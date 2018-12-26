Hoodies House Classic tips off Thursday with loaded field

Eighteen years ago, Jeff Hood started the Dell Curry Shootout with one goal in mind: Give local high school basketball players a chance for the type of exposure they might not get otherwise.
Over the years, the Dell Curry Shootout became the Bojangles’ Shootout and six years ago, Hood renamed the event again. It became the Hoodie’s House High School Hoops Classic, named after the non-profit Hood named for his mother, Doris “Hoodie” Hood.
But the purpose remained the same.
“The reason I do it,” Hood said, “is to try to expose our local kids to high-level competition and provide them opportunities to get them a good look (from colleges) by bringing other nationally-ranked teams and players from around the country. College coaches come to see the national talent, and a by-product of that is them seeing our local talent, too.”
The sixth Hoodie’s House High School Hoops Classic tips off Thursday at Rocky River High and is one of more than two dozen tournaments featuring area teams.
Over the years, future NBA stars Stephen Curry, LaMarcus Aldridge and Ben Simmons have played in what is now the Hoodie’s event. This season, national power Long Island Lutheran (6-0) heads the field, which includes a number of college recruits, including Virginia recruit Kadin Shedrick of Holly Springs and Long Island Lutheran’s Zed Key, a four-star national prospect.
▪ Besides the Hoodies, there are more than two dozen tournaments involving area teams, including five in Mecklenburg County: the BSN Queen City Clash at Country Day (Dec. 27-29); Craze Sports at Carole Hoefner Center (Dec. 27-29); Myers Park Holiday Classic (Dec. 27-29); Queen City Invitational at Northside Christian (Dec. 27-29); and South Meck Classic (Dec. 27-29).
A full schedule is available at charlotteobserver.com/sports/high-school
Hoodies House Information
What: 6th Hoodies House High School Hoops Classic
Where: Rocky River High, 10505 Clear Creek Commerce Dr., Mint Hill, NC
Tickets: $10 daily student or $12 adult; 3-day pass: $25 student, $30 adult
Players to watch: Kadin Shedrick, 6-11, C, Holly Springs; Zed Key, 6-8, F, Long Island (N.Y.) Lutheran; Jalen Hood-Schifino, 6-4, PG, Northside Christian; Jaden Seymour, 6-8, F, Northside Christian; Joe Munden, 6-4, SG, Monsignor (N.Y.); JC Tharrington, 6-1, PG, Charlotte Christian
Thursday’s schedule: Holly Springs vs. Monsignor Scanlan (N.Y.), 2:30; Nazareth Regional (N.Y.) vs. Northside Christian, 4:15; Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) vs. Ardrey Kell, 6; Charlotte Christian vs. South Atlanta (Ga.), 7:45
