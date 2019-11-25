UNC football’s 2020 opponents are set. Here’s who the Tar Heels will play next year.

North Carolina has added another opponent to its 2020 football schedule.

UNC will host UConn on Nov. 7, the school announced Monday. This game replaces UNC’s previously announced game against Old Dominion.

UNC is 3-0 all time against the Huskies.

Now, all of UNC’s opponents for the 2020 season are set.

The Tar Heels open their season on the road against Central Florida on Sept. 3 or Sept. 4. The Knights have won 33 games in the past three years.

On Sept. 12, the Tar Heels will play Auburn in Atlanta for the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff game.

UNC’s home-opener will be Sept. 19 against James Madison. The dates for UNC’s ACC opponents have not been announced yet, but the Tar Heels will host Georgia Tech, N.C. State, Pitt and Virginia Tech. They’ll travel to Boston College, Duke, Miami and Virginia.

It will be Mack Brown’s second season as UNC’s head coach.

UNC’s 2020 football schedule

Sept. 3 or 4 at UCF

Sept. 12 Auburn*

Sept. 19 James Madison

Nov. 7 UConn

Games with dates to be determined

at Duke

at Boston college

at Miami

at Virginia

Georgia Tech

Virginia Tech

Pittsburgh

N.C. State