Florida star Keyontae Johnson posts video thanking fans, medical staff

Florida Gators basketball star Keytonae Johnson posted a video of himself thanking fans and medical staff for their support after he collapsed during a game at Florida State six days earlier.

The 25-second video marked Johnson’s first public appearance since the harrowing incident Dec. 12 left many in shock and fearful for the 21-year-old UF junior’s future.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank God. I know you all have been sending your prayers out the last few weeks and me and my parents are very grateful,” Johnson said in the video shared on Twitter and Instagram accounts. “I know y’all have been sending your prayers out the last few weeks, and me and my parents are very grateful for the prayers that have been going out.

“To all the doctors and medical staff at Tallahassee Memorial and UF Shands, I just wants to say thank you for all the support y’all gave me, especially the lady that was in the gym at Florida State. To my Gator Nation and UF athletic family, I just want to thank you for all the prayers that y’all gave out to me. Go Gators!”

Johnson, who remains at UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, performed the Gator chomp hand gesture to end the video while an IV tube remained attached to his right forearm.

Many feared the worst when Johnson walked out of a team huddle early in the game against the Seminoles last Saturday, stunning the crowd when he lost consciousness. Players on both teams couldn’t hold back tears as he was carted off the court and transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

UF flew Johnson’s parents from Norfolk, Va., to be at their son’s side, and Gator fans along with numerous other college basketball programs offered prayers in support of the ailing preseason SEC Player of the Year.

Johnson was initially listed in critical but stable condition but has made steady progress since being transferred Monday from Tallahassee Memorial. His grandfather told USA Today that Johnson was in a medically induced coma, but soon after the interview UF announced Johnson was awake and able to follow verbal commands.

By Tuesday, he was able to join his teammates for a FaceTime call.

UF has not disclosed what caused Johnson to collapse or his prognosis for recovery. Johnson was among the Gator basketball players who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this season. The SEC has in place strict protocols, including rigorous testing of an athlete’s heart, before allowing a return to activity.

The Gators (3-1) have postponed four games since Johnson’s collapse, including games scheduled Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday. UF now is not expected to return to the court until its SEC opener Dec. 30 at Vanderbilt.