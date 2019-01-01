3 new teams land in a heavily shuffled boys Sweet 16 basketball poll

Three new teams join the Observer’s boys basketball Sweet 16 this week, but Carmel Christian remains No. 1.
On Monday, the Cougars were upset 61-57 by Bearden (Tenn.) High in the championship game of the Arby’s Classic, but Carmel (20-1) won the Emerald Coast 16 event in Florida two weeks ago. Bearden was 35-2 last season and lost to Memphis East, then coached by Penny Hardaway, in the Tennessee state finals last season. Bearden (12-3) returned eight players, including 6-10 Tennessee recruit Drew Pember, from the 2017-18 team.
So Carmel Christian, No. 18 in USA Today’s national poll last week, reached the finals in two major holiday events, playing elite competition to get there.
The three new teams in this week are No. 12 Kannapolis Brown, No. 14 Rock Hill Northwestern and No. 15 Hickory.
Northwestern and Hickory have been ranked in recent years, but the Wonders haven’t had a winning season since the 2012-13 season, and this is the most wins Brown has had in a season since a 10-12 finish in 2014-15.
Brown, a 3A school, is 10-0 after beating 4A Mallard Creek 71-65 Saturday to win the East Lincoln Winter Jam championship. The Wonders play Providence (1-10) at home Friday.
Sweet 16 Boys’ Basketball
Rk
Team
Cl
Rec
Prvs
1
Carmel Christian
IND
20-1
1
2
Charlotte Christian
IND
13-1
6
3
Concord Cox Mill
3A
11-1
2
4
Vance
4A
10-1
12
5
North Mecklenburg
4A
9-2
3
6
Independence
4A
7-3
5
7
Ardrey Kell
4A
10-2
11
8
Butler
4A
9-2
4
9
Morganton Freedom
3A
8-0
9
10
Marshville Forest Hills
2A
11-2
8
11
Indian Trail Porter Ridge
4A
8-1
10
12
Kannapolis Brown
3A
10-0
NR
13
East Lincoln
2A
9-1
13
14
Rock Hill Northwestern
5A
12-1
NR
15
Hickory
3A
7-1
NR
16
West Charlotte
4A
6-4
7
Dropped out: Northside Christian (IND, 13-7); Concord First Assembly (IND, 15-4); Olympic (4A, 7-3). Also receiving consideration: Charlotte Country Day (IND, 12-4); Gastonia Ashbrook (3A, 5-1); Maiden (2A, 6-0); East Rutherford (2A, 10-1); Fort Mill (5A, 14-2); Fort Mill Nation Ford (5A, 12-3); North Rowan (1A, 5-0); Queen’s Grant (1A, 7-1); Union Academy (1A, 10-1); Cherryville (1A, 10-1)
Note: The Observer’s Sweet 16 poll is a ranking of the top 16 boys and girls teams in the newspaper’s 162-school coverage-area in North and South Carolina. The poll considers performance, strength of schedule and strength of class. To be considered, teams must play for a recognized state association.
