The Starting 11: The top players from Week 7 of high school football

The starting 11: The top players from week seven of high school football.
Each week, The News & Observer honors the top 11 high school football performances from around the Triangle and Eastern North Carolina.
Nominations are appreciated and can be emailed to jpope@newsobserver.com.
The Starting 11: Week Seven
A.J. Boulware, Lee County: Rushed 25 times for 273 yards and five touchdowns in a 69-22 win over Harnett Central.
Colin Johnson, Lee County: Completed 10 of 13 passes for 207 yards and three touchdowns. Also rushed five times for 27 yards.
Hobart Brantley, Faith Christian: Rushed for 203 yards and finished with 271 yards of total offense and three scores. Also registered seven tackles on defense.
Darius Ocean, Cleveland: Completed 18 of 22 passes for 332 yards and four touchdowns.
Tyson Dew, Cleveland: Rushed 12 times for 112 yards and one score in a 50-8 win over East Wake.
Bryce Graves, Clayton: Linebacker finished with 15 tackles.
Savion Jackson, Clayton: Defensive lineman finished with 11 tackles, including five tackles for loss.
Walker Harris, Heritage: Completed 10 of 14 passes for 227 yards and four scores.
Quinton Cooley, Southern Nash: Rushed 17 times for 199 yards and five touchdowns.
Maquel Haywood, Wake Forest: Ran the ball just six times, but finished with 165 yards and three scores against Knightdale.
Antonio Davis, Hillside: Rushed 14 times for 119 yards in a win over rival Southern Durham.
