Independence High’s football team played Mint Hill rival Rocky RIver Monday.
Independence High’s football team played Mint Hill rival Rocky RIver Monday. JASON E. MICZEK MICZEK PHOTOGRAPHY
Independence High’s football team played Mint Hill rival Rocky RIver Monday. JASON E. MICZEK MICZEK PHOTOGRAPHY

High School Sports

Monday’s scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, this week’s schedule

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

October 29, 2018 10:17 PM

How the Sweet 16 fared

Observer rankings of the top 16 high school football programs in our circulation area

Rk

Team

Cl

Last week

Rec

Friday’s game

1

Mallard Creek

4A

d. North Meck 41-20

8-0

at Hough

2

Hough

4A

d. West Charlotte 28-6

9-0

Mallard Creek

3

Charlotte Christian

IND

d. Providence Day 33-32

9-0

NCISAA playoffs

4

Charlotte Catholic

3A

d. Cuthbertson 42-7

9-1

Marvin Ridge

5

Vance

4A

d. Lake Norman 53-0

8-1

North Mecklenburg

6

Richmond Senior

4A

d. Fayetteville 71st 49-14

8-1

Scotland County

7

Butler

4A

d. Garinger 51-6

7-2

East Mecklenburg

8

Myers Park

4A

d. Porter Ridge 28-23

8-1

Independence

9

Rock Hill South Pointe

3A

d. York 48-14

8-1

Bye

10

Weddington

3A

d. Monroe 51-14

9-1

at Cuthbertson

11

Gastonia Huss

3A

d. Stuart Cramer 31-7

10-0

at Ashbrook

12

West Mecklenburg

4A

d. South Mecklenburg 11-7

7-1

vs. Berry at Waddell

13

Northwest Cabarrus

3A

d. Concord 24-14

10-0

at Cox Mill

14

Boone Watauga

3A

d. Freedom 35-16

10-0

at West Caldwell

15

Lenoir Hibriten

2A

d. West Iredell 56-14

9-0

at Patton

16

Concord Cox Mill

3A

d. Central Cabarrus 31-15

8-2

Northwest Cabarrus

Monday’s scores

Gastonia Highland Tech 46, Union Academy 32

Hickory Ridge 41, East Mecklenburg 7

Mooresville 42, Hopewell 6

Rock Hill South Pointe 48, York 14

Rocky River 37, Independence 14

West Stanly 35, Anson County 34

Thursday’s Scores

North Carolina

Vance 53, Lake Norman 0

Charlotte Latin 31, Charlotte Country Day 16

Charlotte Catholic 42, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 7

Belmont South Point 49, Chase 0

Boiling Springs crest 63, Burns 14

Catawba Bandys 49, Lake Norman Charter 0

Gastonia Ashbrook 28, North Gaston 21

Gastonia Huss 10, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 7

Hickory St. Stephens at South Caldwell, late

Kannapolis Brown 28, Concord Robinson 17

Kings Mountain 55, Gastonia Forestview, 16

Lake Norman Charter at Catawba Bandys, late

Lenoir Hibriten 56, West Iredell 14

Maiden 43, Newton-Conover 40

Marion McDowell 56, West Caldwell 6

Metrolina Christian 55, Hickory Grove 14

Monroe Parkwood 21, Unionville Piedmont 11

Morganton Patton 39, Claremont Bunker Hill 0

Mount Pleasant 47, East Montgomery 22

Newton Foard 63, East Burke 14

North Lincoln 36, Lincolnton 26

North Rowan 46, West Montgomery 7

North Stanly 64, North Moore 0

Northwest Cabarrus 24, Concord 14

Richmond Senior 49, Fayetteville Seventy-First 14

R-S Central 21, East Gaston 6

Shelby 31, East Rutherford 14

South Stanly 34, Albemarle 6

Thomas Jefferson 32, Mountain Island Charter 27

Weddington 51, Monroe 14

West Rowan 35, China Grove Carson 15

South Carolina

Chesterfield 63, Lewisville 24

Clover 41, Fort Mill 28

Columbia Ridge View 45, Lancaster 20

Covenant Day 55, Rock Hill Carolina 6

Lancaster Buford 21, Kershaw North Central 0

Rock Hill 28, Rock Hill Northwestern 21

Timmonsville 32, Great Falls 0

Friday’s Scores

NORTH CAROLINA

Asheville Reynolds 21, West Henderson 14

Burlington Cummings 21, Graham 7

Canton Pisgah 21, Franklin 14

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 29, Charlotte Olympic 9

Charlotte Christian 33, Providence Day 32

Charlotte Mallard Creek 41, North Mecklenburg 20

Charlotte Providence 48, Charlotte Berry Tech 6

Cherokee 49, Hayesville 21

Cornelius Hough 28, West Charlotte 6

Durham Jordan 27, Morrisville Green Hope 18

Durham Riverside 30, Cary 7

Fuquay-Varina 14, Friendship 12

Holly Ridge Dixon 50, Lejeune 8

Matthews Butler 51, Charlotte Garinger 6

Mitchell County 63, Avery County 14

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 48, Charlotte Northside Christian 6

Sylva Smoky Mountain 42, East Henderson 28

Watauga County 35, Morganton Freedom 16

Waynesville Tuscola 28, Asheville Roberson 7

Weldon 26, Gaston KIPP Pride 20

West Lincoln 22, East Lincoln 0

West Mecklenburg 11, South Mecklenburg 7

Jacksonville White Oak vs. Jacksonville, ppd.

Raleigh Enloe vs. Raleigh Leesville Road, ppd.

SOUTH CAROLINA

Beaufort Academy 34, Patrick Henry Academy 0

Berkeley 42, Cane Bay 7

Blackville-Hilda def. North, forfeit

Colleton Prep 14, John Paul II 6

Dorman 56, Riverside 25

Gray Collegiate Academy 40, C.A. Johnson 6

Greer 63, Blue Ridge 6

Hilton Head Prep 35, Hilton Head Christian Academy 19

Jefferson Davis Academy 36, Calhoun Academy 0

Laurence Manning Academy 16, Wilson Hall 13

Laurens 42, Easley 12

Silver Bluff 14, Fox Creek 3

Spring Valley 10, Blythewood 3

T.L. Hanna 41, Woodmont 7

Timberland 47, North Charleston 0

West Florence 56, South Florence 20

Whale Branch 23, Battery Creek 0

Woodruff 35, Clinton 14

Next Week’s Schedule

MONDAY

Hickory Ridge at East Mecklenburg, 6

Highland Tech at Union Academy, 7

Mooresville at Hopewell, 6:30

Rock Hill South Pointe at York, 7:30

Rocky River at Independence, 6

FRIDAY NORTH CAROLINA

Albemarle at West Montgomery

A.L. Brown at Concord

Anson County at Forest Hills

Avery County at Mountain Heritage

Bandys at North Lincoln (Senior Night)

Bessemer City at Cherryville (Senior Night)

Burns at North Gaston

Chase at R.S. Central

Crest at Kings Mountain

Draughn at East Burke

East Mecklenburg at Butler, 7

East Rowan at North Iredell

East Rutherford at East Gaston

Forestview at Stuart Cramer

Fred T. Foard at West Iredell

Garinger at Rocky River, 7

Hibriten at Patton

Hickory Hawks at S.C. Titans

Hunter Huss at Ashbrook

Independence at Myers Park, 7

Jay M. Robinson at Central Cabarrus

Lincolnton at Maiden

Mallard Creek at Hough, 7

Marvin Ridge at Charlotte Catholic

McDowell at Freedom

Mountain Island Charter at Highland Tech

Newton Conover at East Lincoln

North Mecklenburg at Vance

North Rowan at South Davidson

Northwest Cabarrus at Cox Mill

Olympic at Harding, 7

Parkwood at Monroe

Pine Lake Prep at Community School of Davidson

Porter Ridge at Hickory Ridge

Providence at South Mecklenburg, 7

St. Stephens at Hickory

Salisbury at South Rowan

Sandhill Titans at Carolina Pride

Scotland County at Richmond Senior

South Caldwell at Alexander Central

South Iredell at Carson

South Point at Shelby

South Stanly at North Stanly

Starmount at Ashe County

Statesville Christian at Carolina Christian (SC)

Sun Valley at Piedmont

Union Academy at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Watauga at West Caldwell

Weddington at Cuthbertson

West Charlotte at Mooresville, 7

West Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter

West Mecklenburg at Berry, 7

West Rowan at Statesville

West Stanly at Mount Pleasant

FRIDAY SOUTH CAROLINA

Hickory Hawks at S.C. Titans

Statesville Christian at Carolina Christian (SC)

  Comments  