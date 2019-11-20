UNC struggles early against Elon, but pulls away in the second half for win

North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) battles for a loose ball with Elon’s Frederico Poser (5) and Chuck Hannah (1) during the first half on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina’s game against Elon on Wednesday night was supposed to be a breeze.

The sixth-ranked Tar Heels entered as 31-point favorites. But in the first half, the Phoenix gave the Tar Heels all they could handle, and even led at halftime 33-32.

Eventually, the Tar Heels played better defense and got easier shots in the second half. That helped the Tar Heels build an early second-half lead on the way to a 75-61 victory.

UNC freshman forward Armando Bacot led all scorers with a career-high 22 points. He also had 14 rebounds for his second double-double. Junior forward Garrison Brooks had 14 points. And freshman guard Cole Anthony finished with 9 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists. It was the first time all season he finished with less than 20 points in a game.

He was 4 of 14 from the field and 0-for-5 from 3-point range.

UNC is 4-0. However, they have many issues they need to work out before they head to the Bahamas next week in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament.

There, UNC will face Alabama, and potentially Iowa State, Michigan, Oregon, Seton Hall or Gonzaga.

UNC senior guard Brandon Robinson, who is recovering from an ankle sprain, dressed out for the second game in a row but did not play.

Personal foul

Elon entered Wednesday night’s game with the worst 3-point shooting percentage in the country at 14 percent. Against Georgia Tech last week, Elon finished 3-for-30 from behind the 3-point line.

However, the Phoenix made their first four 3-pointers and started the game 5-for-5 from the floor. Their hot start game gave them a 14-7 lead after a little more than three minutes.

The Tar Heels did not take their first lead until 5:04 left in the first half.

And one

After playing their worst half of the season, the Tar Heels opened the second half on a 17-2 run to take a 14-point lead with 14 minutes left to play. They did it by playing better defense and forcing Elon into tougher shots.

ICYMI

Roy Williams rarely calls a timeout.

But after Elon scored its third consecutive bucket, with little defense from the Tar Heels, Williams had had enough. He called a timeout with 17:51 remaining.

Making sense of the numbers

22 The 3-point shooting percentage for the Tar Heels in the first half. UNC was 2-for-9 from 3 in the first half and Elon was 6-for-15.

4 The Tar Heels missed four of their eight free throw attempts in the first half.