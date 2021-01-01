Charlotte Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Football

Clemson vs. Ohio State, Sugar Bowl live updates: Clemson’s Xavier Thomas, Ngata out

New Orleans

The Clemson Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes battle in the College Football Playoff with the winner advancing to the national championship game. The State’s Matt Connolly is in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for the game that kicks off at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Clemson’s Xavier Thomas, Joseph Ngata out

Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas and receiver Joseph Ngata are out for Friday’s game against Ohio State.

Here’s the full list: DE Jack Brissey, DE Justin Foster, CB Jack McCall, Ngata, TE Luke Price, WR Justyn Ross, Thomas, LB Jake Venables and DT Tré Williams.

Ohio State down 2 starters vs. Clemson

The Buckeyes have released their availability report for the Sugar Bowl and will be down two starters Friday night.

Starting running back Master Teague and starting left guard Harry Miller will miss the game, Ohio State announced. Backup defensive ends Tyler Friday and Zach Harrison are also out.

With Teague out, Trey Sermon should take over the running back duties. Sermon rushed for 331 yards in the Big Ten championship game against Northwestern.

Where is Clemson University located?

Clemson University is located in the town of Clemson, in the far northwestern region of the state of South Carolina. The university, with an enrollment of around 25,000, is actually larger than the town, which has an estimated population of 17,102, per the U.S. Census Bureau. Greenville, South Carolina, with a population of roughly 70,000, is 30 miles away.

Profile Image of Matt Connolly
Matt Connolly
Matt Connolly is the Clemson University sports beat writer and covers college athletics for The State newspaper and TheState.com. Connolly graduated from USC Upstate in Spartanburg in 2011 and previously worked for The (Spartanburg) Herald Journal covering University of South Carolina athletics. He has been with The State since 2015. Connolly received an APSE top 10 award for beat reporting for his coverage of Clemson in 2019. He has also received several SCPA awards, including top sports feature in 2019. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  

Football

Northwestern dominates Auburn during Citrus Bowl win

Sports

USC DL Marlon Tuipulotu, CB Olaijah Griffin headed to draft

January 01, 2021 5:54 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service