Bruins hold off Wildcats, 31-30

LOS ANGELES–Dorian Thompson-Robinson appeared as if he might be just fine when he jogged off the field after absorbing a sack. He milled about on the sideline, inspecting various body parts, before disappearing into a medical tent.
When the UCLA quarterback emerged, he provided the first clue that he might be more than a little shaken up. His route took him directly toward the locker room.
The trajectory of a Bruins season on the upswing took a turn for the worse midway through the second quarter Saturday night at the Rose Bowl.
UCLA lost its starting quarterback to what appeared to be an upper-body injury against Arizona, leading to a role reversal when Thompson-Robinson was replaced by Wilton Speight. It was Thompson-Robinson who had replaced Speight in the season opener after Speight suffered a back injury in the second quarter.
The Bruins ultimately persevered for a 31-30 victory after Speight helped his team convert a critical third down on a clock-burning drive with a 17-yard pass over the middle to tight end Caleb Wilson.
Speight later took a knee on the final snap to help UCLA hold on after Arizona had pulled to within 31-30 with 6:28 left in the game on kicker Josh Pollack's third field goal. Speight completed 17 of 27 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns in his most extensive play since arriving as a graduate transfer from Michigan.
Thompson-Robinson returned to the sideline before halftime but only to cheer on his teammates for the rest of the game as the Bruins (2-5 overall, 2-2 Pac-12 Conference) notched a second consecutive win after an 0-5 start.
UCLA has gone from winless in mid-October to back in the Rose Bowl race following USC's loss to Utah, which gave every team in the Pac-12 South at least two conference losses.
Tailback Joshua Kelley provided the Bruins with a 31-27 lead early in the fourth quarter when he broke off a 28-yard touchdown run, pushing him over 100 yards for the fourth consecutive game. He finished with 136 yards in 31 carries, becoming the first UCLA ballcarrier to reach triple digits with such consistency since Tyler Ebell did it six straight times in 2002.
But UCLA also endured a turn-back-the-clock performance with its run defense. The Bruins looked a lot like they did last season while giving up 289 rushing yards, allowing J.J. Taylor (154 yards) and Gary Brightwell (121) to each top 100 yards.
The Bruins partially withstood the onslaught by forcing three turnovers but continually hurt themselves by committing a season-high 12 penalties for 103 yards.
Speight showed some resolve late in the second quarter, scrambling away from defenders on fourth and seven before connecting with Wilson for an 11-yard completion near the sideline. Speight later perfectly placed a 24-yard pass to tight end Devin Asiasi in the corner of the end zone, accounting for the first score either player has been involved in as a Bruin.
But Speight's wildly vacillating performance was about to take its first wild turn. He had the ball stripped on a sack early in the third quarter, and Arizona (3-5, 2-3) recovered at UCLA's 15-yard line. Wildcats quarterback Rhett Rodriguez later completed an 11-yard touchdown pass over the middle to Shawn Poindexter to tie the score.
Speight nudged the Bruins back ahead late in the third quarter when he connected with Demetric Felton over the middle for a 25-yard touchdown pass that gave UCLA a 24-20 lead.
Thompson-Robinson appeared to be on his way to another efficient game before his injury, completing five of eight passes for 103 yards and a touchdown. He was close to perfect on UCLA's opening drive, completing all three of his passes for 43 yards and running three times for 22 yards. When the Bruins faced third and three, Thompson-Robinson found a wide-open Kazmeir Allen for a 16-yard touchdown pass.
Two Bruins defensive backs made spectacular defensive plays to prevent Arizona scores before halftime. Safety Quentin Lake made a leaping interception in the end zone to deprive Wildcats quarterback Rhett Rodriguez of a possible touchdown pass in his first start of the season while filling in for injured star Khalil Tate.
Cornerback Darnay Holmes then chased down Taylor from behind on what looked like a sure touchdown run, poking the ball out inside the 10-yard line and recovering it in the end zone.
Arizona finally broke midway through the second quarter when Rodriguez completed a 13-yard touchdown pass to Shawn Poindexter in the corner of the end zone.
But Speight's touchdown pass restored the Bruins' 10-point cushion before halftime. He would have the final say as well.
