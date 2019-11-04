How to watch 2019 ACC basketball games on the ACC Network and ESPN

The ACC basketball season gets going this week, with matchups involving UNC, Duke, NC State and reigning national champions Virginia — so if you didn’t already acquaint yourself with the new ACC Network during football season, it’s time to jump in.

The ACC Network, a collaboration between the ACC and ESPN, launched back in August with 24/7 programming that includes sporting events, documentaries and hosted talk shows.

That’s where nearly all of the ACC basketball games will air this season (some air on regular ESPN channels), with a few others on regional sports networks like Fox Sports South, and a couple of games in December on CBS and ABC. But the reality is that you will need some sort of cable or streaming subscription to get ACC basketball this year.

Here’s a guide for how to get the ACC Network and find your games.

WHERE TO FIND THE ACC NETWORK ON CABLE AND SATELLITE

Cable

The ACC Network will be available on Triangle area cable carriers Spectrum (a Charter company), Google Fiber TV, AT&T U-Verse and Verizon Fios. There is no deal so far with Comcast, which lists its NC coverage areas as Yanceyville, Providence and Pelham.

▪ On Spectrum, you’ll find The ACC Network on channel 388. It’s part of the Spectrum TV Select package, so you don’t have to purchase a special sports package. NOTE: If you are a Time Warner Cable “legacy” customer, you will not have the ACC Network. You can call Spectrum to check on switching over to a Spectrum plan. Read more about this Spectrum/Time Warner situation here.

▪ On Google Fiber TV, you’ll find ACCN on channel 221. A special sports package is not required. Note: Google Fiber isn’t available in all neighborhoods.

▪ On AT&T U-verse, you’ll find the ACC Network on channels 610 and 1610.

On Verizon Fios, you’ll find ACCN on channel 329SD or 829HD.

Satellite

The satellite services DirecTV and DISH network both carry the network.

▪ On DirecTV, the ACC Network is on channel 612.

▪ On DISH, if you’re a subscriber with America’s Top 120+ or above, the Regional Action Pack or the Multi-Sport Pack, the Clemson-Georgia Tech game is on Channel 402.

Streaming

For streaming, the ACC Network is on YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV (note that this is not the same as regular Hulu), PlayStation Vue (a service that Sony will discontinue on Jan. 30, 2020) and Sling.

There is no deal with Fubo.

Simply search for “ACC Network” in your streaming service to locate the channel.

NOTE: If you’re a Spectrum, Google Fiber TV or DirecTV customer and want to stream, the ACC Network should be accessible through the ESPN app. Just use your log-in credentials for your carrier to get in. The same goes for the ACC Network Extra access — that is also available through the ESPN app.

2019 ACC Basketball Schedule

All 150 regular season league games will air on the ACC Network or on ESPN, but a few are on the CBS Sports Network (satellite and streaming) and a few are on regional sports networks (such as FS1) or other streaming sites (for example, the Nov. 8 UNC vs. UNC Wilmington game streams on FloSports).

Thirty games (non-conference home games) will also air on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), an online streaming site that will work for viewers with authenticated ACC Network access (which means you still need a cable or satellite subscription).

It looks like there are only three games this season for over-the-air viewing: UCLA at UNC on CBS on Dec. 21; South Carolina at Virginia on ABC on Dec. 22; and Louisville at Kentucky on CBS on Dec. 28.

The ACC tournament will air on the ACC Network and on ESPN networks March 10-14.

The first games are this week, starting Tuesday, Nov. 5, with matchup between Louisville and Miami at 6:30 p.m., followed by Georgia Tech at N.C. State at 8:30 on the ACC Network. On ESPN, we have Duke vs. Kansas at 7 and Virginia Tech vs. Clemson on ESPNU at 7.

The next night on the ACC Network, it’s UNC vs. Notre Dame at 7 p.m. and a 9 p.m. game between Syracuse and Virginia. Wake Forest plays Boston College at 6 p.m. and Florida State plays Pitt at 8, both on ESPNU.

See the full schedule at theacc.com.