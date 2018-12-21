Friday’s girls high school basketball capsules 12.21.18

ARDREY KELL 69, WEST CHARLOTTE 37
AK 20 16 21 12 -- 69
WC 3 10 11 13 -- 37
AK: Michelle Ojo 15 points & 9 rebounds; Lucy Vanderbeck 13 points (career high); Evan Miller 11; Stephanie Sherrill 8; Nia Griffin 6; Meghan Rogers 4; Riley Littlejohn 4 & 11 rebounds (career high); Jamara Johnson 4; Emerson Harding 4
WC: Hamilton 11; Qyataisha 9; Moore 8; Pool 3; Davis 6
Records: AK 9-1 (1-1)
CENTRAL CABARRUS 54, PIEDMONT 35
CCHS: 11, 11, 16, 16 (54)
Piedmont: 9, 9, 11, 6 (35)
CCHS: Jael Miller 26, Aniyah Tate 17, Webb 7, Knight 2, Barrie
Piedmont: Ashley Caraway 12, Alexia Atwell 10, Atwell 4, Evans 3, Jordan 2, Helms 2
NOTES: Central Cabarrus defeated Piedmont by a score 54-35. Jael Miller led the way with 26 points 6 assist and 4 Steals. Aniyah Tate added 17pts and 11 rebounds and 5 steals
FREEDOM 59, EAST BURKE 32
East Burke 6 5 10 11 - 32
FREEDOM (VA) 58, SUGAR CREEK CHARTER 26
GREENSBORO DAY 44, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 34
Greensboro Day 0 10 18 16 -- 44
Country Day 6 7 9 12 -- 34
GDS (44) Hailey Blackwell 15, Wyrick 9, Head 9, Jones 7,Thomas 3, Murdock 1
CD (34) Mary Holland Waters 14, Rixham 9, Sasz 4, Riddell 2, Rucker 3, O’Neil 1
LEE CENTRAL 62, LEWISVILLE 46
PROVIDENCE DAY 73, FREEDOM CHRISTIAN 5
PDS 37-21-9-6—73
Freedom 0-4–1-0—5
PDS- Morgan Kelson 15 Kailey Smith 10 Emnet Naod 11 Godwin 9 Gutierrez 8 Owens 6 Sanchez 8 Ferguson 6
Freedom Christian- Morse 3 Webb 2
PDS Record 6-6
STATESVILLE 64, EAST LINCOLN 49
UAHS 20 16 13 16-64
RSHS 7 23 8 8-46
UAHS Savanna Brooks 26, MaKayla Smith 22, Mya Manivanh 12, Kelsey Havican 2, Emma Munday 2
SSHS Jeyla M 19, Tallah W 4, Alexis S 6, Jakerra C 8, Aeliyah S 4, Jamiya R 2
Records: Union Academy Lady Cardinals 8-1, Richmond Sr High 3-5
Notes: Union Academy Lady Cardinals will play winner of Parkwood and Anson tomorrow night at 7pm at Anson High school.
