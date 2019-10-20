Appalachian State football makes history; Wake Forest beats Florida State in a thriller

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman celebrates after Wake Forest defeated Florida State 22-20 in an NCAA college football game, in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond) AP

Appalachian State spotted Louisiana-Monroe an early lead, then roared back for a convincing 52-7 victory Saturday on homecoming in Boone.

The No. 24 Mountaineers celebrated their first home game as a nationally ranked FBS team, piling up a 572-213 advantage in total yardage.

The Warhawks (3-4, 2-1 Sun Belt) scored on their opening possession, but running back Darrynton Evans set the tone for Appalachian State (6-0, 3-0) by running 59 yards for a touchdown on his team’s third play from scrimmage, tying the score.

Zac Thomas then threw a short touchdown pass to Thomas Hennigan, and Thomas scored the third touchdown on a 1-yard run. By halftime, the Mountaineers led 31-7, and the celebration was on.

It was a far cry from a year ago, when Appalachian State broke into The Associated Press poll at No. 25, then lost badly five days later at Georgia Southern.

Thomas passed for 214 yards and three touchdowns, and he ran 58 yards and a touchdown. Evans rushed 17 times for 136 yards and had a 41-yard touchdown catch.

The Mountaineers held high-scoring UL Monroe to 213 total yards, including 75 passing yards by Caleb Evans.

Helmet stickers

Wesley Dugger, Davidson: Dugger rushed for 193 yards and five touchdowns as the Wildcats pummeled Jacksonville 49-19.

Richard Latimer, Fayetteville State: Playing in his hometown, Latimer, of West Mecklenburg High, passed for 208 yards and the winning touchdown in the Broncos’ 35-34 victory at Johnson C. Smith.

Chance Walker, Newberry: Walker rushed for 261 yards and six touchdowns in his team’s 44-21 victory over Catawba. The 261 yards and six touchdowns were the most in a single game in Newberry’s 106 seasons of college football.

Making sense of the numbers

1,094: Total yardage by the two teams in UCF’s 41-28 victory over East Carolina. UCF had 611 yards; the Pirates totaled 483.

12: Appalachian State’s winning streak is the third-longest in FBS, trailing Clemson (22) and Ohio State (13).

5: Number of times Wake Forest’s offense stalled deep in Florida State territory and Nick Sciba kicked a field goal.

Other games

Wake Forest 22, Florida State 20

Nick Sciba’s 25-yard field goal, his fifth of the game, lifted the Demon Deacons (6-1, 2-1 ACC) over the visiting Seminoles (3-4, 2-3). All of Sciba’s kicks were between 21 and 27 yards, as Wake Forest’s repeatedly drove deep into Florida State territory but stalled.

Sciba’s kick came with 4:18 remaining. Florida State then drove to the Wake Forest 33, but a 50-yard field goal try by Ricky Aguayo sailed off-target. The Seminoles got the ball back once more, with about 25 seconds remaining, but were not able to threaten.

Davidson Day product Sam Hartman started at quarterback for Wake Forest and completed 21-of-38 passes for 308 yards. Lincolnton’s Sage Surratt had seven receptions for 170 yards.

The Deacons’ only touchdown came early in the fourth quarter, on a 3-yard run by Cade Carney. That gave Wake Forest a 19-14 lead, but Florida State came back for a 20-19 lead on a 36-yard touchdown pass three minutes later.

UCF 41, East Carolina 28

The host Knights (5-2, 2-1 American) piled up 611 yards’ offense and rolled over the Pirates (3-4, 0-3). UCF’s Dillon Gabriel passed for 365 yards and two touchdowns.

The Knights led 35-3 midway in the second quarter, after Gabriel fired a 16-yard touchdown pass to Gabriel Davis.

East Carolina made a late rally, as Holton Ahlers completed 23-of-37 passes for 313 yards and a touchdown. C.J. Johnson caught eight passes for 106 yards, and the Pirates totaled 483 yards’ offense. Jake Verity kicked three field goals.

Georgia Southern 30, Coastal Carolina 27 (3 OT)

Wesley Kennedy III ran 4 yards for a touchdown in the third overtime, giving the Eagles (2-3, 1-1 Sun Belt) a marathon victory over the Chanticleers (3-4, 0-3).

Coastal Carolina tied the score 10-10 with 7:33 left in the fourth quarter on Massimo Biscardi’s 45-yard field goal. In the first overtime, the Chanticleers scored on Bryce Carpenter’s 1-yard run, but the Eagles tied it 17-17 on a 20-yard pass from Shai Werts to Mark Michaud.

Georgia Southern had the ball first in the second overtime and went ahead 24-17 on a 25-yard Werts-to-Michaud pass. Coastal Carolina forced a third overtime when C.J. Marable ran 8 yards for a score.

The Chanticleers were held to a 35-yard Biscardi field goal in the third overtime, and the Eagles won the game on Kennedy’s run on the fourth play of their possession.

Davidson 49, Jacksonville 19

The Wildcats (5-2, 2-1 Pioneer Football) piled up 521 rushing yards and spoiled homecoming for the Dolphins (2-5, 0-3). Davidson’s Wesley Dugger ran for 193 yards and five touchdowns.

The Wildcats showed their domination in the first half. They scored touchdowns on their first three possessions, running the ball on every play. Dugger scored on runs of 1, 3 and 3 yards. For the game, Davidson had 73 rushes and six passes.

The Wildcats, who never punted in the game, also got 82 rushing yards from James Story and 66 from Kaylon Brown. They piled up a 28-9 advantage in first downs over Jacksonville.

Monmouth 49, Gardner-Webb 28

Kenji Bauer completed 20-of-26 passes for 327 yards and two touchdowns as the host Hawks (5-2, 2-0) beat the Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-4, 1-1).

Gardner-Webb tied the score 7-7 with 5:05 left in the first quarter, on a 15-yard pass from Kalen Whitlow to Statesville’s Izaiah Gathings, but Monmouth scored minutes later on a 22-yard pass from Bahar to Terrance Green Jr. and pulled away.

Whitlow completed 15-of-27 passes for 164 yards and three scores.

The Citadel 27, No. 8 Furman 10

The Bulldogs upset the Paladins on homecoming at Furman, rushing for a season-high 363 yards. Furman (4-3, 3-1 Southern) had won eight in a row against FCS opponents and had cracked the FCS top 10.

But the Citadel (4-4, 2-2) broke open the game by scoring two touchdowns in a two-minute span of the third quarter. Dante Smith ran 4 yards, giving the Bulldogs a 14-3 lead. And after Furman lost a fumble at its 17, Remus Bulmar dashed 8 yards for a score.

Brandon Rainey carried 26 times for 165 yards for The Citadel.

Wofford 59, Western Carolina 7

Quarterback Joe Newman passed for 162 yards and a touchdown and ran for two more scores as host Wofford (4-2, 3-1 Southern) rolled over the Catamounts (1-6, 0-4). Wofford, which put the game away with 28 second-quarter points, rushed for 428 yards.

Jaylen Young caught a 69-yard touchdown pass on the game’s first play from scrimmage, giving Western Carolina a 7-0 lead. But the Catamounts got only four first downs in the game and were 0-for-12 on third-down conversions.

No. 4 Kennesaw State 55, Presbyterian 10

The visiting Owls (6-1, 2-0 Big South) kept Presbyterian winless (0-7, 0-3) as Tommy Bryant ran for two touchdowns and passed for three more. The scoring tosses were Bryant’s only pass completions of the day.

Presbyterian lost three fumbles, one of which was returned by Kennesaw State’s Tyler Moore for a touchdown. Colby Campbell had 20 tackles for the Blue Hose.

Newberry 44, Catawba 21

Chance Walker rushed for 261 yards and six touchdowns as Newberry (3-4, 3-2 South Atlantic) trounced host Catawba (1-6, 0-4). Both Walker’s yardage and scoring set records for Newberry, which has been playing football for 106 seasons.

Walker scored twice in the opening eight minutes, giving Newberry a 14-0 lead. Catawba closed the gap to 13 points late in the first half and drove deep into Newberry territory, but Anthony Blue picked off a Catawba pass. Two plays later, Walker dashed 68 yards for another touchdown.

No. 8 Lenoir-Rhyne 36, Carson-Newman 23

The host Bears protected their Division II national ranking, thanks to an early surge. Lenoir-Rhyne (7-0, 5-0 South Atlantic) took a 16-0 lead on an Ameen Stevens’ touchdown run, a safety and a short run by quarterback Grayson Willingham of Weddington.

Carson-Newman (4-2, 2-2) cut the deficit to 16-14, but Willingham threw a 26-yard scoring pass to Demarius Hampton with 27 seconds left in the half. A Stevens’ touchdown run and two Chase Allbaugh field goals accounted for the Bears’ second-half points.

Fayetteville State 35, Johnson C. Smith 34

West Mecklenburg’s Richard Latimer celebrated his return to Charlotte, throwing a 43-yard touchdown pass to Tyeous Sharpe with 2:02 left in the game, giving the visiting Broncos (6-1, 4-0 CIAA) a victory over the Golden Bulls (2-5, 1-3).

Johnson C. Smith had taken a 34-23 lead with 9:20 left in the game on a 39-yard touchdown run by North Mecklenburg’s Emanuel Wilson. But Fayetteville State cut the deficit to 34-29 on Stevie Green’s 1-yard run with 6:06 left.

Wilson carried 21 times for 202 yards and three touchdowns. Latimer completed 20-of-33 passes for 208 yards.

Mars Hill 35, Limestone 28

Jimmy Urzua passed for 329 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more scores in homecoming win for the Lions (4-3, 3-1 South Atlantic). Elijah Jett carried 25 times for 157 yards, and Dexter Fitzpatrick had 16 tackles.

With the score tied 28-28, Urzue threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Craig Rucker for the winning score with 3:32 to play.

Limestone (2-5, 1-4) got two touchdown runs from Jerko’ya Patton, and D.J. Phillips passed for two scores.

Shaw 27, Livingstone 20

Sidney Gibbs ran for touchdowns of 6, 48 and 32 yards as the Bears (3-4, 2-2 CIAA) downed the visiting Blue Bears (4-2, 2-2). For the game, Gibbs carried 21 times for 161 yards.

Livingstone narrowed the gap to 27-20 with 3:34 left, on a 25-yard field goal by Josue Gomez. But the Blue Bears never got in scoring position again.

S.C. State 24, Morgan State 10

S.C. State (4-2, 2-1 MEAC) went ahead 7-3 early in the second quarter on Labron Morris’ 3-yard run and held on. Morgan State (2-5, 1-3) gained only 68 rushing yards, as S.C. State’s Decobie Durant had a team-high eight tackles and an interception.

Corey Fields passed for 135 yards and two touchdowns for S.C. State, and Morris carried 25 times for 131 yards.

Virginia Union 41, Chowan 34

Khalid Manly completed 18-of-29 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns as Virginia Union (6-1, 2-0 CIAA) remained unbeaten in conference play. Chowan (1-6, 0-4) led 26-20 early in the third quarter, but Virginia Union scored 21 consecutive points.

Chowan’s Deshaun Wethington rushed 19 times for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

Elizabeth City State 34, Lincoln 18

The host Vikings (2-6, 2-4 CIAA) piled up a 26-0 halftime lead and coasted. Kedrick Patterson threw four touchdown passes, and Dajuan Greene ran for two scores.

