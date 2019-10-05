UNC football loses another defensive starter to a season-ending injury

SHARE COPY LINK

The injuries keep piling up for the Tar Heels.

North Carolina announced on Saturday that freshman safety Cam’Ron Kelly tore his ACL. He had surgery on his knee Thursday and will miss the rest of the season.

Kelly injured his knee late in the fourth quarter of UNC’s game against Clemson last week, when his knee hit the helmet of teammate Aaron Crawford as the two attempted to make a tackle. Kelly limped off the field.

The team was unsure the extent of the injury until later in the week. The injury is a blow to the Tar Heels who are already short-handed at safety. UNC junior safety Myles Wolfolk, who has three interceptions this season, is out indefinitely with a lower body injury.

Kelly started in replace of Wolfolk. He cannot redshirt because he played in five games this season, one more than what is allowed under NCAA rules.

The Tar Heels will likely move senior safety Myles Dorn to Kelly’s spot, and start freshman Don Chapman at Dorn’s safety spot.

Kelly, a 6-1, 203-pound defensive back, transferred to UNC in the spring from Auburn. The school applied for a waiver to the NCAA to get him eligible immediately. The waiver was not approved until days before UNC’s season-opener.

In five games this season, Kelly recorded seven tackles.

