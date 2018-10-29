Monday’s scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, this week’s schedule

How the Sweet 16 fared
Observer rankings of the top 16 high school football programs in our circulation area
Rk
Team
Cl
Last week
Rec
Friday’s game
1
Mallard Creek
4A
d. North Meck 41-20
8-0
at Hough
2
Hough
4A
d. West Charlotte 28-6
9-0
Mallard Creek
3
Charlotte Christian
IND
d. Providence Day 33-32
9-0
NCISAA playoffs
4
Charlotte Catholic
3A
d. Cuthbertson 42-7
9-1
Marvin Ridge
5
Vance
4A
d. Lake Norman 53-0
8-1
North Mecklenburg
6
Richmond Senior
4A
d. Fayetteville 71st 49-14
8-1
Scotland County
7
Butler
4A
d. Garinger 51-6
7-2
East Mecklenburg
8
Myers Park
4A
d. Porter Ridge 28-23
8-1
Independence
9
Rock Hill South Pointe
3A
d. York 48-14
8-1
Bye
10
Weddington
3A
d. Monroe 51-14
9-1
at Cuthbertson
11
Gastonia Huss
3A
d. Stuart Cramer 31-7
10-0
at Ashbrook
12
West Mecklenburg
4A
d. South Mecklenburg 11-7
7-1
vs. Berry at Waddell
13
Northwest Cabarrus
3A
d. Concord 24-14
10-0
at Cox Mill
14
Boone Watauga
3A
d. Freedom 35-16
10-0
at West Caldwell
15
Lenoir Hibriten
2A
d. West Iredell 56-14
9-0
at Patton
16
Concord Cox Mill
3A
d. Central Cabarrus 31-15
8-2
Northwest Cabarrus
Monday’s scores
Gastonia Highland Tech 46, Union Academy 32
Hickory Ridge 41, East Mecklenburg 7
Mooresville 42, Hopewell 6
Rock Hill South Pointe 48, York 14
Rocky River 37, Independence 14
West Stanly 35, Anson County 34
Thursday’s Scores
North Carolina
Vance 53, Lake Norman 0
Charlotte Latin 31, Charlotte Country Day 16
Charlotte Catholic 42, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 7
Belmont South Point 49, Chase 0
Boiling Springs crest 63, Burns 14
Catawba Bandys 49, Lake Norman Charter 0
Gastonia Ashbrook 28, North Gaston 21
Gastonia Huss 10, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 7
Hickory St. Stephens at South Caldwell, late
Kannapolis Brown 28, Concord Robinson 17
Kings Mountain 55, Gastonia Forestview, 16
Lake Norman Charter at Catawba Bandys, late
Lenoir Hibriten 56, West Iredell 14
Maiden 43, Newton-Conover 40
Marion McDowell 56, West Caldwell 6
Metrolina Christian 55, Hickory Grove 14
Monroe Parkwood 21, Unionville Piedmont 11
Morganton Patton 39, Claremont Bunker Hill 0
Mount Pleasant 47, East Montgomery 22
Newton Foard 63, East Burke 14
North Lincoln 36, Lincolnton 26
North Rowan 46, West Montgomery 7
North Stanly 64, North Moore 0
Northwest Cabarrus 24, Concord 14
Richmond Senior 49, Fayetteville Seventy-First 14
R-S Central 21, East Gaston 6
Shelby 31, East Rutherford 14
South Stanly 34, Albemarle 6
Thomas Jefferson 32, Mountain Island Charter 27
Weddington 51, Monroe 14
West Rowan 35, China Grove Carson 15
South Carolina
Chesterfield 63, Lewisville 24
Clover 41, Fort Mill 28
Columbia Ridge View 45, Lancaster 20
Covenant Day 55, Rock Hill Carolina 6
Lancaster Buford 21, Kershaw North Central 0
Rock Hill 28, Rock Hill Northwestern 21
Timmonsville 32, Great Falls 0
Friday’s Scores
NORTH CAROLINA
Asheville Reynolds 21, West Henderson 14
Burlington Cummings 21, Graham 7
Canton Pisgah 21, Franklin 14
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 29, Charlotte Olympic 9
Charlotte Christian 33, Providence Day 32
Charlotte Mallard Creek 41, North Mecklenburg 20
Charlotte Providence 48, Charlotte Berry Tech 6
Cherokee 49, Hayesville 21
Cornelius Hough 28, West Charlotte 6
Durham Jordan 27, Morrisville Green Hope 18
Durham Riverside 30, Cary 7
Fuquay-Varina 14, Friendship 12
Holly Ridge Dixon 50, Lejeune 8
Matthews Butler 51, Charlotte Garinger 6
Mitchell County 63, Avery County 14
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 48, Charlotte Northside Christian 6
Sylva Smoky Mountain 42, East Henderson 28
Watauga County 35, Morganton Freedom 16
Waynesville Tuscola 28, Asheville Roberson 7
Weldon 26, Gaston KIPP Pride 20
West Lincoln 22, East Lincoln 0
West Mecklenburg 11, South Mecklenburg 7
Jacksonville White Oak vs. Jacksonville, ppd.
Raleigh Enloe vs. Raleigh Leesville Road, ppd.
SOUTH CAROLINA
Beaufort Academy 34, Patrick Henry Academy 0
Berkeley 42, Cane Bay 7
Blackville-Hilda def. North, forfeit
Colleton Prep 14, John Paul II 6
Dorman 56, Riverside 25
Gray Collegiate Academy 40, C.A. Johnson 6
Greer 63, Blue Ridge 6
Hilton Head Prep 35, Hilton Head Christian Academy 19
Jefferson Davis Academy 36, Calhoun Academy 0
Laurence Manning Academy 16, Wilson Hall 13
Laurens 42, Easley 12
Silver Bluff 14, Fox Creek 3
Spring Valley 10, Blythewood 3
T.L. Hanna 41, Woodmont 7
Timberland 47, North Charleston 0
West Florence 56, South Florence 20
Whale Branch 23, Battery Creek 0
Woodruff 35, Clinton 14
Next Week’s Schedule
MONDAY
Hickory Ridge at East Mecklenburg, 6
Highland Tech at Union Academy, 7
Mooresville at Hopewell, 6:30
Rock Hill South Pointe at York, 7:30
Rocky River at Independence, 6
FRIDAY NORTH CAROLINA
Albemarle at West Montgomery
A.L. Brown at Concord
Anson County at Forest Hills
Avery County at Mountain Heritage
Bandys at North Lincoln (Senior Night)
Bessemer City at Cherryville (Senior Night)
Burns at North Gaston
Chase at R.S. Central
Crest at Kings Mountain
Draughn at East Burke
East Mecklenburg at Butler, 7
East Rowan at North Iredell
East Rutherford at East Gaston
Forestview at Stuart Cramer
Fred T. Foard at West Iredell
Garinger at Rocky River, 7
Hibriten at Patton
Hickory Hawks at S.C. Titans
Hunter Huss at Ashbrook
Independence at Myers Park, 7
Jay M. Robinson at Central Cabarrus
Lincolnton at Maiden
Mallard Creek at Hough, 7
Marvin Ridge at Charlotte Catholic
McDowell at Freedom
Mountain Island Charter at Highland Tech
Newton Conover at East Lincoln
North Mecklenburg at Vance
North Rowan at South Davidson
Northwest Cabarrus at Cox Mill
Olympic at Harding, 7
Parkwood at Monroe
Pine Lake Prep at Community School of Davidson
Porter Ridge at Hickory Ridge
Providence at South Mecklenburg, 7
St. Stephens at Hickory
Salisbury at South Rowan
Sandhill Titans at Carolina Pride
Scotland County at Richmond Senior
South Caldwell at Alexander Central
South Iredell at Carson
South Point at Shelby
South Stanly at North Stanly
Starmount at Ashe County
Statesville Christian at Carolina Christian (SC)
Sun Valley at Piedmont
Union Academy at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Watauga at West Caldwell
Weddington at Cuthbertson
West Charlotte at Mooresville, 7
West Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter
West Mecklenburg at Berry, 7
West Rowan at Statesville
West Stanly at Mount Pleasant
FRIDAY SOUTH CAROLINA
Hickory Hawks at S.C. Titans
Statesville Christian at Carolina Christian (SC)
