Observer’s Sweet 16: Expect big changes ... soon

The Observer’s Sweet 16 boys and girls basketball polls should look dramatically different when they are released.
The poll should release online on Tuesday and appear in Wednesday’s print editions. The poll is being delayed a day because two ranked boys teams — No. 1 Carmel Christian and No. 2 Concord Cox Mill — are playing in holiday tournaments Monday.
Both teams are ranked in USA Today’s top 25 national poll.
Carmel Christian was scheduled to play Knoxville (Tenn.) Bearden at 6:30 p.m. in the finals of the Arby’s Classic in Bristol, Tenn., Monday night. Cox Mill was scheduled to play Bishop O’Connell (Va.) at 3:30 for fifth place at the Beach Ball Classic in Myrtle Beach.
▪ Below are the most recent polls, released Dec. 18.
Sweet 16 Boys’ Basketball
Rk
Team
Cl
1
Carmel Christian
IND
2
Concord Cox Mill
3A
3
North Mecklenburg
4A
4
Butler
4A
5
Independence
4A
6
Charlotte Christian
IND
7
West Charlotte
4A
8
Marshville Forest Hills
2A
9
Morganton Freedom
3A
10
Indian Trail Porter Ridge
4A
11
Ardrey Kell
4A
12
Vance
4A
13
East Lincoln
2A
14
Northside Christian
IND
15
Concord First Assembly
IND
16
Olympic
4A
Sweet 16 Girls’ Basketball
Rk
Team
Cl
1
Vance
4A
2
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge
4A
3
|Davidson Day
IND
4
Morganton Freedom
3A
5
Ardrey Kell
4A
6
North Mecklenburg
4A
7
Providence
4A
8
Butler
4A
9
Rock Hill South Pointe
4A
10
Waxhaw Cuthbertson
3A
11
South Mecklenburg
4A
12
China Grove Carson
3A
13
Mallard Creek
4A
14
North Iredell
3A
15
Rocky River
4A
16
|Hopewell
4A
