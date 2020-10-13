What to watch for as Davidson starts preseason basketball practice

Kellan Grady (31) averaged 17.2 points for Davidson last season. TIM COWIE - DavidsonPhotos.com

Preseason practice for Davidson’s men’s basketball team officially begins Wednesday. It’s the 32nd season for Wildcats coach Bob McKillop, who says retirement is still not in his immediate plans.

Like other college basketball teams, the Wildcats have been holding workouts since early September, but they can now practice for up to 20 hours per week and up to four hours per day.

Here’s what to watch for as the Wildcats prepare for what is still an uncertain-looking season, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic:

▪ Although the Wildcats return four starters, the one player they lost will be tough to replace. Point guard Jon Axel Gudmundsson, who’s playing pro ball in Germany, left Davidson among the program’s career leaders in most statistical categories.

“It’ll be a new team, because Jon Axel was unique,” McKillop said. “His toughness was one thing, his experience and play-making ability were others. And he was tough as nails defensively.”





▪ The Wildcats (16-14, 10-8 Atlantic 10 last season) will have one of the league’s top players in senior guard Kellan Grady, who seems poised to make the most of his final season. Grady was the A-10’s rookie of the year in 2017-18 and has been at least a second-team all-conference performer in each of his three seasons. He averaged 17.2 points last season, fifth in the league and was fourth in minutes played (35.8). He played at a high level over the final 11 games, averaging 20.6 points and making nearly half of his 3-pointers (25 of 51).

▪ The rest of the starters figure to be senior guard Carter Collins, junior forward Luka Brajkovic, sophomore Hyunjung Lee and either senior forward Bates Jones or freshman forward Sam Mennenga.

McKillop also likes the team’s depth. Junior forward Nelson Boachie-Yiadom made an impact in conference play last season, giving the Wildcats an athletic presence under the basket. Junior guard Mike Jones, who has struggled with injuries over his career, is the team’s top 3-point threat (42% last season) when healthy and started 21 games last season.

▪ Newcomer to watch will be Mennenga, a 6-foot-9, 245-pound freshman from New Zealand. Mennenga enrolled at Davidson in January and spent that semester practicing with the team. Mennenga will give the Wildcats another physical presence inside, but McKillop said he’ll need time to adjust to the American college game.

“He’s a guy who’s used to dominating every opponent, because he was bigger, stronger and tougher,” McKillop said. “Well, now he’s going to be facing opponents who have strength, quickness and athleticism and they are going to want to kill him. So he’s got to learn the details; but he’s a very willing to learn. Sometimes he short circuits those details because, he thinks, ‘ Why do I have to box out? I’ll just kill him!’ But he’s very talented.”

▪ The only certainty about the Wildcats’ schedule is that they will face Texas in the first round of of the Maui Invitational — in Asheville! — on Nov. 30. McKillop said he hopes another nonconference game can be be scheduled prior to that. He said dates and venues for other nonconference games against Charlotte, Vanderbilt and Loyola-Chicago are still being worked on.

The Atlantic 10 hasn’t yet announced how it will structure the conference schedule.