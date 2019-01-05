Saturday’s Roundup: No. 3 Cox Mill stops Olympic behind huge night from Wendell Moore

Saturday’s #BIG5 Top Performers
Seth Bennett, Charlotte Christian: Bennett made six 3-point shots and had 26 points in a 76-39 win over Wake Christian.
Stephen Clark, Josh Owens, Metrolina Christian: Clark had 17 points, nine rebounds, four blocks and three assists in a 98-59 win over Cary Academy. Owens finished with 17 points, five rebounds and one block.
Jael Miller, Central Cabarrus girls: game-high 23 points plus six assists in a 59-35 win over West Stanly.
Wendell Moore Jr., Concord Cox Mill: game-high 31 points in a 78-68 win over Olympic.
Katlin Walker, Charlotte Christian girls: 18 points, 16 rebounds in a 44-30 win over Wake Christian.
Saturday’s Capsules
CONCORD COX MILL 78, OLYMPIC 68
OLYMPIC 68 -- Bryson 12, Gilmore 12, Josh Banks 23, Jenkins 4, Randolph 10, Williams 5, Raginje 2
Freedom 18 20 19 12=68
GBoro Day 11 18 19 26=74
Freedom: Jakari Dula 20, Fletcher Abee 18, James Freeman 15, Michael Logan 10, Pearson 6
GREENSBORO Day: Carson McCorkle 26, Cameron Hayes 22, Inge 9, Evtimov 9, Taylor 6, Fowler 2, Trevey 2
Notes: Freedom 10-1 (2-0) next at home Tuesday, January 8th versus West Caldwell
Country Day (56) 12 14 13 17
Ravenscroft (59) 10 22 12 15
Country Day - 56 Alex Tabor 14, Jackson Krisko 12, Rylan McLaurin 11, R. Gillespie 7, W. Gillespie 5, Ray 4, Mitchell 3
Ravenscroft - 59 L. Rameau 23, J. Van Der Heijden 11, O’Connell 9, Riley 8, Evans 5, Williams 2, Ellis 1
Country Day 13-5
Ravenscroft 7-10
Tasmania Basketball 20 12 16 12 60
Providence Day 16 10 20 9 55
Tas: Tre Armstrong 19, Collins 4, Taran Armstrong 23, Smith 8, Walters 4, Zasadony 2
PDS: Patterson 6, Cyncier Harrison 11, Michael Zanoni 12, Ratchford 7, Olin 2, John Miralia 12, Reeves 1, Cowan 4
Notable: Tasmania made 14 three point attempts, shooting 61% from 3. The Armstrong brothers, both D1 US college recruits combined to make 11 of them.
Late Friday
Pine Lake 19 18 20 18 75
Langtree 10 19 15 21 65
PLP - DeMarcus Johnson 25 Grant Wagner 15 Greyson Houchins 10 Doroodchi 9 Workman 7 Forest 4 Finizio 3 Drakeford 2
LT - Charlie Hester 34 Josh Miller 12 Garness 6 Shipp 4 Madison 3 Weeks 3 Ramsey 2 Arisian 1
