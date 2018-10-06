West Charlotte’s Patrick Williams, top 40 recruit, picks out of state ACC school

West Charlotte High forward Patrick Williams will play college basketball at Florida State.
Williams, a 6-foot-8 senior, made his decision Saturday afternoon in Charlotte during media day for the Charlotte Hoops Challenge, an annual November tournament that brings together top teams and players from throughout the southeast.
Williams chose the Seminoles over a final list of 10 schools that included Arizona, Clemson, Louisville, Maryland, N.C. State, Ohio State, Texas, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.
Williams took officials visits to N.C. State and Florida State.
247Sports ranks Williams the nation’s No. 40 overall recruit and No. 2 in North Carolina behind Concord Cox Mill 6-5 small forward Wendell Moore. Moore plans to pick his college Monday night at a ceremony at his school. He’s down to Duke, North Carolina, N.C. State and Wake Forest.
At West Charlotte last season, Williams led the Lions to a 17-11 record. He averaged 20 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Playing for the Nike-sponsored Team United travel team in the summer, Williams led his team to a quarterfinal appearance at the Nike Peach Jam championship. Williams averaged 13.3 points and 5.3 rebounds on the Nike EYBL summer circuit, making 41 percent of his 3-point attempts.
Comments