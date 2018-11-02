Several high school football teams are moving games due to weather, again.
High School Sports

This week’s updated prep football schedule, with weather changes

By Langston Wertz Jr.

November 02, 2018 12:32 PM

At least six high school football games have been due to expected weather in the Charlotte region today.

Those games include the annual Kannapolis Brown-Concord Battle for the Bell game. It will now kickoff Saturday at 6 in Concord.

A full schedule for Friday, Saturday and Monday is below.

Games at 7:30, unless noted.

North Carolina

FRIDAY

I-Meck 4A

Lake Norman (2-7, 0-5) at Hopewell (0-9, 0-5), 7

Mallard Creek (8-0, 5-0) at Hough (9-0, 5-0), 7

North Mecklenburg (5-4, 1-4) at Vance (8-1, 4-1), 7

West Charlotte (5-4, 2-3) at Mooresville (7-2, 3-2)

So Meck 7 4A

Olympic (2-8, 1-4) at Harding (2-7, 2-2), 7

Providence (4-5, 3-1) at South Mecklenburg (2-7, 1-3), 7

West Mecklenburg (7-1, 4-0) at Berry Academy (0-9, 0-4), 7

Southwestern 4A

East Mecklenburg at Butler, canceled

Garinger at Rocky River, canceled

Independence at Myers Park, canceled

Indian Trail Porter Ridge at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge, canceled

Sandhills 4A

Fayetteville Seventy-First (7-2, 4-1) at Fayetteville Britt (4-5, 3-2)

Pembroke Purnell Swett (3-5, 1-4) at Lumberton (1-8, 0-5)

Raeford Hoke County (0-9, 0-5) at Southern Pines Pinecrest (7-2, 4-1)

Scotland County (4-4, 3-2) at Richmond Senior (8-1, 5-0), Sat, 7

Northwestern 3A-4A

Boone Watauga (10-0, 6-0) at West Caldwell (0-10, 0-6)

Hickory St. Stephens (3-7, 2-4) at Hickory (5-4, 3-2)

Marion McDowell (4-6, 2-4) at Morganton Freedom (8-2, 5-1), Mon, 7:30

South Caldwell (3-7, 2-4) at Alexander Central (7-2, 3-2)

Big South 3A

Gastonia Forestview (3-7, 1-5) at Cramerton Stuart Cramer (6-4, 3-3)

Gastonia Huss (10-0, 6-0) at Gastonia Ashbrook (5-5, 3-3)

Lawndale Burns (3-7, 1-5) at North Gaston (2-8, 0-6)

North Piedmont 3A

East Rowan (5-4, 2-1) at North Iredell (2-7, 0-3)

South Iredell (4-5, 2-1) at China Grove Carson (3-7, 1-3)

West Rowan (6-4, 3-1) at Statesville (6-3, 2-1)

South Piedmont 3A

Concord Jay M. Robinson (4-5, 1-3) at Central Cabarrus (8-2, 2-2)

Southern Carolina 3A

Indian Trail Sun Valley (7-2, 3-2) at Unionville Piedmont (2-8, 0-6)

Marvin Ridge (6-3, 3-2) at Charlotte Catholic (9-1, 6-0)

Monroe Parkwood (2-8, 1-5) at Monroe (5-5, 2-4)

Weddington (9-1, 5-1) at Waxhaw Cuthbertson (3-7, 3-3)

Central Carolina 2A

Central Davidson (1-9, 0-8) at West Davidson (2-8, 1-7)

Ledford (9-1, 8-0) at North Davidson (9-1, 8-0)

Lexington (5-5, 4-4) at Thomasville (7-3, 5-3)

Midway Oak Grove (4-5, 3-4) at East Davidson (2-8, 2-6)

Salisbury (5-4, 5-2) at South Rowan (3-7, 3-5)

Foothills 2A

Lenoir Hibriten (10-0, 5-0) at Morganton Patton (6-4, 4-1)

Newton Foard (5-5, 4-1) at West Iredell (5-5, 3-2)

Valdese Draughn (1-9, 0-5) at East Burke (1-9, 0-5)

Rocky River 2A

Anson County (4-5, 1-2) at Marshville Forest Hills (2-8, 1-2)

West Stanly (6-3, 3-0) at Mount Pleasant (5-5, 3-0)

South Fork 2A

Lincolnton (2-8, 1-5) at Maiden (7-3, 3-3)

Newton-Conover (4-6, 2-4) at East Lincoln (4-6, 2-4)

West Lincoln (8-2, 4-2) at Lake Norman Charter (2-8, 0-6), 7

Southwestern 2A

Belmont South Point (8-2, 4-0) at Shelby (7-3, 4-0), Thurs, late

East Rutherford (8-2, 2-2) at East Gaston (0-10, 0-4)

Forest City Chase (3-7, 1-3) at R-S Central (2-8, 1-3)

Mountain Valley 1A-2A

Alleghany (5-5, 3-3) at Elkin (5-4, 2-3)

Boonville Starmount (5-5, 5-1) at Ashe County (8-2, 6-0)

East Wilkes (7-3, 4-2) at Wilkes Central (5-5, 3-3)

West Wilkes (3-7, 0-6) at North Wilkes (4-5, 0-5)

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Avery County (1-9, 1-3) at Burnsville Mountain Heritage (8-1, 4-0)

Black Mountain Owen (4-5, 3-1) at Bakersville Mitchell County (8-2, 3-1)

Polk County (2-8, 1-3) at Marshall Madison County (1-9, 0-4)

Southern Piedmont 1A

Monroe Union Academy (3-7, 1-5) at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson (10-0, 6-0)

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (4-6, 1-5) vs. Community School of Davidson (5-5, 3-3), at Mallard Creek, 7

Yadkin Valley 1A

Albemarle (3-6, 3-3) at West Montgomery (4-6, 3-3)

Chatham Central (1-9, 1-5) at North Moore (2-7, 1-4)

North Rowan (7-2, 4-1) at South Davidson (1-9, 0-6), 7

South Stanly (7-3, 4-1) at North Stanly (8-2, 6-0)

Nonconference

Carolina Pride (4-5) vs. Fayetteville Sandhills Titans (4-4), at Weddington

Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders (2-8) at Statesville Christian (2-3)

NCISAA playoffs

Division I semifinals

No. 4 Providence Day (5-5) at No. 1 Charlotte Christian (9-0), 7 p.m.

No. 3 Arden Christ School (9-1) at No. 2 Fayetteville Trinity Christian (9-0), 7:30

Division II quarterfinals

No. 6 Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee (5-5) at No. 3 High Point Christian (7-3), 7:30

No. 5 Covenant Day (6-4) at No. 4 Charlotte Country Day (5-5), 7

Division III quarterfinals

No. 6 Hickory Grove Christian (2-7) at No. 3 Southlake Christian (6-4), 7

No. 5 Northside Christian (5-4) at No. 4 Harrells Christian (4-4), 7:30

SATURDAY

Catawba Bandys (9-1, 6-0) at North Lincoln (8-2, 6-0), 7

Kannapolis Brown (5-5, 1-3) at Concord (1-9, 0-4), 6

Northwest Cabarrus (10-0, 4-0) at Concord Cox Mill (8-2, 4-0), 6:30

Monday

Bessemer City (6-4, 5-1) at Cherryville (6-4, 3-3), 7

Boiling Springs Crest (8-2, 5-1) at Kings Mountain (8-2, 5-1), 7

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (7-3, 4-2) at Gastonia Highland Tech (4-5, 1-5), 7

South Carolina

S.C. Region 4 2A

Pageland Central (5-4, 3-2) at Bishopville Lee Central (2-7, 1-4)

S.C. nonconference

Boiling Springs (5-5) at Rock Hill Northwestern (3-6)

McBee (2-7) at Green Sea-Floyds (5-3)

