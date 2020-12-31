Minnesota stopped cold in 71-59 loss at Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Playing college basketball during the pandemic means most arenas are filled with empty seats, but no fans doesn't necessarily take away the home-court advantage.

Minnesota's men's basketball team looked like a Big Ten contender in impressive wins against nationally ranked Iowa and Michigan State at home.

Still, it was a completely different showing for the No. 21 Gophers on the road again. Their three-game win streak came to an end with a flat shooting performance in a 71-59 loss at No. 6 Wisconsin.

The Gophers (9-2, 2-2 in the Big Ten) shot a season-worst 19% in the first half and were held to just 22 points, their fewest points in one half since scoring 20 points in the first half last season at Illinois.

Although only the second loss for Richard Pitino's team this season, it seemed eerily similar to the 92-65 Big Ten-opening debacle at Illinois on Dec. 15. Pitino looked helpless that night watching Minnesota trail by as much as 36 points in Champaign.

Minnesota's deficit swelled to as much as 26 points in the second half Thursday in Madison when the Badgers (9-2, 3-1) opened the second half on a 30-12 run. They were led by seniors Micah Potter, Aleem Ford and D'Mitrik Trice with 46 points combined.

Gabe Kalscheur had 12 of his 15 points in the first half, but the rest of the starters scored just nine points on 2-for-17 shooting. Marcus Carr, who averaged 24 points entering the game, was held to 10 points on 3-for-13 shooting.

The Badgers saw their 10-game Big Ten win streak snapped Monday against Maryland at home, but they were determined to not suffer another let down. After leading 29-22 at halftime, Wisconsin opened the second half making 13 of its first 17 shots.

Gophers center Liam Robbins finished with 12 points after shooting 0 for 6 in the first half. But the 7-foot junior scored his first field goal to get within 33-24 in the first two minutes of the second half. Wisconsin answered, but Jamal Mashburn's 3-pointer made it an 11-point deficit before the game got away from Minnesota.

Potter, who had 18 points and 11 rebounds, screamed after an emphatic two-hand dunk to cap a 7-0 run to lead 45-27 at the 14:40 mark. The Gophers were shooting 8 for 40 from the field at that point on mostly 1-on-1 play, ignoring Pitino's emphasis on ball movement from the past few games.

Getting into transition and to the foul line helped the Gophers have offensive success in wins vs. St. Louis, Iowa, and Michigan State. They averaged 16 fast-break points in those victories — and entered Thursday leading the nation with 22.7 free throws per game. They were held to just three fast-break points and 12 made free throws against Wisconsin.

Coming off their best defensive performance of the Pitino era (holding Michigan State to 25.7% shooting), the Gophers allowed Wisconsin to shoot 51%, including 65% in the second half (17 for 26).

The Badgers improved to 18-2 all-time against their border rival at the Kohl Center with their only losses in 2009 and 2019.