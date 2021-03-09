College Basketball
Trey Wertz buzzer-beater lifts Notre Dame past Wake Forest in ACC Tournament
It wasn’t a matter of how long Notre Dame held a lead Tuesday, only that the Irish were ahead when it mattered most.
Notre Dame led just 1:22 of the 40 minutes in its first-round ACC tournament game against Wake Forest on Tuesday, including at the final horn.
Trey Wertz splashed a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift No. 11 Notre Dame to an improbable 80-77 win over No. 14 Wake Forest, capping a 17-2 run to close out the game and sending the Demon Deacons packing.
Wertz was 4-for-5 from beyond the arc and finished with a team-high 16 points for Notre Dame, which advances to face No. 6 North Carolina at 9 p.m. Wednesday on the ACC Network.
Wake Forest had control of the game from the start. After the Irish jumped out to a 2-0 lead, Wake scored 21 of the next 26 points to push its lead to 14 points. The Irish made a run to get within three later in the first half, but Wake again pushed the lead, taking a seven-point advantage into halftime.
Wakes largest lead was 16 with 16:26 to play, and the Deacons were still ahead by 12 with 7:20 left. That’s when Notre Dame went to work. Prentiss Hubb made a driving layup, Juwan Durham threw down a dunk and Hubb drove down the lane again to cut the lead in half.
Wertz nailed a trey two minutes later and Hubb again made a basket, this time a step-back jumper, and with 2:43 to play, the game was knotted at 75.
The Irish took their first lead since the opening minute on a pair of Hubb free throws. Wake answered with its only basket of the final stretch on a Carter Whitt jumper with 51 seconds to play.
That set the stage for Wertz, who converted with no time left on the clock after a big block and defensive rebound by Cormac Ryan.
Hubb and Ryan each finished with 14 points for the Irish.
Daivien Williamson led the way for Wake Forest with 21 points.
