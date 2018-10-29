In 2015, Mallard Creek Mavericks linebacker Josh Brown, a Florida State recruit, led his team to a win over Hough in the third round of the N.C. 4AA playoffs. The 2018 Mavericks, No. 1 in the Sweet 16, visit No. 2 Hough Friday for the I-MECK 4A conference championship.
In 2015, Mallard Creek Mavericks linebacker Josh Brown, a Florida State recruit, led his team to a win over Hough in the third round of the N.C. 4AA playoffs. The 2018 Mavericks, No. 1 in the Sweet 16, visit No. 2 Hough Friday for the I-MECK 4A conference championship. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

The Observer’s Sweet 16: No. 1 Mallard Creek visits No. 2 Hough Friday

By Langston Wertz Jr.

October 29, 2018 11:38 AM

Last week, 14 of the 15 Observer Sweet 16 teams that played high school football games won.

One new team joins the poll this week, Concord’s Cox Mill High. Cox Mill upset Central Cabarrus 31-15 and knocked Central out of the poll.

Cox Mill, which has won five straight games, enters at No. 16 and will play No. 13 Northwest Cabarrus for the South Piedmont 3A championship Friday.

The big game, however, is in Cornelius. Sweet 16 No. 1 Mallard Creek plays at No. 2 Hough for the I-MECK 4A championship. Hough (9-0) began the season No. 1 in the poll but was overtaken by the Mavericks (8-0) a few weeks back.

No. 7 Butler High will host East Mecklenburg Friday. On Monday, a Bulldogs student was shot and killed at school.

Rk

Team

Cl

Rec

Prvs.

1

Mallard Creek

4A

8-0

1

2

Hough

4A

9-0

2

3

Charlotte Christian

IND

9-0

3

4

Charlotte Catholic

3A

9-1

4

5

Vance

4A

8-1

5

6

Richmond Senior

4A

8-1

6

7

Butler

4A

7-2

7

8

Myers Park

4A

8-1

8

9

Rock Hill South Pointe*

3A

8-1

9

10

Weddington

3A

9-1

10

11

Gastonia Huss

3A

10-0

11

12

West Mecklenburg

4A

7-1

12

13

Northwest Cabarrus

3A

10-0

13

14

Boone Watauga

3A

10-0

16

15

Lenoir Hibriten

2A

9-0

15

16

Concord Cox Mill

3A

8-2

NR

Dropped out: Central Cabarrus (3A, 8-2). Also receiving consideration: Mooresville (4A, 7-2); Kings Mountain (3A, 8-2); Boiling Springs Crest (3A, 8-2); Indian Trail Sun Valley (3A, 7-2*); Catawba Bandys (2A, 9-1); Rock Hill (5A, 7-2)

*South Pointe and Crest were scheduled to play York Monday. The game was moved from last week due to weather.

