Gamecocks avoid major punishments from NCAA over Lamont Evans violations

FILE - In this June 7, 2019, file photo, former Oklahoma State assistant basketball coach Lamont Evans leaves Federal Court in New York. An NCAA infractions committee panel announced Friday, June 5 2020, that former Oklahoma State assistant men’s basketball coach Lamont Evans violated ethical-conduct rules by accepting up to $22,000 in bribes from financial advisers. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen, File) AP

Former South Carolina men’s basketball assistant coach Lamont Evans violated NCAA ethical conduct rules, according to a decision released by the Division I Committee on Infractions on Thursday.

As a result of Evans’ actions, South Carolina self-imposed several penalties, which the NCAA accepted. Those penalties include two years probation, a $5,000 fine and various limits placed on recruiting during the 2020-21 and/or 2021-22 academic years, according to an official NCAA release.

The university received a notice of allegations from the NCAA in January of 2020, regarding a Level 1 violation, which is the most serious violation possible. The violations stemmed from a United States Department of Justice investigation of fraud and corruption in college basketball that was announced in September 2017.

A three-year investigation conducted by the DOJ and NCAA found that Evans accepted “approximately $3,300 and $5,800 in bribes from an individual associated with a professional sports agent,” according to the NCAA release.

The notice alleged that Evans took money in the form of bribes in exchange for trying to sway former USC point guard P.J. Dozier and influence him to sign with a specific agency when he turned pro. It did not allege any wrongdoing by the school, head coach Frank Martin or any present staff.

Ray Tanner statements

“During the NCAA investigation process, members of our athletics staff, Southeastern Conference staff and the NCAA Enforcement staff, met in Indianapolis to review the facts of the case. It was a cooperative meeting and I felt it was important in how we got to this conclusion.”As a result of the former employee’s actions, the University self-imposed sanctions, which the NCAA accepted. Importantly, the NCAA did not add any additional sanctions, thereby reaffirming University of South Carolina Athletics processes of educating and monitoring its sports, coaches, and student-athletes.”

”I am proud of how our department handled this situation. Once we became aware of this situation, we were proactive in determining what happened and worked in cooperation with the Department of Justice and the NCAA. The NCAA’s acceptance of our self-imposed sanctions validates our commitment and the work done by our compliance staff, administration and coaches.”

President Bob Caslen statement

”Compliance with NCAA rules is essential inside our University, and it is essential that we are held accountable both as individuals and as an Institution. Once we are aware of any violation, we investigate, hold accountable, learn from it and put in place a process to make sure that it does not occur again. I am pleased how our athletics department handled this issue, and that the NCAA accepted our self-imposed sanctions.”

Frank Martin statement

”I would like to thank our Board of Trustees, President Caslen, Coach Tanner, our administration, our campus leadership and our compliance department who have worked so hard for our program and to get us to this place. Our compliance department does an unbelievable job working with and educating our staff and players. I’d also like to thank the NCAA, for the thoroughness and thoughtfulness that went into this process. As I have said throughout my entire career, I lead my program with transparency, an open-door policy and with integrity — it is in my heart and it is at the core of who I am. We move forward, and I’m thankful to have this situation behind us.”