Union County high school football previews

3 Bold Predictions

▪ Cuthbertson will be above .500: After going 18-20 in the past three seasons, Cuthbertson returns 12 starters, 35 lettermen -- and plenty of talent. Cuthbertson will not finish 5-8 as it did in 2017.

▪ Monroe won’t have back-to-back losing seasons: The Redhawks were 5-7 last season, moving up to 3A from 2A. That was Monroe’s first losing record in more than a decade. It won’t happen again. The traditional power, led by legendary coach Johnny Sowell, returns nine starters and plenty of talent.

▪ Porter Ridge will emerge as a regional power: The Pirates were 8-5 last season and return 14 starters, including the reigning Southwestern 4A player of the year (in the conference that includes regional powers like Butler and Myers Park). Porter Ridge averaged 33 points per game last season. This year, it’ll be more.

Key Players

Carson Cross, Marvin Ridge, DB, 6-0, 160, Sr.: Cross had eight interceptions last season for a 10-2 team.

Sam Howell, Indian Trail Sun Valley, QB, 6-1, 215, Sr.: One of the nation’s top recruits. Howell accounted for nearly 5,000 yards offense and 60 touchdowns last season.

Whitner Litton, Weddington, QB, 6-0, 185, Sr: Threw for 3,117 yards and 30 touchdowns last season.

Grayson McCall, Indian Trail Porter Ridge, QB, 6-3, 205, Sr.: Reigning Southwestern 4A player of the year threw for 1,414 yards, 13 touchdowns and ran for 907 yards, 12 scores. He’ll pair with Duke commit Jaylen Coleman (1,279 yards rushing, 15 TDs) in a powerhouse backfield.

Josh Sepe, Waxhaw Cuthbertson, LB, 6-3, 205, Sr.: Sepe had 157 tackles last season and is one of 35 lettermen returning to try to improve on last season’s 5-8 record.

Can’t Miss Games

Indian Trail Sun Valley at Indian Trail Porter Ridge, Sept. 7: Non-conference game should sell out with a pair of elite QBs (Sun Valley’s Sam Howell, Porter RIdge’s Grayson McCall).

Butler at Indian Trail Porter Ridge, Sept. 28: If Porter Ridge wants to break through and win the Southwestern 4A championship, this would be game to take advantage of, playing a league favorite at home.

Weddington at Charlotte Catholic, Sept. 28: An early-season game that could go a long way towards determining the Southern Carolinas championship.