Looking for Saturday’s Duke vs. Middle Tennessee football game? Head over to Facebook.

Duke’s Jalon Calhoun (5) celebrates his touch down against North Carolina A&T during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. AP

Football fans will need to connect with social media to watch Duke play the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders on Saturday.

That game, scheduled for 7 p.m. (ET), will stream exclusively through Stadium on Facebook.

You won’t be able to watch the game on regular television or any of the ESPN sites — not even on the ACC Network.

The streaming site Stadium made a deal with Facebook to stream 31 college football games live this season, with 15 of those games being exclusive to Facebook.

The Duke game is one of those exclusive games.

If you’re already on Facebook, you’re all set. Just go to the Stadium Facebook page Saturday and you’ll see the game there.

If you’re not on Facebook, you can go to facebook.com and sign up. It’s free.

Watch Duke vs. Middle Tennessee State

The Blue Devils vs. the Blue Raiders game will stream at 7 p.m. at facebook.com/watchstadium.