Friday’s regional high school tournament scores, Saturday’s pairings

Bearden (TN) 87, Nassau (Bahamas) Tabernacle 38
Mount Bethel (GA) 55, Knoxville (TN) Sullivan East 47
Wenonah (ALA) 69, Gate City (VA) 68
Orem (UT) 66, Greeneville (TN) 50
Friday
Columbia Cardinal Newman vs. Buford (GA), 5
Carmel Christian vs. Trinity (KY), 6:30
Bearden (TN) vs. Mount Bethel (GA), 8
Wenonah (ALA) vs. Orem (UT), 9:30
ASHBROOK HOLIDAY HOOPSFEST
(at Gastonia Ashbrook)
Boys only
Thursday
Friday
(consolation bracket)
Richmond Senior 82, Berry Academy 75
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 64, Gastonia Ashbrook 62
(championship bracket)
Butler vs. Vance, 6
Gastonia Huss vs. South Mecklenburg, 7:30
Saturday
7th-place game: Berry Academy vs. Gastonia Ashbrook, 3 p.m.
5th-place game: Richmond Senior vs. Harrisburg Hickory Ridge, 4:30
3rd-place game: 6
Championship game: 7:30
BEACH BALL CLASSIC
(at Myrtle Beach Convention Center)
Boys
Friday
(consolation bracket)
North Mecklenburg 83, Middle Village (NY) Christ the King 64
Lakewood (OH) St. Edward 83, Myrtle Beach 75
(championship bracket)
North Little Rock (ARK) 53, White Plains (NY) Archbishop Stepinac 51
Concord Cox Mill vs. Scott County (KY), 5:15
Houston Yates vs. Los Angeles Westchester, 7
Fort Worth (TX) North Crowley vs. Virginia Beach (VA) Bishop O’Connell, 8:45
Saturday
(consolation bracket)
White Plains (NY) Bishop Stepinac vs. Concord Cox Mill-Scott County (KY) loser, noon
Houston Yates-Los Angeles Westchester loser vs. Fort Worth (TX) North Crowley-Virginia Beach (VA) Bishop O’Connell loser, 1:45
North Mecklenburg vs. Lakewood (OH) St. Edward, 5:15
(championship bracket)
North Little Rock (ARK) vs. Concord Cox Mill-Scott County (KY) winner, 7
Houston Yates-Los Angeles Westchester winner vs. Fort Worth (TX) North Crowley-Virginia Beach (VA) Bishop O’Connell winner, 8:45
Monday
Championship round
BENNIE BENNETT MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT
(at Clover High)
Boys only
Friday
(consolation bracket)
Newberry (SC) vs. Laurens (SC), 2:30
Seneca (SC) vs. Palm Coast (Fla) Matanzas, 4
(championship bracket)
Spartanburg vs. Kettering (Ohio) Alter, 5:30
Clover vs. Aiken (SC), 7
Saturday
7th-place game: 2:30
5th-place game: 4
3rd-place game: 5:30
Championship game: 7
BSN SPORTS QUEEN CITY CLASH
(at Charlotte Country Day)
Girls only
Friday
West Charlotte 62, Pinewood (SC) Prep 38
Carmel Christian vs. Independence, 5:30
Gaston Day vs. Charlotte Country Day, 7
Saturday
5th-place game: 12:30
3rd-place game: 2
Championship game: West Charlotte vs. TBA, 3:30
BUD BLACK-DENNIS TATE HOLIDAY CLASSIC
(at Cherryville)
Boys
Friday
3rd-place game: Mooresville Langtree Charter 72, Forest City Chase 69
Championship game: Bessemer City vs. Cherryville, 7:30
Girls
Friday
3rd-place game: Forest City Chase 46, Cherryville 40
Championship game: Bessemer City vs. Mooresville Langtree Charter, 6
CALDWELL COUNTY CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT
(at Lenoir Hibriten)
Boys
Friday
3rd-place game: West Caldwell vs. Wilkes Central, 5
Championship game: Gastonia Piedmont Community vs. Lenoir Hibriten, 8
Girls
Friday
3rd-place game: Gastonia Piedmont Community vs. Lenoir Hibriten, 3:30
Championship game: West Caldwell vs. Wilkes Central, 6:30
CHESTERFIELD (SC) CLASSIC
(at Chesterfield High)
Boys only
Thursday
(consolation bracket)
Conway (SC) Christian vs. Indian Land, score NA
Camden (SC) vs. Chesterfield, score NA
(championship bracket)
Unionville Piedmont 56, Cheraw (SC) 43
Monroe Union Academy 73, Anson County 52
Friday
7th-place game: Conway Christian-Indian Land loser vs. Camden-Chesterfield loser, 2:30
5th-place game: Conway Christian-Indian Land winner vs. Camden-Chesterfield winner, 4
3rd-place game: Cheraw (SC) vs. Anson County, 5:30
Championship game: Unionville Piedmont vs. Monroe Union Academy, 7
CHIK-FIL-A CLASSIC
(at Richland Northeast High, Columbia – two gyms)
Boys
Friday
(consolation brackets)
Norcross (GA) 64, Columbia Gray Collegiate 56
Atlanta Holy Spirit Prep vs. Gainesville (FLA) The Rock, 4:55
Simpsonville (SC) Hillcrest vs. Memphis East, 6:25
Philadelphia Roman Catholic vs. Columbia Ridge View, 8
(championship brackets)
Los Angeles Salesian 41, Independence 36
Baltimore St. Frances 53, Newark (NJ) St. Benedict’s 44
Scottsdale (AZ) Bella Vista Prep vs. Sunrise (FLA) Christian, 7
Roebuck (SC) Dorman vs. Columbia Keenan, 8:30
(non-championship games)
York Prep vs. Columbia Lower Richland, 1:50
Lakeside (GA) vs. Richland Northeast, 2:20
Saturday
7th-place game: Atlanta Holy Spirit Prep-Gainesville (FLA) The Rock loser vs. Simpsonville (SC) Hillcrest-Memphis East loser, 12:30
7th-place game: Columbia Gray Collegiate vs. Philadelphia Roman Catholic-Columbia Ridge View loser, 12:30
5th place game: Atlanta Holy Spirit Prep-Gainesville (FLA) The Rock winner vs. Simpsonville (SC) Hillcrest-Memphis East winner, 2
5th-place game: Norcross (GA) vs. Philadelphia Roman Catholic-Columbia Ridge View winner, 2
3rd-place game: Independence vs. Roebuck (SC) Dorman-Columbia Keenan loser, 3:40
3rd-place game: Newark (NJ) St. Benedict’s vs. Scottsdale (AZ) Bella Vista Prep-Sunrise (FLA) Christian loser, 5:10
Championship game: Baltimore St. Frances vs. Scottsdale (AZ) Bella Vista Prep-Sunrise (FLA) Christian winner, 6:45
Championship game: Los Angeles Salesian vs. Roebuck (SC) Dorman-Columbia Keenan winner, 8:30
CLEVELAND COUNTY CLASSIC
(at Kings Mountain High)
Boys only
Friday
(consolation bracket)
Lawndale Burns 63, McKinnon (Australia) 56
Irmo (SC) 53, Harding 34
(championship bracket)
Shelby vs. Gaston Day, 6
Hickory Grove Christian vs. Kings Mountain, 7:30
Saturday
7th-place game: McKinnon (Australia) vs. Harding, 3
5th-place game: Lawndale Burns vs. Irmo (SC), 4:30
3rd-place game: 6
Championship game: 7:30
COMPORIUM CLASSIC
(at Kershaw, SC, Andrew Jackson)
Boys
Friday
Chester 86, Marlboro County (SC) 58
Columbia Eau Claire vs. Kershaw Andrew Jackson, 7:30
Saturday
3rd-place game: Marlboro County vs. Columbia Eau Claire-Kershaw Andrew Jackson loser, 4:30
Championship game: Chester vs. Columbia Eau Claire-Kershaw Andrew Jackson winner, 7:30
Girls
Friday
Marlboro County (SC) 53, Monroe 51 (OT)
Chester vs. Kershaw Andrew Jackson, 6
Saturday
3rd-place game: Monroe vs. Chester-Kershaw Andrew Jackson loser, 3
Championship game: Marlboro County (SC) vs. Chester-Kershaw Andrew Jackson winner, 6
CRAZE SPORTS CHRISTMAS CHALLENGE
(at Carole Hoefner Complex, uptown Charlotte)
Girls only
Friday
Carolina Christian vs. Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter, 1:30
Davidson Day vs. Southern Pines O’Neal School, 3
Saturday
3rd-place game: noon
Championship game: 4
DALES’ SPORTING GOODS SAM MOIR CLASSIC
(at Catawba College, Salisbury)
Boys
Friday
(consolation bracket)
China Grove Carson 40, South Rowan 30
East Rowan 64, West Rowan 62
(championship bracket)
Salisbury 66, North Rowan 63
Davie County vs. North Stanly, 7:30
Saturday
7th-place game: South Rowan vs. West Rowan, 10:30 a.m.
5th-place game: China Grove Carson vs. East Rowan, 1
3rd-place game: North Rowan vs. Davie County-North Stanly loser, 4:30
Championship game: Salisbury vs. Davie County-North Stanly winner, 7:30
Girls
Friday
(consolation bracket)
Davie County 38, North Rowan 28
East Rowan def. Kannapolis Brown, score NA
(championship bracket)
Salisbury def. West Rowan, score NA
China Grove Carson 69, South Rowan 37
Saturday
7th-place game: North Rowan vs. Kannapolis Brown, 9 a.m.
5th-place game: Davie County vs. East Rowan, noon
3rd-place game: West Rowan vs. South Rowan, 3
Championship game: Salisbury vs. China Grove Carson, 6
DICKS SPORTING GOODS CLASSIC
(at Catawba Valley Community College, Hickory)
Boys
Friday
(consolation bracket)
Newton Foard 51, Hickory St. Stephens 44
Claremont Bunker Hill 71, South Caldwell 43
(championship bracket)
Hickory 45, Newton-Conover 42
Alexander Central vs. Maiden, 8:30
Saturday
7th-place game: Hickory St. Stephens vs. South Caldwell, 11:30 a.m.
5th-place game: Newton Foard vs. Claremont Bunker Hill, 2:30
3rd-place game: Newton-Conover vs. Alexander Central-Maiden loser, 5:30
Championship game: Hickory vs. Alexander Central-Maiden winner, 8:30
Girls
Friday
(consolation bracket)
South Caldwell 35, Hickory St. Stephens 28
Newton Foard 59, Claremont Bunker Hill 56
(championship bracket)
Hickory 54, Alexander Central 12
Newton-Conover vs. Maiden, 7
Saturday
7th-place game: Hickory St. Stephens vs. Claremont Bunker Hill, 10 a.m.
5th-place game: South Caldwell vs. Newton Foard, 1
3rd-place game: Alexander Central vs. Newton-Conover-Maiden loser, 4
Championship game: Hickory vs. Newton-Conover-Maiden winner, 7
EAST LINCOLN WINTER JAM
(at East Lincoln High)
Boys
Friday
(consolation bracket)
Gastonia Forestview vs. Northwest Cabarrus, 1
Waxhaw Cuthbertson vs. Garinger, 2:30
(championship bracket)
Kannapolis Brown 46, Victory Christian 45
Mallard Creek vs. East Lincoln, 8:30
Saturday
7th-place game: 1
5th-place game: 2:30
3rd-place game: Victory Christian vs. Mallard Creek-East Lincoln loser, 5:30
Championship game: Kannapolis Brown vs. Mallard Creek-East Lincoln winner, 8:30
Girls
Friday
(consolation bracket)
Northwest Cabarrus vs. Gastonia Forestview, 1
Concord Jay M. Robinson 73, East Lincoln 70
(championship bracket)
North Mecklenburg vs. Butler, 4
North Gaston vs. Kings Mountain, 7
Saturday
7th-place game: Northwest Cabarrus-Gastonia Forestview loser vs. East Lincoln, 10 a.m.
5th-place game: Northwest Cabarrus-Gastonia Forestview winner vs. Concord Jay M. Robinson, 11:30 a.m.
3rd-place game: 4
Championship game: 7
FREEDOM CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT
(at Morganton Freedom)
Boys
Friday
7th-place game: Marion McDowell 64, East Burke 49
5th-place game: Asheville Christian vs. Asheville Reynolds, 2:30
3rd-place game: North Buncombe 84, R-S Central 78
Championship game: Valdese Draughn vs. Morganton Freedom, 8:30
Girls
Friday
7th-place game: Marion McDowell 87, Valdese Draughn 62
5th-place game: R-S Central vs. Asheville Reynolds, 11:30 a.m.
3rd-place game: East Burke 55, Asheville Christian 34
Championship game: Asheville Erwin vs. Morganton Freedom, 7
HOODIES’ HOUSE NATIONAL HOOPS CLASSIC
(at Rocky River)
Boys only
Thursday
Holly Springs 66, Bronx (NY) Monsignor Scanlan 63
Brooklyn (NY) Nazareth Regional 74, Northside Christian 61
Long Island (NY) Lutheran 76, Ardrey Kell 59
Charlotte Christian 80, South Atlanta (GA) 65
Friday
(consolation bracket)
Bronx (NY) Monsignor Scanlan vs. Northside Christian, 2:30
Ardrey Kell vs. South Atlanta (GA), 4:15
(championship bracket)
Holly Springs vs. Brooklyn (NY) Nazareth Regional, 6
Long Island (NY) Lutheran vs. Charlotte Christian, 7:45
Saturday
7th-place game: 2:30
5th-place game: 4:15
3rd-place game: 6
Championship game: 7:45
IREDELL SPORTS HALL OF FAME HOLIDAY CLASSIC
(at North Iredell High)
Boys
Friday
(consolation bracket)
Statesville 77, West Iredell 40
North Iredell 72, Mooresville Carolina International 54
(championship bracket)
South Iredell 70, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 60
Mooresville vs. Lake Norman, 7:30
Saturday
7th-place game: West Iredell vs. Mooresville Carolina International, 10:30 a.m.
5th-place game: Statesville vs. North Iredell, 1:30
3rd-place game: Mooresville Pine Lake Prep vs. Mooresville-Lake Norman loser, 4:30
Championship game: South Iredell vs. Mooresville-Lake Norman winner, 7:30
Girls
Friday
(consolation bracket)
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 35, South Iredell 28
West Iredell, bye
(championship bracket)
Statesville 49, Lake Norman 33
North Iredell 62, Mooresville 34
Saturday
5th-place game: West Iredell vs. South Iredell, noon
3rd-place game: Lake Norman vs. Mooresville, 3
Championship game: Statesville vs. North Iredell, 6
LAURIE ANN CRUSE CHRISTMAS CLASSIC
(at Mount Pleasant High)
Boys
Friday
7th-place game: Albemarle vs. Greater Cabarrus Stallions, 10:30 a.m.
5th-place game: Indian Trail Sun Valley vs. South Stanly, 1:30
3rd-place game: Concord 75, Central Cabarrus 63
Championship game: Community School of Davidson vs. Mount Pleasant, 7:30
Girls
Friday
7th-place game: Greater Cabarrus Stallions vs. Mount Pleasant, 9 a.m.
5th-place game: Indian Trail Sun Valley vs. Community School of Davidson, noon
3rd-place game: Concord 47, South Stanly 37
Championship game: Albemarle vs. Concord Cox Mill, 6
LEON BROGDEN INVITATIONAL
(at Wilmington Hoggard High – two gyms)
Boys
Friday
(consolation bracket)
Wilmington New Hanover 58, Summerville 50
Wilmington Hoggard 54, Wilmington Ashley 34
(championship bracket)
Marshville Forest Hills 76, Wilmington Laney 48
Raleigh Millbrook vs. Concord Jay M. Robinson, 7:30
Saturday
7th-place game: Summerville (SC) vs. Wilmington Ashley, 3
5th-place game: Wilmington New Hanover vs. Wilmington Hoggard, 4:30
3rd-place game: Wilmington Laney vs. Raleigh Millbrook-Concord Jay M. Robinson loser, 6
Championship game: Marshville Forest Hills vs. Raleigh Millbrook-Concord Jay M. Robinson winner, 7:30
LEWISVILLE LIONS HOLIDAY CLASSIC
(at Richburg Lewisville, SC, High)
Boys only
Friday
(consolation bracket)
McBee (SC) vs. Rock Hill Franklin Prep, noon
Weddington Arborbrook Christian 62, Northside Christian 53
(championship bracket)
Elevation Prep 79, Augusta (GA) Christian 72
East Mecklenburg 65, Richburg Lewisville 62
Saturday
7th-place game: McBee-Rock Hill Franklin Prep loser vs. Northside Christian, noon
5th-place game: McBee-Rock Hill Franklin Prep winner vs. Weddington Arborbrook Christian, 1:30
3rd-place game: Augusta (GA) Christian vs. Richburg Lewisville, 3
Championship game: East Mecklenburg vs. Elevation Prep, 4:30
LINCOLN CHARTER HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
(at Lincoln Charter School)
Girls only
Thursday
Avery County vs. Lincoln Charter, score NA
Central Cabarrus vs. Gastonia Ashbrook, score NA
Friday
3rd-place game: 5
Championship game: 7
MYERS PARK HOLIDAY CLASSIC
(at Myers Park High’s old and new gyms)
Boys
Thursday
Weddington 39, Providence 20
Charlotte Catholic 56, North Gaston 36
Concord First Assembly 59, Hough 49
Myers Park 75, Pageland (SC) Central 43
Friday
(consolation bracket)
Hough vs. North Gaston, 2
Providence vs. Pageland (SC) Central, 6
(championship bracket)
Concord First Assembly vs. Charlotte Catholic, 2
Weddington vs. Myers Park, 6
Saturday
7th-place game: 2
5th-place game: 6
3rd-place game: 3
Championship game: 7
Girls
Thursday
Fort Mill Nation Ford 55, Providence 54
Hough def. Weddington, score NA
Science Hill (TN) 52, Charlotte Catholic 43
Myers Park 65, Pageland (SC) Central 11
Friday
(consolation bracket)
Providence vs. Charlotte Catholic, noon
Weddington vs. Pageland (SC) Central, 4
(championship bracket)
Fort Mill Nation Ford vs. Science Hill (TN), 1
Hough vs. Myers Park, 5
Saturday
7th-place game: noon
5th-place game: 4
3rd-place game: 1
Championship game: 5
PEOPLES BANK HOLIDAY CLASSIC
(at North Lincoln High)
Boys
Friday
(consolation bracket)
West Lincoln vs. Cramerton Stuart Cramer, 12:30
North Lincoln, bye
(championship bracket)
Lincolnton 86, Gastonia Highland Tech 66
East Gaston vs. Catawba Bandys, 6:30
Saturday
5th-place game: North Lincoln vs. West Lincoln-Cramerton Stuart Cramer winner, 11 a.m.
3rd-place game: Gastonia Highland Tech vs. East Gaston-Catawba Bandys loser, 2
Championship game: Lincolnton vs. East Gaston-Catawba Bandys winner, 5
Girls
Friday
(consolation bracket)
Gastonia Highland Tech vs. Cramerton Stuart Cramer, 11 a.m.
East Gaston, bye
(championship bracket)
Lincolnton 41, West Lincoln 30
Catawba Bandys vs. North Lincoln, 5
Saturday
5th-place game: East Gaston vs. Gastonia Highland Tech-Cramerton Stuart Cramer winner, 11 a.m.
3rd-place game: West Lincoln vs. Catawba Bandys-North Lincoln loser, 2
Championship game: Lincolnton vs. Catawba Bandys-North Lincoln winner, 5
PIEDMONT HOLIDAY CLASSIC
(at Unionville Piedmont High)
Girls only
Thursday
Monroe Central Academy vs. Misenheimer Gray Stone Day, score NA
Indian Trail Metrolina Christian vs. Unionville Piedmont, score NA
Friday
Misenheimer Gray Stone Day vs. Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, 4:30
Monroe Central Academy vs. Unionville Piedmont, 6
QUEEN CITY HOLIDAY INVITATIONAL
(at Northside Christian)
Boys
Friday
Liberty Heights Academy vs. Forestville (MD) Bishop McNamara, 5
High Point Wesleyan vs. Hickory Moravian Prep, 9:30
Saturday
Hickory Moravian Prep vs. Liberty Heights Academy, 2:30
Forestville (MD) Bishop McNamara vs. High Point Wesleyan, 5:30
Girls
Friday
Olympic vs. Beckley (WV) Woodrow Wilson, 6:30
Rocky River vs. Hickory Grove Christian, 8
Saturday
Olympic vs. Hickory Grove Christian, 1
Rocky River vs. Beckley (WV) Woodrow Wilson, 4
SOUTH MECKLENBURG NEW YEARS CLASSIC
(at South Mecklenburg High)
Girls only
Thursday
Vance 41, Berry Academy 31
Duncan (SC) Byrnes 65, Rock Hill Northwestern 26
Ardrey Kell 42, Clover 37
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 40, South Mecklenburg 31
Friday
South Mecklenburg 69, Rock Hill Northwestern 31
Berry Academy 34, Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 27
Duncan (SC) Byrnes 41, Clover 40
Vance 54, Ardrey Kell 45
ST. PIUS X CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT
(at St. Pius X High, Atlanta – two gyms)
Boys
Friday
(consolation bracket)
Cincinnati St. Xavier 73, Jacksonville Bishop Kenny 35
Christ the King vs. Charlotte Latin, 6:30
(championship bracket)
Towson (MD) Loyola Blakefield 66, Buffalo Canisius 56
Atlanta St. Pius X vs. Tampa Jesuit, 7
Saturday
7th-place game: Jacksonville Bishop Kenny vs. Christ the King, 11 a.m.
5th-place game: Cincinnati St. Xavier vs. Charlotte Latin, 1
3rd-place game: Buffalo Canisius vs. Atlanta St. Pius X-Tampa Jesuit loser, 3
Championship game: Towson (MD) Loyola Blakefield vs. Atlanta St. Pius X-Tampa Jesuit winner, 7
Girls
Friday
Charlotte Latin 62, Tampa Catholic 53
Atlanta Holy Spirit Prep def. Philadelphia Bonner Prendle, score NA
Kensington (MD) Academy of the Holy Cross def. Christ the King, score NA
Jacksonville Bishop Kenny 42, Atlanta St. Pius X 37
Saturday
7th-place game: Tampa Catholic vs. Christ the King, 11 a.m.
5th-place game: Charlotte Latin vs. Kensington (MD) Academy of the Holy Cross, 1
3rd-place game: Philadelphia Bonner Prendle vs. Atlanta St. Pius X, 3
Championship game: Atlanta Holy Spirit Prep vs. Jacksonville Bishop Kenny, 5
