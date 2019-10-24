Davidson’s Jon Axel Gudmundsson, Kellan Grady make preseason All-Atlantic 10 team

Davidson’s Jon Axel Gudmundsson was last season’s Atlantic 10 player of the year. TIM COWIE - DavidsonPhotos.com

Davidson’s backcourt duo of Jon Axel Gudmundsson and Kellan Grady have been named to the Atlantic 10’s preseason all-conference team.

Gudmundsson, the league’s reigning player of the year, and Grady both were first-team selections after last season. They’re joined on the first team by forwards Obi Toppin of Dayton and Cyril Langevine of Rhode Island, and guards Marcus Evans of Virginia Commonwealth and Jacob Gilyard of Richmond.

Gudmundsson, a senior from Iceland, was among the A-10’s leaders in several categories last season, including scoring (16.9 points per game), rebounding (7.3) and assists (4.8). Grady, a junior from Boston who missed four games last season with a knee injury, was third in the league in scoring (17.3) and among the league leaders in minutes played (37.6 per game).

Davidson, which returns the top six players from last season’s 24-10 team, was picked to finish second in the league this season behind VCU. The Rams received 19 first-place votes from the league’s coaches and selected media members; Davidson got eight first-place votes. Following the 25th-ranked Rams and Wildcats were: Dayton, Rhode Island, St. Bonaventure, Richmond, Saint Louis, Duquesne, George Mason, La Salle, Massachusetts, George Washington, Saint Joseph’s and Fordham.

Davidson received 34 votes in the AP preseason top 25 poll and opens its season Nov. 8 against No. 24 Auburn in Annapolis, Md. The Tigers were national semifinalists last season.