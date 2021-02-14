Loyola Chicago star Lucas Williamson links past to present as a narrator for documentary about Ramblers’ 1963 national championship team

CHICAGO — Behind a closed bedroom door and inside his closet — the quietest place in his home — Lucas Williamson stood with a microphone wearing headphones in front of clothes on hangers and sneaker boxes. This is where Williamson helped make a movie the last several months.

“The greatest untold story of college basketball,” Williamson narrated in a clear, steady voice with a touch of poignancy in the documentary trailer. “How did this team change the sport forever?”

Williamson served as narrator and is credited as a co-writer on “The Loyola Project,” which details the Ramblers’ 1963 national championship basketball team that broke racial barriers during an era of turbulence and change in American history.

Williamson’s link to the players who came to Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood five decades before him is personal and deep.

As a freshman on Loyola’s 2018 Final Four team, Williamson met the players whose stories resurfaced and renewed appreciation for their efforts. Williamson considers telling their story to a wider audience a trusted responsibility and a chance to add perspective about America’s current reckoning.

“I don’t know how they were able to focus on a basketball game,” Williamson said of 1963 team, which started four Black players in defiance of an unwritten agreement among coaches at the time never to play more than two Black players simultaneously. “Breaking racial barriers, that’s scary territory. And they did that and won a championship.”

The 1963 team endured hostile racist crowds in the South, received death threats from the Ku Klux Klan and were refused service at segregated restaurants. The team became iconic for playing and beating an all-white Mississippi State team in an NCAA Tournament regional semifinal game with Jerry Harkness, Les Hunter, Vic Rouse and Ron Miller as starters. The Bulldogs disobeyed then-Mississippi Gov. Ross Barnett’s orders not to cross state lines to play integrated teams in order to compete in what has become known as the “Game of Change.”

Director Patrick Creadon said choosing Williamson to narrate “The Loyola Project,” due for release later this year, was an easy decision. Williamson also appears in the film.

“The world had moved on (from the 1963 team’s) story, and along comes the 2018 team,” Creadon said. “All of that weighed into why we chose Lucas Williamson to narrate. If not for him and his teammates, nobody would be talking about these guys. Their story had been forgotten outside of the Loyola community. Lucas is a likable kid. Now he’s a co-captain. He’s a Chicago kid. He’s a young African American athlete. He has perspective that I don’t. We thought what if we have Lucas narrate, but ultimately he became one of the writers. He’s an important part of our team.”

It’s clear that goes for the Ramblers on the court as well.

No. 22 Loyola (18-3, 13-1), ranked for the first time since 1985, defeated Drake (19-2, 10-2) on Saturday. The schools meet up again Sunday in a Missouri Valley Conference showdown. The Ramblers’ 11-game winning streak has them buzzing again, as fans are eager for them to recapture that magic from three seasons ago.

“We knew we were capable of what we’re doing now,” Williamson said. “Our whole philosophy is taking it one game at a time. We take care of business. We try to compete to our fullest extent. We’re an experienced team. We have so many seniors and guys who want to win. I just know I’m playing with some of the best guys in the country right now.”

The Ramblers own the top-ranked scoring defense in the nation, holding opponents to 56.2 points (through Friday) with Williamson as a tenacious defender. He ranked third on the team, entering the weekend, with 8 points and 4 rebounds while shooting 37% on 3-pointers.

As a freshman, Williamson was wide-eyed at the start of the season, but an injury to veteran Ben Richardson thrust him into a starting role. By the time March arrived, Williamson was a key piece to the Ramblers’ success in their MVC championship and NCAA Tournament run.

“He just grew and grew and grew,” Loyola coach Porter Moser said. “He’s shooting it really well. His ball handling is really good. He just makes great plays.”

As a senior, Williamson sees a potential storybook ending. Enjoying bookend success would be more of a sequel for him: Williamson won state championships at Chicago's Whitney Young High as a freshman (alongside Jahlil Okafor) and senior.

Moser said the Ramblers, while impressed with Williamson as a recruit, didn’t sign him until after his senior season.

“He was tough, but there were some guys ahead of him,” Moser said. “By the end of the year, we said, ‘You know what? This kid is a winner. He’s tough. He’s about the right things.’ Now you look at him, he just makes winning plays. You look at him four years later and what do you say about him? Tough and a winner.”

Williamson is undecided about using an extra season of eligibility the NCAA granted to all seniors because of COVID-19 circumstances. He wants to get the most out of this season. That meant challenging himself to be more vocal in his leadership.

“It’s easy for me to be in my shell and be quiet,” he said. “I’m a person who is more to myself.”

Part of that challenge extended to his personal and academic life, including working on the documentary. He recorded most of his audio in his apartment closet because COVID-19 prevented safe travel to California, where the production team is based, and because of his busy academic and athletic schedule.

“That was out of my comfort zone,” Williamson said. “For one, I just didn’t want to mess it up. The ’63 story is such a powerful story. I didn’t want to be the reason why someone might say, ‘Oh, I didn’t like the movie.’ Narration is such a vital role in a documentary. I’ve never done anything like that before or had a responsibility like that before. But I gave it a go.”

A journalism major, Williamson penned an essay with the headline “Racism: A Plague that Haunts the United States” for The Phoenix, Loyola’s student newspaper.

“Racism is a disease that, left unchecked, will plague our country perpetually,” he wrote. Williamson also held team Zoom meetings to talk about social issues, something Moser has continued throughout the season.

“It was really the first time where I was old enough to comprehend everything about racism in America,” Williamson said. “Having experienced a little bit of racism myself and seeing that at my age in 2020, you felt defeated, like, ‘Wow, we’re still going through this. How long has it been since the end of slavery? How long has it been since the civil rights movement? And we’re still going through this.’ It’s easy to fall into the trap and say we haven’t made any progress. We have made progress.”

Williamson was inspired to become a journalism major in part because of his father, Luke Williamson, who worked in photography for ABC, documenting news around the world — arrested after video recording a tank in Poland and capturing helicopter drug raids in Colombia — for the network before joining the local Chicago affiliate when Lucas and his sister Lauren were young.

Luke would come home from an overnight shift, which often involved recording the aftermath of violence, in time to pick up his kids from school and take them to the YMCA where their mom, Louiza, worked.

“He always had a story,” Williamson said of his dad. “I’d think, ‘How does he know all this?’ ”

He aims to work in journalism to help tell complete stories, not just stereotypes, about his hometown.

“Chicago is portrayed in a negative light on the news,” Williamson said. “It’s easy to just show violence. I want to show there’s more than that in Chicago.”

Moser said Williamson’s passion for justice has inspired him.

“I’ve learned a lot from him,” Moser said, growing emotional. “He wants to make an impact in society. And he’s going to. He wants to make change.”

Williamson sees the change the 1963 team made and is eager to share that with more people.

The nonprofit documentary, created by an award-winning team of Creadon and his wife, Christine O’Malley, who worked together on ESPN Films’ 30 for 30 “Catholics vs. Convicts,” subtly links the past to the present as well.

Williamson was essential, Creadon said, setting a tone and adjusting the script.

“This is not just a sports movie of who won and who lost,” Creadon said. “It’s a very complex and sometimes painful look at what that team went through and what changed as a result of that team and what didn’t. Having Lucas be part of (telling that) is incredible. He’s adding a layer we would have missed.”

Williamson is writing many stories on his own, helping script a season he hopes ends with a third MVC regular-season championship in four seasons at Loyola. But he increasingly realizes the past and present are never that far apart.

He hopes the documentary audience understands the 1963 Loyola team does not belong as a compartmentalized archive.

“Yes, this is a story about history,” he said, “but that story is still relevant today. There are still things we have to deal with as a nation, as a people, to reach equality.”