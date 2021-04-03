Paul Sullivan: DePaul’s hiring of Tony Stubblefield gives the Blue Demons an opportunity to restore past glory

CHICAGO — While searching for a coach to replace the fired Dave Leitao, DePaul athletic director DeWayne Peevy had to keep one eye on Loyola’s NCAA Tournament run.

If you want to be top dog in Chicago, you better take good notes to see how it’s done.

No one who has watched the evolution of college basketball in Chicago over the last five decades would’ve guessed Loyola’s program would one day eclipse DePaul’s, but here we are — and it’s not even close.

Loyola’s profile continued to rise this year with another Missouri Valley Conference title and a Sweet 16 appearance, three years after reaching the Final Four.

Meanwhile, DePaul suffered through another season as Big East doormat, plagued by COVID-19 cancellations and a glaring lack of media attention.

In his first full season at the helm, Peevy can’t be faulted for problems he inherited.

Still, it’s up to him to get DePaul back on track, and Peevy has started the process with the hiring of Oregon assistant Tony Stubblefield as head coach.

DePaul needed someone who not only can coach, recruit and motivate players, but someone who can help market a program in the third-largest media market in the country. Peevy reportedly zeroed in on New York Knicks assistant coach Kenny Payne, only to see the deal fall through. Payne was the right-hand man to coach John Calipari at Kentucky when Peevy was deputy athletic director.

While Stubblefield has no head coaching experience, he does know how to recruit, so DePaul alumni and fans should be optimistic this is not another in a series of mistakes, such as the hirings of Jerry Wainwright and Oliver Purnell and the return of Leitao.

A brief history of DePaul’s rise in the 1970s shows it can be a successful program.

Before their 1974 opener against UCLA, DePaul coach Ray Meyer was lauding the potential of 6-foot-11 recruit Dave Corzine from Hersey High School in Arlington Heights, Ill., the kind of big man who could provide the Blue Demons with the inside presence they lacked. Meyer also was hopeful all three of the area’s biggest programs would succeed, feeling it would be beneficial for all the local schools.

“Interest can snowball,” Meyer told Chicago Tribune reporter Bill Jauss. “It would mean a great deal to college basketball for us, at Loyola, at Northwestern and all over the Chicago area.”

DePaul went 15-10 that 1974-75 season but made the tournament in Corzine’s sophomore year and beat Virginia in a first-round game. The arrival of New Jersey prep star Clyde Bradshaw in 1977 helped lead them to a 27-3 season in Corzine’s final year, which included tournament wins over Creighton and Louisville.

Freshman sensation Mark Aguirre arrived from Westinghouse High School the following fall, taking DePaul on a magical ride to the Final Four and cementing it as a national power.

For one brief moment, DePaul was bigger than the Bulls in Chicago. If you don’t believe it, ask your grandparents.

While the Blue Demons suffered devastating second-round losses as the top-seed in their region the following three years, their presence on nationally televised games helped keep the pipeline flowing, particularly with Chicago Public League high school teams.

But over time their image as the hard-nosed team from the school under the “L” tracks faded, and an ill-fated move to Rosemont made them just another team.

In recent years, Loyola took steps to move into the big time, starting with the hiring of coach Porter Moser, who reportedly is leaving the Ramblers to become Oklahoma's new head coach. Simeon recruit Donte Ingram and the 2018 team started the journey, and two other local recruits, Cameron Krutwig and Lucas Williamson, proved the Ramblers’ success wasn’t a fluke.

So can DePaul emulate Loyola?

Why not?

Peevy said at his March 16 news conference he would have a “better picture” of when the Blue Demons can compete for a tournament spot once they announced their new coach.

“The goal is to hire a coach that expedites that process,” he said, adding: “I’m not looking for a quick fix.”

In other words, Peevy wants stability and a program that begins every season thinking it has a chance … kind of like Kentucky. That’s asking a lot, but at least they could get to the Ramblers’ level.

This is going to be an offseason of massive change in college basketball. The Blue Demons already have six players who have entered the NCAA transfer portal, so it should be a fresh start for all in 2021-22.

This spring and summer will resemble NBA free agency, and whether that’s a good look or not for the NCAA, it’s a system DePaul can now take advantage of by recruiting budding talent that didn’t get big opportunities from other programs.

Sometimes it takes only one big name to help a program turn the corner, such as a Dave Corzine.

It won’t be easy, and it took Moser a few years to get Loyola on track, but it can be done.

Keeping assistant coach Tim Anderson is vital, as Anderson’s presence should help Stubblefield keep incoming recruit Ahamad Bynum, a four-star point guard from Simeon. The DePaulia reported Anderson is expected to be retained by Stubblefield.

Loyola also would benefit from having a city rival to compete with, and remember it was just last summer that Loyola and DePaul agreed to a two-year deal to play each other, starting Dec. 13, 2020, at Wintrust Arena. It would’ve been their first meeting since 2012, which Loyola won at Allstate Arena to snap an 11-game losing streak to the Blue Demons.

That game was canceled because of COVID-19, but the tentative plan is to restart the series next fall.

By that time DePaul will be entering a new chapter, while Loyola — albeit reportedly without Moser — will be coming off another special season that included an epic win over Illinois, one of the nation’s top teams this year.

“I’m dreaming big dreams of DePaul being Chicago’s team again,” Peevy said while announcing his coaching search last month.

That’ll take a lot more than dreaming, but at least Peevy has proven he’s committed to change.

Now it’ll be up to Stubblefield to restore a once proud program as quickly as possible.