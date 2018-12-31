High School Sports

December 31, 2018 3:08 PM

Observer’s Sweet 16: Expect big changes ... soon

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

The Observer’s Sweet 16 boys and girls basketball polls should look dramatically different when they are released.

The poll should release online on Tuesday and appear in Wednesday’s print editions. The poll is being delayed a day because two ranked boys teams — No. 1 Carmel Christian and No. 2 Concord Cox Mill — are playing in holiday tournaments Monday.

Both teams are ranked in USA Today’s top 25 national poll.

Carmel Christian was scheduled to play Knoxville (Tenn.) Bearden at 6:30 p.m. in the finals of the Arby’s Classic in Bristol, Tenn., Monday night. Cox Mill was scheduled to play Bishop O’Connell (Va.) at 3:30 for fifth place at the Beach Ball Classic in Myrtle Beach.

Below are the most recent polls, released Dec. 18.

Sweet 16 Boys’ Basketball

Rk

Team

Cl

1

Carmel Christian

IND

2

Concord Cox Mill

3A

3

North Mecklenburg

4A

4

Butler

4A

5

Independence

4A

6

Charlotte Christian

IND

7

West Charlotte

4A

8

Marshville Forest Hills

2A

9

Morganton Freedom

3A

10

Indian Trail Porter Ridge

4A

11

Ardrey Kell

4A

12

Vance

4A

13

East Lincoln

2A

14

Northside Christian

IND

15

Concord First Assembly

IND

16

Olympic

4A


Sweet 16 Girls’ Basketball


Rk

Team

Cl

1

Vance

4A

2

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge

4A

3

Davidson Day

IND

4

Morganton Freedom

3A

5

Ardrey Kell

4A

6

North Mecklenburg

4A

7

Providence

4A

8

Butler

4A

9

Rock Hill South Pointe

4A

10

Waxhaw Cuthbertson

3A

11

South Mecklenburg

4A

12

China Grove Carson

3A

13

Mallard Creek

4A

14

North Iredell

3A

15

Rocky River

4A

16

Hopewell

4A

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

View more video

High School Sports