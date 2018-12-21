High School Sports

Friday’s girls high school basketball capsules 12.21.18

By Langston Wertz Jr.

December 21, 2018 09:55 PM

Ardrey Kell's Michelle Ojo (33) pulls up for the jumpr in the first quarter against Hough.Ardrey Kell hosted the Huskies from Hough Tuesday Nov 27, 2018
Ardrey Kell’s Michelle Ojo (33) pulls up for the jumpr in the first quarter against Hough.Ardrey Kell hosted the Huskies from Hough Tuesday Nov 27, 2018 Jonathan Aguallo Special to the Observer
Ardrey Kell’s Michelle Ojo (33) pulls up for the jumpr in the first quarter against Hough.Ardrey Kell hosted the Huskies from Hough Tuesday Nov 27, 2018 Jonathan Aguallo Special to the Observer

ARDREY KELL 69, WEST CHARLOTTE 37

AK 20 16 21 12 -- 69

WC 3 10 11 13 -- 37

AK: Michelle Ojo 15 points & 9 rebounds; Lucy Vanderbeck 13 points (career high); Evan Miller 11; Stephanie Sherrill 8; Nia Griffin 6; Meghan Rogers 4; Riley Littlejohn 4 & 11 rebounds (career high); Jamara Johnson 4; Emerson Harding 4

WC: Hamilton 11; Qyataisha 9; Moore 8; Pool 3; Davis 6

Records: AK 9-1 (1-1)

CENTRAL CABARRUS 54, PIEDMONT 35

CCHS: 11, 11, 16, 16 (54)

Piedmont: 9, 9, 11, 6 (35)



CCHS: Jael Miller 26, Aniyah Tate 17, Webb 7, Knight 2, Barrie



Piedmont: Ashley Caraway 12, Alexia Atwell 10, Atwell 4, Evans 3, Jordan 2, Helms 2

NOTES: Central Cabarrus defeated Piedmont by a score 54-35. Jael Miller led the way with 26 points 6 assist and 4 Steals. Aniyah Tate added 17pts and 11 rebounds and 5 steals

FREEDOM 59, EAST BURKE 32

East Burke 6 5 10 11 - 32

Freedom 14 14 17 14 - 59


East Burke 32 - Ariana Hawkins 10, Hise 6, Cooke 3, Arney 7, Hildebran 6, Ruff, Chrisco, Ramsey, Smith, Haas.



Freedom 59 - Blaikley Crooks 17, Madison Bailey 15, Adair Garrison 14, Aysha Short 2, Watkins 2, McGee 2, Rhone 2, Cisneros 3, Moore 2, Johnson, Davenport, Tate.

FREEDOM (VA) 58, SUGAR CREEK CHARTER 26

Sugar Creek Charter: 9 6 3 8 F 26
Freedom (VA): 15 21 14 8 F 58


Sugar Creek: Cunningham 9, Cruz 5, Slawon 2, Gardner 2, Redfern 5, Sanders 2, Hernandez 1


Freedom (VA): Devitt 7, M. Harden 10, Strohecker 3, Scales 3, J Baits 16, Haley 4, Peleliteier 2, Durham 2 Burnham 7


Records: SCCS (11-3) Freedom (VA) (9-0)


Notes: Lady Wildcats competed, but #2 Ranked Freedom High (5A) school from VA was too much. Sugar creek was led by Nijah Cunningham who finished with 9 points and 13 rebounds. Sugar Creek will play for 3rd place Saturday at 12pm @ SE guilford High.

GREENSBORO DAY 44, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 34

Greensboro Day 0 10 18 16 -- 44

Country Day 6 7 9 12 -- 34

GDS (44) Hailey Blackwell 15, Wyrick 9, Head 9, Jones 7,Thomas 3, Murdock 1

CD (34) Mary Holland Waters 14, Rixham 9, Sasz 4, Riddell 2, Rucker 3, O’Neil 1

LEE CENTRAL 62, LEWISVILLE 46

62 Lee Central 16, 18, 14, 16

46 Lewisville 4, 11, 14, 17


Leading Scorers: Amber Bass: 28pts, 20 Rebounds, 4 steals, 3 blocks, 3 turnovers


Overall: 4-3
2A Region IV: 1-2


Notes: Lewisville will play Great Falls at Hornet’s Spectrum Center in Charlotte on January 2nd at 12:30 pm.

PROVIDENCE DAY 73, FREEDOM CHRISTIAN 5

PDS 37-21-9-6—73

Freedom 0-4–1-0—5



PDS- Morgan Kelson 15 Kailey Smith 10 Emnet Naod 11 Godwin 9 Gutierrez 8 Owens 6 Sanchez 8 Ferguson 6



Freedom Christian- Morse 3 Webb 2



PDS Record 6-6

STATESVILLE 64, EAST LINCOLN 49

ELHS: 5 10 10 24- 49
SHS: 11 19 16 18- 64


ELHS: Brianna Tadlock 15, Sara Rhoney 11, Katie Cox 10, A. Robinette 8, E. Jacques 3, R. Ross 2
SHS: Aasia McNeil 18, Danajia Gray 12, S. Bowman 9, N. Keaton 8, S. Scott 7, T. Sharpe 6, D. McIntosh 2, H. Hoffman 2


Noteables: Brianna Tadlock 15 pts, 11 rebounds, 6 steals, 4 assists, 1 block. Katie Cox 10 pts, 8 rebs, 1 steal.
ELHS: (2-5, 1-0) Next Game vs Kings Mtn @ East Lincoln Winter Jam 12/27/18
SHS: (7-1, 0-0) Next Game TBA 12/27/18



UNION ACADEMY 64, RICHMOND SR HIGH 46



UAHS 20 16 13 16-64

RSHS 7 23 8 8-46



UAHS Savanna Brooks 26, MaKayla Smith 22, Mya Manivanh 12, Kelsey Havican 2, Emma Munday 2



SSHS Jeyla M 19, Tallah W 4, Alexis S 6, Jakerra C 8, Aeliyah S 4, Jamiya R 2



Records: Union Academy Lady Cardinals 8-1, Richmond Sr High 3-5



Notes: Union Academy Lady Cardinals will play winner of Parkwood and Anson tomorrow night at 7pm at Anson High school.

