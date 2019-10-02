With Caleb Love, UNC basketball is building one of the nation’s top recruiting classes

SHARE COPY LINK

North Carolina is picking up steam on the recruiting trail again.

Caleb Love, the fourth-highest rated point guard in the Class of 2020, became the latest five-star prospect to announce his intention to play for UNC’s basketball program. He announced his decision on Instagram and Twitter late Tuesday evening.

Love is the third prospect from the Class of 2020 to commit to UNC. All three — Love, 6-10 center Day’Ron Sharpe, who committed to UNC in 2018, and 7-foot center Walker Kessler, who committed late last month — are rated five stars by 247sports.

Love, a 6-3, 170-pound guard, is ranked No. 21 overall in his class. He plays for Christian Brothers College in St. Louis, Mo.

Love averaged 16.1 points per game and 5.6 assists on the 2019 Nike EYBL tour this past summer.

Love also had offers from Missouri, Butler, Arizona and California, among others. He visited UNC on Sept. 20.

i wanna thank God first for blessing me with this opportunity, i wanna thank my parents for pushing me and guiding me every step of the way, i wanna thank Coach Tatum, my trainers, and everyone else that has played a major part in life. that being said i am committing to... pic.twitter.com/9VYXB8XaBH — Caleb Love (@caleb2love) October 2, 2019

With Love’s commitment, the Tar Heels now have the third-highest rated recruiting class in the country behind Kentucky and Duke.

The last time UNC had a top-five ranked recruiting class was in 2012. That class included Marcus Paige, Brice Johnson, J.P. Tokoto and Joel James.

UNC’s current freshman class, which is comprised of 6-10 forward Armando Bacot, and 6-3 guards Cole Anthony, Anthony Harris and Jeremiah Francis, was ranked No. 9 overall.

Roy Williams and his coaching staff likely aren’t done.

The Tar Heels are also targeting five-star small forward Ziaire Williams, who is ranked No. 5 overall in the Class of 2020, five-star power forward Greg Brown, who is ranked No. 8, and five-star combo guard Cade Cunningham, who is No. 2. Williams, Brown and Cunningham, all attended UNC’s Late Night with Roy event last week.

The early signing period for basketball recruits in the Class of 2020 is in November.