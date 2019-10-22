Vote for the most memorable Duke-UNC football game

The Duke-UNC football rivalry dates back to the 1800s and includes plenty of game-winning field goals, school records, blocked kicks, road celebrations and goodbyes. Saturday marks the next game in the series.

We want to know what you think is the most memorable Duke-UNC game. UNC beat reporter Jonathan Alexander and Duke beat reporter Steve Wiseman have compiled some of the best.

All you need to do is vote below.

Polling closes at 11:59 p.m. Friday. We’ll update this story with the game you decide is the most memorable.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Duke at UNC

When: 4 p.m., Saturday

Where: Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill

Watch: Fox Sports Carolinas

Listen: WTKK-106.1 Raleigh; WCHL-97.9, WCHL-1360 Chapel Hill; WBT-99.3, WBT-1110 Charlotte