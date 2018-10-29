The Observer’s Sweet 16: No. 1 Mallard Creek visits No. 2 Hough Friday

In 2015, Mallard Creek Mavericks linebacker Josh Brown, a Florida State recruit, led his team to a win over Hough in the third round of the N.C. 4AA playoffs. The 2018 Mavericks, No. 1 in the Sweet 16, visit No. 2 Hough Friday for the I-MECK 4A conference championship. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com