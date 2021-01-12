Mike Anthony: A beloved coach, mentor and ambassador, Dee Rowe was UConn’s guiding light

Dee Rowe could captivate anyone with his words and recollections alone but the way he really sucked people into conversation was to wrap his hand around their forearm as he spoke and listened.

It was so gentle, so powerful.

It was genuine, too, the way he could remind someone of their worth just by being curious and engaging. Rowe’s personality traits — his care for and interest in others — are among the greatest gifts ever bestowed upon the UConn athletics community, right there with the Hall of Fame coaches he helped hire and the awesome buildings he helped construct.

Thousands of hearts were fractured Sunday as word spread that UConn’s brightest light had been extinguished. Rowe, the former men’s basketball coach and the university’s top ambassador until his final breath, died at home in Storrs. He was 91, worn down by numerous illnesses, including Alzheimer’s disease and eventually COVID-19.

At UConn. In an athletic department’s vision. Through a fascination, bordering on disbelief, with the transformation of a campus full of fields into a campus full of facilities where championship teams actually play.

Rowe was such a presence. He was everywhere, engaging with passersby and random students the same way he would with Bob Cousy, a dear friend. He was a fan at so many games, a sounding board to so many coaches, so regal in the same settings he’d spend hours telling one self-deprecating story after another. He was so versatile and involved, even as he slowed down in recent years.

The pandemic changed everything that hadn’t changed already, though. keeping Row off campus, out of his routines, away from the people he loved to talk to and listen to. So few forearms to grab in recent months, and that’s the sad twist to his final days. Rowe will be honored at UConn and elsewhere in many ways — not properly, of course, until it is possible for thousands to gather. And they will, eventually.

“He had a love affair with the game of basketball, with his family and with a lot of friends,” Don said. “I think [the pandemic] really adversely affected him, or accelerated the dementia or Alzheimer’s because he was no longer able to go interact with people. He was ready to go. He really was. We knew it was coming. He’s at peace. That’s the way I feel.”

“He was a great person, a great mentor,” said former baseball coach Andy Baylock, with whom Rowe spent much of his leisure time in recent years, sipping coffee, pulling apart sweet pastries. “This will be hard. I’ll miss him.”

“He was ours,” said Tim Tolokan, who has worked in the athletics department since 1980. “Best friend is an understatement. I traveled a lot of miles with him.”

Many people did, literally and figuratively.

Scores of players were on those buses throughout the Northeast in the Yankee Conference days with Rowe as coach in 1969-76. Many colleagues saw the country with Rowe during fundraising efforts or trips for competitions. Most of the travel for anyone in Rowe’s orbit was through the power of imagination and conversation, though. So while voices were gathered for a collection of remembrances Sunday, it was as if the people Rowe touched were picking up where he left off, telling stories that should be turned into a book.

Rowe, during a talk on the shores of Mirror Lake in May of 1985, convinced Jim Calhoun that leaving Northeastern for UConn was a challenge to embrace. A year earlier, Rowe spoke to Geno Auriemma, then an assistant at Virginia, about taking over the women’s program.

In the late-1980s, he stood with Harry Gampel on the balcony of Gampel’s high-rise condominium overlooking South Beach, Miami, finalizing fundraising for a basketball arena. Rowe raised $7.5 million alone for project, an absurd figure particularly at the time.

Rowe had all sorts of jobs before and after attending Middlebury College in Vermont, and before settling into a career as coach and athletic director at Worcester Academy in 1955. He drove a Coca-Cola truck and feared getting fired on day one because the brakes failed and he nearly crashed. He didn’t make it unscathed through his first day working the scoreboard at Holy Cross football games.

“He put up first-and-a hundred-and-10,” Don Rowe said. “He said, ‘The next thing I know, I was in the stands, yelling ‘Cigahs, bahs and butts!’”

“Madison Square Garden in 1988, we’re playing Ohio State in the NIT,” Tolokan said. “Well to Dee Rowe, Ohio State — they won national championships in the ’60s with Jerry Lucas. And here it’s ’88, Jim [Calhoun] is in his second year and we beat Ohio State in the championship. There’s an old piano down Dee and I are leaning against, waiting for Jim to finish talking to the team, and he looks at me — he always called me ‘Timely’ — and he said, ‘Timely, James just beat Ohio State with these guys.’ It wasn’t a knock on Spider Ursery or Jeff King or Phil Gamble; it was Dee loving UConn and knowing from a basketball sense what Ohio State was and that UConn had never won anything.”

Rowe was so vibrant, charasmatic, even through battles with various forms of cancer numerous times over the years. Dementia and Alzheimer’s slowed him, but even last year he had that signature smirk and twinkle while attending basketball games at Gampel and the XL Center.

“He’s fortunate,” Don said. “His mother had [Alzheimer’s], his brother had it. But I honestly think because he took care of himself and was so engaged and working, he was fortunate that it didn’t really show up until, like, now. He would always say to me, ‘I’ve still got a job. Can you believe that?’ It kept him engaged.”

Short-term memory loss, ironically, was always a reminder for Rowe to make fun of himself. He was hilarious. He never lost his passion for a university and its people. Rowe was UConn, its guiding light, anyway. Everybody in their lifetime should find a fraction of the joy Rowe found with every stroll across campus.

Rowe was devastated by the death of his wife, Ginny, in July of 2018. The seven children helped a lot. An assisted living facility was considered, Don said, but Dee always wanted to be home, “Because that’s where Mom is.” There are pictures all over the house of Ginny. The family hired four care-givers to assist Rowe around the clock. He lived only a few minutes from campus.

“He had, over the next two years, joy,” Don said. “He went to games, they had events for him, but he still was sad. He really was. He missed her.”

Rowe attended one men’s basketball game and one women’s game last month, his final events. Former players still visited, sitting socially distanced in the driveway. They called, too, and Rowe would usually say, ‘I love you,’ before hanging up. So many people Rowe loved remained active participants in his life, the best they could.

But nothing has been the same since March 2020.

And nothing at UConn will be the same from here.