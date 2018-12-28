High School Sports

Friday’s regional high school tournament scores, Saturday’s pairings

By Langston Wertz Jr.

December 28, 2018 09:15 PM

Ardrey Kells’ Knoah Carver (5) battles two Long Island Lutheran defenders for the loose ball. Ardrey Kell would play Long Island Lutheran at the Hoodie’s House high school tournament.
ARBY’S CLASSIC

(at Bristol, Tenn.)

Boys only

Thursday

Bearden (TN) 87, Nassau (Bahamas) Tabernacle 38

Mount Bethel (GA) 55, Knoxville (TN) Sullivan East 47

Wenonah (ALA) 69, Gate City (VA) 68

Orem (UT) 66, Greeneville (TN) 50

Friday

Columbia Cardinal Newman vs. Buford (GA), 5

Carmel Christian vs. Trinity (KY), 6:30

Bearden (TN) vs. Mount Bethel (GA), 8

Wenonah (ALA) vs. Orem (UT), 9:30

ASHBROOK HOLIDAY HOOPSFEST

(at Gastonia Ashbrook)

Boys only

Thursday

Friday

(consolation bracket)

Richmond Senior 82, Berry Academy 75

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 64, Gastonia Ashbrook 62

(championship bracket)

Butler vs. Vance, 6

Gastonia Huss vs. South Mecklenburg, 7:30

Saturday

7th-place game: Berry Academy vs. Gastonia Ashbrook, 3 p.m.

5th-place game: Richmond Senior vs. Harrisburg Hickory Ridge, 4:30

3rd-place game: 6

Championship game: 7:30

BEACH BALL CLASSIC

(at Myrtle Beach Convention Center)

Boys

Friday

(consolation bracket)

North Mecklenburg 83, Middle Village (NY) Christ the King 64

Lakewood (OH) St. Edward 83, Myrtle Beach 75

(championship bracket)

North Little Rock (ARK) 53, White Plains (NY) Archbishop Stepinac 51

Concord Cox Mill vs. Scott County (KY), 5:15

Houston Yates vs. Los Angeles Westchester, 7

Fort Worth (TX) North Crowley vs. Virginia Beach (VA) Bishop O’Connell, 8:45

Saturday

(consolation bracket)

White Plains (NY) Bishop Stepinac vs. Concord Cox Mill-Scott County (KY) loser, noon

Houston Yates-Los Angeles Westchester loser vs. Fort Worth (TX) North Crowley-Virginia Beach (VA) Bishop O’Connell loser, 1:45

North Mecklenburg vs. Lakewood (OH) St. Edward, 5:15

(championship bracket)

North Little Rock (ARK) vs. Concord Cox Mill-Scott County (KY) winner, 7

Houston Yates-Los Angeles Westchester winner vs. Fort Worth (TX) North Crowley-Virginia Beach (VA) Bishop O’Connell winner, 8:45

Monday

Championship round

BENNIE BENNETT MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT

(at Clover High)

Boys only

Friday

(consolation bracket)

Newberry (SC) vs. Laurens (SC), 2:30

Seneca (SC) vs. Palm Coast (Fla) Matanzas, 4

(championship bracket)

Spartanburg vs. Kettering (Ohio) Alter, 5:30

Clover vs. Aiken (SC), 7

Saturday

7th-place game: 2:30

5th-place game: 4

3rd-place game: 5:30

Championship game: 7

BSN SPORTS QUEEN CITY CLASH

(at Charlotte Country Day)

Girls only

Friday

West Charlotte 62, Pinewood (SC) Prep 38

Carmel Christian vs. Independence, 5:30

Gaston Day vs. Charlotte Country Day, 7

Saturday

5th-place game: 12:30

3rd-place game: 2

Championship game: West Charlotte vs. TBA, 3:30

BUD BLACK-DENNIS TATE HOLIDAY CLASSIC

(at Cherryville)

Boys

Friday

3rd-place game: Mooresville Langtree Charter 72, Forest City Chase 69

Championship game: Bessemer City vs. Cherryville, 7:30

Girls

Friday

3rd-place game: Forest City Chase 46, Cherryville 40

Championship game: Bessemer City vs. Mooresville Langtree Charter, 6

CALDWELL COUNTY CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT

(at Lenoir Hibriten)

Boys

Friday

3rd-place game: West Caldwell vs. Wilkes Central, 5

Championship game: Gastonia Piedmont Community vs. Lenoir Hibriten, 8

Girls

Friday

3rd-place game: Gastonia Piedmont Community vs. Lenoir Hibriten, 3:30

Championship game: West Caldwell vs. Wilkes Central, 6:30

CHESTERFIELD (SC) CLASSIC

(at Chesterfield High)

Boys only

Thursday

(consolation bracket)

Conway (SC) Christian vs. Indian Land, score NA

Camden (SC) vs. Chesterfield, score NA

(championship bracket)

Unionville Piedmont 56, Cheraw (SC) 43

Monroe Union Academy 73, Anson County 52

Friday

7th-place game: Conway Christian-Indian Land loser vs. Camden-Chesterfield loser, 2:30

5th-place game: Conway Christian-Indian Land winner vs. Camden-Chesterfield winner, 4

3rd-place game: Cheraw (SC) vs. Anson County, 5:30

Championship game: Unionville Piedmont vs. Monroe Union Academy, 7

CHIK-FIL-A CLASSIC

(at Richland Northeast High, Columbia – two gyms)

Boys

Friday

(consolation brackets)

Norcross (GA) 64, Columbia Gray Collegiate 56

Atlanta Holy Spirit Prep vs. Gainesville (FLA) The Rock, 4:55

Simpsonville (SC) Hillcrest vs. Memphis East, 6:25

Philadelphia Roman Catholic vs. Columbia Ridge View, 8

(championship brackets)

Los Angeles Salesian 41, Independence 36

Baltimore St. Frances 53, Newark (NJ) St. Benedict’s 44

Scottsdale (AZ) Bella Vista Prep vs. Sunrise (FLA) Christian, 7

Roebuck (SC) Dorman vs. Columbia Keenan, 8:30

(non-championship games)

York Prep vs. Columbia Lower Richland, 1:50

Lakeside (GA) vs. Richland Northeast, 2:20

Saturday

7th-place game: Atlanta Holy Spirit Prep-Gainesville (FLA) The Rock loser vs. Simpsonville (SC) Hillcrest-Memphis East loser, 12:30

7th-place game: Columbia Gray Collegiate vs. Philadelphia Roman Catholic-Columbia Ridge View loser, 12:30

5th place game: Atlanta Holy Spirit Prep-Gainesville (FLA) The Rock winner vs. Simpsonville (SC) Hillcrest-Memphis East winner, 2

5th-place game: Norcross (GA) vs. Philadelphia Roman Catholic-Columbia Ridge View winner, 2

3rd-place game: Independence vs. Roebuck (SC) Dorman-Columbia Keenan loser, 3:40

3rd-place game: Newark (NJ) St. Benedict’s vs. Scottsdale (AZ) Bella Vista Prep-Sunrise (FLA) Christian loser, 5:10

Championship game: Baltimore St. Frances vs. Scottsdale (AZ) Bella Vista Prep-Sunrise (FLA) Christian winner, 6:45

Championship game: Los Angeles Salesian vs. Roebuck (SC) Dorman-Columbia Keenan winner, 8:30

CLEVELAND COUNTY CLASSIC

(at Kings Mountain High)

Boys only

Friday

(consolation bracket)

Lawndale Burns 63, McKinnon (Australia) 56

Irmo (SC) 53, Harding 34

(championship bracket)

Shelby vs. Gaston Day, 6

Hickory Grove Christian vs. Kings Mountain, 7:30

Saturday

7th-place game: McKinnon (Australia) vs. Harding, 3

5th-place game: Lawndale Burns vs. Irmo (SC), 4:30

3rd-place game: 6

Championship game: 7:30

COMPORIUM CLASSIC

(at Kershaw, SC, Andrew Jackson)

Boys

Friday

Chester 86, Marlboro County (SC) 58

Columbia Eau Claire vs. Kershaw Andrew Jackson, 7:30

Saturday

3rd-place game: Marlboro County vs. Columbia Eau Claire-Kershaw Andrew Jackson loser, 4:30

Championship game: Chester vs. Columbia Eau Claire-Kershaw Andrew Jackson winner, 7:30

Girls

Friday

Marlboro County (SC) 53, Monroe 51 (OT)

Chester vs. Kershaw Andrew Jackson, 6

Saturday

3rd-place game: Monroe vs. Chester-Kershaw Andrew Jackson loser, 3

Championship game: Marlboro County (SC) vs. Chester-Kershaw Andrew Jackson winner, 6

CRAZE SPORTS CHRISTMAS CHALLENGE

(at Carole Hoefner Complex, uptown Charlotte)

Girls only

Friday

Carolina Christian vs. Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter, 1:30

Davidson Day vs. Southern Pines O’Neal School, 3

Saturday

3rd-place game: noon

Championship game: 4

DALES’ SPORTING GOODS SAM MOIR CLASSIC

(at Catawba College, Salisbury)

Boys

Friday

(consolation bracket)

China Grove Carson 40, South Rowan 30

East Rowan 64, West Rowan 62

(championship bracket)

Salisbury 66, North Rowan 63

Davie County vs. North Stanly, 7:30

Saturday

7th-place game: South Rowan vs. West Rowan, 10:30 a.m.

5th-place game: China Grove Carson vs. East Rowan, 1

3rd-place game: North Rowan vs. Davie County-North Stanly loser, 4:30

Championship game: Salisbury vs. Davie County-North Stanly winner, 7:30

Girls

Friday

(consolation bracket)

Davie County 38, North Rowan 28

East Rowan def. Kannapolis Brown, score NA

(championship bracket)

Salisbury def. West Rowan, score NA

China Grove Carson 69, South Rowan 37

Saturday

7th-place game: North Rowan vs. Kannapolis Brown, 9 a.m.

5th-place game: Davie County vs. East Rowan, noon

3rd-place game: West Rowan vs. South Rowan, 3

Championship game: Salisbury vs. China Grove Carson, 6

DICKS SPORTING GOODS CLASSIC

(at Catawba Valley Community College, Hickory)

Boys

Friday

(consolation bracket)

Newton Foard 51, Hickory St. Stephens 44

Claremont Bunker Hill 71, South Caldwell 43

(championship bracket)

Hickory 45, Newton-Conover 42

Alexander Central vs. Maiden, 8:30

Saturday

7th-place game: Hickory St. Stephens vs. South Caldwell, 11:30 a.m.

5th-place game: Newton Foard vs. Claremont Bunker Hill, 2:30

3rd-place game: Newton-Conover vs. Alexander Central-Maiden loser, 5:30

Championship game: Hickory vs. Alexander Central-Maiden winner, 8:30

Girls

Friday

(consolation bracket)

South Caldwell 35, Hickory St. Stephens 28

Newton Foard 59, Claremont Bunker Hill 56

(championship bracket)

Hickory 54, Alexander Central 12

Newton-Conover vs. Maiden, 7

Saturday

7th-place game: Hickory St. Stephens vs. Claremont Bunker Hill, 10 a.m.

5th-place game: South Caldwell vs. Newton Foard, 1

3rd-place game: Alexander Central vs. Newton-Conover-Maiden loser, 4

Championship game: Hickory vs. Newton-Conover-Maiden winner, 7

EAST LINCOLN WINTER JAM

(at East Lincoln High)

Boys

Friday

(consolation bracket)

Gastonia Forestview vs. Northwest Cabarrus, 1

Waxhaw Cuthbertson vs. Garinger, 2:30

(championship bracket)

Kannapolis Brown 46, Victory Christian 45

Mallard Creek vs. East Lincoln, 8:30

Saturday

7th-place game: 1

5th-place game: 2:30

3rd-place game: Victory Christian vs. Mallard Creek-East Lincoln loser, 5:30

Championship game: Kannapolis Brown vs. Mallard Creek-East Lincoln winner, 8:30

Girls

Friday

(consolation bracket)

Northwest Cabarrus vs. Gastonia Forestview, 1

Concord Jay M. Robinson 73, East Lincoln 70

(championship bracket)

North Mecklenburg vs. Butler, 4

North Gaston vs. Kings Mountain, 7

Saturday

7th-place game: Northwest Cabarrus-Gastonia Forestview loser vs. East Lincoln, 10 a.m.

5th-place game: Northwest Cabarrus-Gastonia Forestview winner vs. Concord Jay M. Robinson, 11:30 a.m.

3rd-place game: 4

Championship game: 7

FREEDOM CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT

(at Morganton Freedom)

Boys

Friday

7th-place game: Marion McDowell 64, East Burke 49

5th-place game: Asheville Christian vs. Asheville Reynolds, 2:30

3rd-place game: North Buncombe 84, R-S Central 78

Championship game: Valdese Draughn vs. Morganton Freedom, 8:30

Girls

Friday

7th-place game: Marion McDowell 87, Valdese Draughn 62

5th-place game: R-S Central vs. Asheville Reynolds, 11:30 a.m.

3rd-place game: East Burke 55, Asheville Christian 34

Championship game: Asheville Erwin vs. Morganton Freedom, 7

HOODIES’ HOUSE NATIONAL HOOPS CLASSIC

(at Rocky River)

Boys only

Thursday

Holly Springs 66, Bronx (NY) Monsignor Scanlan 63

Brooklyn (NY) Nazareth Regional 74, Northside Christian 61

Long Island (NY) Lutheran 76, Ardrey Kell 59

Charlotte Christian 80, South Atlanta (GA) 65

Friday

(consolation bracket)

Bronx (NY) Monsignor Scanlan vs. Northside Christian, 2:30

Ardrey Kell vs. South Atlanta (GA), 4:15

(championship bracket)

Holly Springs vs. Brooklyn (NY) Nazareth Regional, 6

Long Island (NY) Lutheran vs. Charlotte Christian, 7:45

Saturday

7th-place game: 2:30

5th-place game: 4:15

3rd-place game: 6

Championship game: 7:45

IREDELL SPORTS HALL OF FAME HOLIDAY CLASSIC

(at North Iredell High)

Boys

Friday

(consolation bracket)

Statesville 77, West Iredell 40

North Iredell 72, Mooresville Carolina International 54

(championship bracket)

South Iredell 70, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 60

Mooresville vs. Lake Norman, 7:30

Saturday

7th-place game: West Iredell vs. Mooresville Carolina International, 10:30 a.m.

5th-place game: Statesville vs. North Iredell, 1:30

3rd-place game: Mooresville Pine Lake Prep vs. Mooresville-Lake Norman loser, 4:30

Championship game: South Iredell vs. Mooresville-Lake Norman winner, 7:30

Girls

Friday

(consolation bracket)

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 35, South Iredell 28

West Iredell, bye

(championship bracket)

Statesville 49, Lake Norman 33

North Iredell 62, Mooresville 34

Saturday

5th-place game: West Iredell vs. South Iredell, noon

3rd-place game: Lake Norman vs. Mooresville, 3

Championship game: Statesville vs. North Iredell, 6

LAURIE ANN CRUSE CHRISTMAS CLASSIC

(at Mount Pleasant High)

Boys

Friday

7th-place game: Albemarle vs. Greater Cabarrus Stallions, 10:30 a.m.

5th-place game: Indian Trail Sun Valley vs. South Stanly, 1:30

3rd-place game: Concord 75, Central Cabarrus 63

Championship game: Community School of Davidson vs. Mount Pleasant, 7:30

Girls

Friday

7th-place game: Greater Cabarrus Stallions vs. Mount Pleasant, 9 a.m.

5th-place game: Indian Trail Sun Valley vs. Community School of Davidson, noon

3rd-place game: Concord 47, South Stanly 37

Championship game: Albemarle vs. Concord Cox Mill, 6

LEON BROGDEN INVITATIONAL

(at Wilmington Hoggard High – two gyms)

Boys

Friday

(consolation bracket)

Wilmington New Hanover 58, Summerville 50

Wilmington Hoggard 54, Wilmington Ashley 34

(championship bracket)

Marshville Forest Hills 76, Wilmington Laney 48

Raleigh Millbrook vs. Concord Jay M. Robinson, 7:30

Saturday

7th-place game: Summerville (SC) vs. Wilmington Ashley, 3

5th-place game: Wilmington New Hanover vs. Wilmington Hoggard, 4:30

3rd-place game: Wilmington Laney vs. Raleigh Millbrook-Concord Jay M. Robinson loser, 6

Championship game: Marshville Forest Hills vs. Raleigh Millbrook-Concord Jay M. Robinson winner, 7:30

LEWISVILLE LIONS HOLIDAY CLASSIC

(at Richburg Lewisville, SC, High)

Boys only

Friday

(consolation bracket)

McBee (SC) vs. Rock Hill Franklin Prep, noon

Weddington Arborbrook Christian 62, Northside Christian 53

(championship bracket)

Elevation Prep 79, Augusta (GA) Christian 72

East Mecklenburg 65, Richburg Lewisville 62

Saturday

7th-place game: McBee-Rock Hill Franklin Prep loser vs. Northside Christian, noon

5th-place game: McBee-Rock Hill Franklin Prep winner vs. Weddington Arborbrook Christian, 1:30

3rd-place game: Augusta (GA) Christian vs. Richburg Lewisville, 3

Championship game: East Mecklenburg vs. Elevation Prep, 4:30

LINCOLN CHARTER HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

(at Lincoln Charter School)

Girls only

Thursday

Avery County vs. Lincoln Charter, score NA

Central Cabarrus vs. Gastonia Ashbrook, score NA

Friday

3rd-place game: 5

Championship game: 7

MYERS PARK HOLIDAY CLASSIC

(at Myers Park High’s old and new gyms)

Boys

Thursday

Weddington 39, Providence 20

Charlotte Catholic 56, North Gaston 36

Concord First Assembly 59, Hough 49

Myers Park 75, Pageland (SC) Central 43

Friday

(consolation bracket)

Hough vs. North Gaston, 2

Providence vs. Pageland (SC) Central, 6

(championship bracket)

Concord First Assembly vs. Charlotte Catholic, 2

Weddington vs. Myers Park, 6

Saturday

7th-place game: 2

5th-place game: 6

3rd-place game: 3

Championship game: 7

Girls

Thursday

Fort Mill Nation Ford 55, Providence 54

Hough def. Weddington, score NA

Science Hill (TN) 52, Charlotte Catholic 43

Myers Park 65, Pageland (SC) Central 11

Friday

(consolation bracket)

Providence vs. Charlotte Catholic, noon

Weddington vs. Pageland (SC) Central, 4

(championship bracket)

Fort Mill Nation Ford vs. Science Hill (TN), 1

Hough vs. Myers Park, 5

Saturday

7th-place game: noon

5th-place game: 4

3rd-place game: 1

Championship game: 5

PEOPLES BANK HOLIDAY CLASSIC

(at North Lincoln High)

Boys

Friday

(consolation bracket)

West Lincoln vs. Cramerton Stuart Cramer, 12:30

North Lincoln, bye

(championship bracket)

Lincolnton 86, Gastonia Highland Tech 66

East Gaston vs. Catawba Bandys, 6:30

Saturday

5th-place game: North Lincoln vs. West Lincoln-Cramerton Stuart Cramer winner, 11 a.m.

3rd-place game: Gastonia Highland Tech vs. East Gaston-Catawba Bandys loser, 2

Championship game: Lincolnton vs. East Gaston-Catawba Bandys winner, 5

Girls

Friday

(consolation bracket)

Gastonia Highland Tech vs. Cramerton Stuart Cramer, 11 a.m.

East Gaston, bye

(championship bracket)

Lincolnton 41, West Lincoln 30

Catawba Bandys vs. North Lincoln, 5

Saturday

5th-place game: East Gaston vs. Gastonia Highland Tech-Cramerton Stuart Cramer winner, 11 a.m.

3rd-place game: West Lincoln vs. Catawba Bandys-North Lincoln loser, 2

Championship game: Lincolnton vs. Catawba Bandys-North Lincoln winner, 5

PIEDMONT HOLIDAY CLASSIC

(at Unionville Piedmont High)

Girls only

Thursday

Monroe Central Academy vs. Misenheimer Gray Stone Day, score NA

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian vs. Unionville Piedmont, score NA

Friday

Misenheimer Gray Stone Day vs. Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, 4:30

Monroe Central Academy vs. Unionville Piedmont, 6

QUEEN CITY HOLIDAY INVITATIONAL

(at Northside Christian)

Boys

Friday

Liberty Heights Academy vs. Forestville (MD) Bishop McNamara, 5

High Point Wesleyan vs. Hickory Moravian Prep, 9:30

Saturday

Hickory Moravian Prep vs. Liberty Heights Academy, 2:30

Forestville (MD) Bishop McNamara vs. High Point Wesleyan, 5:30

Girls

Friday

Olympic vs. Beckley (WV) Woodrow Wilson, 6:30

Rocky River vs. Hickory Grove Christian, 8

Saturday

Olympic vs. Hickory Grove Christian, 1

Rocky River vs. Beckley (WV) Woodrow Wilson, 4

SOUTH MECKLENBURG NEW YEARS CLASSIC

(at South Mecklenburg High)

Girls only

Thursday

Vance 41, Berry Academy 31

Duncan (SC) Byrnes 65, Rock Hill Northwestern 26

Ardrey Kell 42, Clover 37

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 40, South Mecklenburg 31

Friday

South Mecklenburg 69, Rock Hill Northwestern 31

Berry Academy 34, Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 27

Duncan (SC) Byrnes 41, Clover 40

Vance 54, Ardrey Kell 45

ST. PIUS X CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT

(at St. Pius X High, Atlanta – two gyms)

Boys

Friday

(consolation bracket)

Cincinnati St. Xavier 73, Jacksonville Bishop Kenny 35

Christ the King vs. Charlotte Latin, 6:30

(championship bracket)

Towson (MD) Loyola Blakefield 66, Buffalo Canisius 56

Atlanta St. Pius X vs. Tampa Jesuit, 7

Saturday

7th-place game: Jacksonville Bishop Kenny vs. Christ the King, 11 a.m.

5th-place game: Cincinnati St. Xavier vs. Charlotte Latin, 1

3rd-place game: Buffalo Canisius vs. Atlanta St. Pius X-Tampa Jesuit loser, 3

Championship game: Towson (MD) Loyola Blakefield vs. Atlanta St. Pius X-Tampa Jesuit winner, 7

Girls

Friday

Charlotte Latin 62, Tampa Catholic 53

Atlanta Holy Spirit Prep def. Philadelphia Bonner Prendle, score NA

Kensington (MD) Academy of the Holy Cross def. Christ the King, score NA

Jacksonville Bishop Kenny 42, Atlanta St. Pius X 37

Saturday

7th-place game: Tampa Catholic vs. Christ the King, 11 a.m.

5th-place game: Charlotte Latin vs. Kensington (MD) Academy of the Holy Cross, 1

3rd-place game: Philadelphia Bonner Prendle vs. Atlanta St. Pius X, 3

Championship game: Atlanta Holy Spirit Prep vs. Jacksonville Bishop Kenny, 5

