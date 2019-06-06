Here are the ACC-Big Ten challenge basketball matchups

Coach K on Tre Jones return, new freshmen Talking to reporters on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski discusses Tre Jones return to the Blue Devils for his sophomore season. Coach K also gives a scouting report on the team's new freshmen. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Talking to reporters on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski discusses Tre Jones return to the Blue Devils for his sophomore season. Coach K also gives a scouting report on the team's new freshmen.

The schedule for the ACC-Big Ten Challenge is out, and among the big name matchups are Duke at Michigan State.





Michigan State ousted Duke 68-67 from the Elite 8 of the NCAA tournament on March 31. The Blue Devils will play the Spartans on Dec. 3.

ESPN announced the matchups on Thursday.

North Carolina will host Ohio State and N.C. State will host Wisconsin. Both of those games will be Dec. 4. Also on the schedule is Virginia at Purdue on Dec. 4, Florida State at Indiana on Dec. 3 and Michigan at Louisville on Dec. 3.

ACC/Big Ten Challenge schedule

Monday, Dec. 2

- Miami at Illinois

- Clemson at Minnesota

Tuesday, Dec. 3

- Michigan at Louisville

- Duke at Michigan State

- Iowa at Syracuse

- Florida State at Indiana

- Rutgers at Pittsburgh

- Northwestern at Boston College

Wednesday, Dec. 4

- Ohio State at North Carolina

- Wisconsin at N.C. State

- Virginia at Purdue

- Notre Dame at Maryland

- Nebraska at Gerogia Tech

- Wake Forest at Penn State

