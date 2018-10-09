Clayton’s High four-star recruit Savion Jackson picks N.C. State

Savion Jackson, the highly touted defensive end from Clayton High School, announced his commitment to N.C. State
By
Savion Jackson, the highly touted defensive end from Clayton High School, announced his commitment to N.C. State
By

The Starting 11: The top players from Week 7 of high school football

By Jonas Pope IV

October 09, 2018 02:10 PM

The starting 11: The top players from week seven of high school football.

Each week, The News & Observer honors the top 11 high school football performances from around the Triangle and Eastern North Carolina.

Nominations are appreciated and can be emailed to jpope@newsobserver.com.

The Starting 11: Week Seven

A.J. Boulware, Lee County: Rushed 25 times for 273 yards and five touchdowns in a 69-22 win over Harnett Central.

Colin Johnson, Lee County: Completed 10 of 13 passes for 207 yards and three touchdowns. Also rushed five times for 27 yards.

Hobart Brantley, Faith Christian: Rushed for 203 yards and finished with 271 yards of total offense and three scores. Also registered seven tackles on defense.

Darius Ocean, Cleveland: Completed 18 of 22 passes for 332 yards and four touchdowns.

Tyson Dew, Cleveland: Rushed 12 times for 112 yards and one score in a 50-8 win over East Wake.

Bryce Graves, Clayton: Linebacker finished with 15 tackles.

Savion Jackson, Clayton: Defensive lineman finished with 11 tackles, including five tackles for loss.

Savion Jackson (11) of Clayton attempts to break a pass thrown by Josh Schindler (7) of South Johnston. The South Johnston Trojans visited the Clayton Comets in a high school football game on October 5, 2018. Clayton won 26-14.
Walker Harris, Heritage: Completed 10 of 14 passes for 227 yards and four scores.

Quinton Cooley, Southern Nash: Rushed 17 times for 199 yards and five touchdowns.

Maquel Haywood, Wake Forest: Ran the ball just six times, but finished with 165 yards and three scores against Knightdale.

Antonio Davis, Hillside: Rushed 14 times for 119 yards in a win over rival Southern Durham.

By

