.

I get that fans want a return to the Steve Spurrier or even Lou Holtz days and, in all reality they’re not that far gone. But like Beamer has said throughout his nearly 11 months on the job, it’s going to take time.

Take it for what it’s worth, but South Carolina has already surpassed its win total from a season ago. One more victory and the Gamecocks would equal their victories for the 2019 season as well. That’s progress.

“Is it time for the Joyner experiment to end? He is a great young man and an amazing teammate. But he just isn’t a receiver and not a D1 QB. I would love to see Jenkins, Vann, Brown (in the slot) and Bell on the field together in passing formations. Any chance of getting those guys together on the field at the same time in the near future?” — Travis H.

Travis makes a couple really good points here and I don’t think he’s completely off base.

Dakereon Joyner is a spectacular athlete. Just ask the folks who saw him play in high school.

I don’t think the offense has sputtered completely because Joyner has had a handful of drops this year, but someone who can effectively make plays out of the slot time and time again would certainly help. Joyner did have a 24-yard reception against Troy, and on the year has 5 rushes for 11 yards and 11 catches for 82 yards.

E.J. Jenkins had a pair of catches Saturday and notched South Carolina’s only offensive touchdown on the day. He’s slowly climbed the depth chart in a really deep tight end room, but this past weekend offered an interesting look at how USC can use him down the stretch.

Jaheim Bell, too, has been quiet over the past few weeks, but his upside is there. South Carolina has already used him as a blocker, pass catcher and even running back in spurts. It’d be wise of the Gamecocks to get him involved, if they can.

All this said, I assume we’ll still see Joyner here and there over the next couple weeks. He’s an explosive athlete with the ball in his hands. He’s just got to secure the ball more often to justify his snaps.

“Are we better than Tennessee? Their offense did really good against Mizzou. Our defense is better than Mizzou” — Thomas Y.

Before the season I felt decently confident picking South Carolina to win this game in Knoxville. Tennessee saw a mass exodus of playmakers and I wasn’t sold the Joe Milton experiment would work.

Fast-forward five weeks and I think Tennessee probably wins by a couple scores. The Volunteers have really got the offense clicking under Josh Heupel and he deserves a lot of credit for flipping the switch without too many legitimate stars.

South Carolina’s defense is definitely better than Missouri’s and I don’t expect the Gamecocks to give up 62 points or almost 700 yards of offense like the Tigers did a week ago. The kicker for me is, I don’t think USC can score enough to stay in this.

To their credit, offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and the staff have helped this offense along when making adjustments at halftime and as the game flows. South Carolina can’t afford to start slow, though, against a Tennessee offense that’s averaging 40.8 points per game.

“Anybody out there got a good 1st down running play?” Clark S.

Clark’s got the jokes. How about that double reverse run to Josh Vann that worked beautifully against Troy? That was fun. Maybe toss in a flea flicker and appease the “throw the ball downfield” crowd. I’m here for any and all trickeration Satterfield and his staff dial up.

Ben’s Best

I’m nearing the midway point of my first season here in Columbia and I’ll admit I haven’t gotten to try every restaurant that’s been recommended. However, here’s a short list of a couple places I’ve loved since moving here in April. Hit me up with all of your food-related suggestions.

Cola’s Groucho’s Hunter-Gatherer Brewery/Taproom (Airplane hangar) D’s Wings Bar None

Honorable mentions

Village Idiot

Bourbon

Rockaway Athletic Club

Jake’s

Savage Craft Ale Works

Steel Hands Brewing