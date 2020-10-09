Romeo McKnight is not afraid to fail. Will that carry the Charlotte DE to the NFL?

Charlotte senior defensive end Romeo McKnight admits his time with the 49ers will be brief. But he wants to make the most of it.

McKnight arrived at Charlotte in August after transferring from Illinois State, where he was one of the top pass rushers in the NCAA’s Football Championship Subdivision last season. He could, if he chooses, play one more season of college football. The NCAA is granting an extra year of eligibility to fall sports athletes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But McKnight is thinking big picture. And that includes him playing in the NFL in 2021.

“I’m pretty set on this being it,” McKnight told The Observer of his college career. “But everything depends on how I play.”

McKnight is having to quickly adjust to his new surroundings and team. Just days after he was declared eligible with a rarely used waiver from the NCAA, he was in uniform and had a tackle in the 49ers’ season opener against Appalachian State on Sept. 12.

With starter Markees Watts continuing to recuperate from a lower-body injury, McKnight started last week against Florida Atlantic and was a force, with 10 tackles (including two for a loss) and a quarterback hurry.

“My head was spinning a little during the (App State) game,” McKnight said. “Now I”m getting more comfortable. I feel like I can play fast now and do more to help out my teammates.”

McKnight’s performance against FAU was reminiscent of how he played at Illinois State, where he was an all-Missouri Valley Conference player last season. And with Watts still questionable for the 49ers (0-2, 0-1 Conference USA) in Saturday’s game at North Texas (1-2, 0-1), McKnight figures to be involved again.

“He’s actually been a savior,” 49ers co-defensive coordinator Marcus West said. “Having another good player to come in for another good player (Watts) is very important for us. Romeo has a very powerful body; he doesn’t mind getting his nose dirty in the trenches.”

Dominant at Illinois State

McKnight, who’s 6-5 and 260 pounds, was a three-star prospect coming out of Crystal Lake Central High in Illinois in 2016. He originally signed with Iowa, but transferred to Illinois State after missing the 2017 season with the Hawkeyes with a knee injury.

He had a break-out junior season for the Redbirds in 2019, with 12 sacks and his .73 sacks per game ranking 31st nationally. He also had 16.5 tackles for a loss, 10 quarterback hurries and forced two fumbles.

His performance caught the eye of NFL scouts. But when the Missouri Valley Conference announced in August it had postponed football until the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, McKnight knew he had a decision to make. Not playing in the fall of his senior year would likely hinder his draft prospects.

So McKnight put his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal, a database which allows players to test the market of schools that might be interested in them. Players can withdraw from the portal, but their current school can take away scholarships and roster spots at the end of the semester.

McKnight faced another challenge: NCAA rules say players normally must sit out a year after they transfer. So McKnight pursued an NCAA waiver that allows players to become immediately eligible to play at their new school if they can show extenuating circumstances beyond their control that directly affect their health, safety or well-being.

In McKnight’s case, those extenuating circumstances were the MVC’s decision not to play, which would have a direct impact on his well-being — his prospects of being drafted next spring.

Securing an NCAA waiver

Going through the process of securing the waiver was arduous and McKnight wasn’t cleared to play by the NCAA until the week of the App State game. McKnight said Charlotte was the only program willing to put in the work to make the transfer happen, 49ers coach Will Healy said.

“It was all about our compliance people following through with it,” Healy said. “I’m not saying we’re ‘holier than thou’ for doing it, but he’s what we needed and he needed somebody like us. We figured it would be a great recruiting battle, of who could get the waiver passed with the NCAA.”

McKnight declined to say which schools contacted him while he was in the transfer portal.

“I talked to coach Healy and coach West and they sounded really confident about the waiver,” McKnight said. “Other schools didn’t offer me (a scholarship) because they weren’t as sure about going through all that was needed to get the waiver. Charlotte was the one that said they’d really try and make it work.”

Healy also credited Illinois State athletic director Larry Lyons and football coach Brock Spack with helping clear the path for McKnight’s departure from the Redbirds.

“I had a great relationship with my coaches at ISU and I’m going to miss not finishing out my career with my brothers up there,” McKnight said. “I was open with them about everything the whole time. So sticking my toe in the water (of the portal) and kind of seeing what kind of feedback I’d get, they were there with me and helped me through the process.”

New players on 49ers defense

The 49ers lost four defensive starters from last season’s team, including defensive end Alex Highsmith (drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers) and linebacker Jeff Gemmell (the program’s career tackles leader). Healy has been able to plug those holes with several experienced players, including McKnight, linebacker Tyler Murray (transfer from Troy), defensive linemen Siah Sa’o (grad transfer from Vanderbilt) and Mikel Horton (transfer from Wofford) and safety Antone Williams (grad transfer from Duke), as well as safety Ben DeLuca and defensive end Tyriq Harris (both injured in 2019).

“We’ve got so many new faces on defense, but waiting to see how these guys work out is going to be exciting,” Healy said. “Being able to replace the guys we lost with guys like Romeo, Siah, Tyler, Mikel and the rest, not to mention getting Ben and Tyriq back -- we’re getting there.”

McKnight is taking a biology class this semester at UNC Charlotte. He’ll transfer those credits to Illinois State, from where he said he’ll graduate in December. Then he’ll hope to be included in the process leading up to the 2021 NFL draft.

Jim Nagy, the Senior Bowl’s executive director, tweeted this week that McKnight is one of several NFL prospects who “have played their way up the board so far in 2020.”

McKnight said he played more as a defensive tackle at Illinois State, and he’s learning more about pressuring the quarterback from the edge in West’s 4-2-5 scheme.

“I think that helps me take advantage of my skills,” McKnight said. “I’m a high motor guy. I play with a lot of effort. I’m quick; sudden.”

Charlotte an NFL breeding ground

In just eight seasons of playing football, Charlotte has already established itself as a legitimate NFL breeding ground. Four former 49ers -- Highsmith, Cleveland defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, New York Jets offensive lineman Cam Clark and Tennessee offensive lineman Nate Davis -- are on NFL rosters. Running back Benny LeMay is on Cleveland’s practice squad.

McKnight has his eyes on the next level.

“You want to coach a kid who wants to play in the NFL,” West said. “You can push him to fail. By that I mean, if you don’t truly love football, once you fail, it becomes OK to fail and football is just a backup plan. Romeo’s aspiring toward his future.

“It’s not easy being somebody who wants more. But it’s always more fun.”

