Saturday’s Roundup: No. 3 Cox Mill stops Olympic behind huge night from Wendell Moore

By Langston Wertz Jr.

January 05, 2019 10:59 PM

Concord Cox Mill’s Wendell Moore hits the sidestep jump shot in Saturday’s win over Olympic High
Saturday’s #BIG5 Top Performers

Seth Bennett, Charlotte Christian: Bennett made six 3-point shots and had 26 points in a 76-39 win over Wake Christian.

Stephen Clark, Josh Owens, Metrolina Christian: Clark had 17 points, nine rebounds, four blocks and three assists in a 98-59 win over Cary Academy. Owens finished with 17 points, five rebounds and one block.

Jael Miller, Central Cabarrus girls: game-high 23 points plus six assists in a 59-35 win over West Stanly.

Wendell Moore Jr., Concord Cox Mill: game-high 31 points in a 78-68 win over Olympic.

Katlin Walker, Charlotte Christian girls: 18 points, 16 rebounds in a 44-30 win over Wake Christian.

Saturday’s Capsules

CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 76, WAKE CHRISTIAN 39


Wake Christian - 4 6 18 11 -- 39


Charlotte Christian - 23 16 18 19 -- 76


WAKE CHRISTIAN 39 -- Oggs 2, Tew 2, Humbert 2, Cockrell 12, Carell 12, Holland 9
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 76 -- Calvert Clark 2, Logan Jones 1, Efosa U-edosomwn 11, Paul Hudson 7, JC Tharrington 14, Luke Drees 9, Seth Bennett 26, Peter Lash 4, LJBrown 2


CONCORD COX MILL 78, OLYMPIC 68


Olympic 10 24 12 22 -- 68
Cox Mill 15 23 19 21 -- 78


OLYMPIC 68 -- Bryson 12, Gilmore 12, Josh Banks 23, Jenkins 4, Randolph 10, Williams 5, Raginje 2


COX MILL 78 -- Wendell Moore 31, Morgan 2, Cody Cline 10, Davis 8, Propst 2, Barutti 6, Caleb Stone-Carrawell 19


GREENSBORO DAY 74, MORGANTON FREEDOM 68


Freedom 18 20 19 12=68

GBoro Day 11 18 19 26=74



Freedom: Jakari Dula 20, Fletcher Abee 18, James Freeman 15, Michael Logan 10, Pearson 6



GREENSBORO Day: Carson McCorkle 26, Cameron Hayes 22, Inge 9, Evtimov 9, Taylor 6, Fowler 2, Trevey 2



Notes: Freedom 10-1 (2-0) next at home Tuesday, January 8th versus West Caldwell



METROLINA CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 98, CARY ACADEMY 59



MCA: 27 25 27 19 = 98



CA: 19 7 18 15 = 59



MCA: Josh Owens 17, Stephen Clark 17, Tate Johnson 14, Sam Daigle 11, Mason 8, Andersen 7, Brockmann 7, Brozik 7, C. Johnson 5, Harding 3, Griffin 2



Records: Metrolina Christian Academy: Overall 13-5, Conference (3-0)



Notes: Sr. Tate Johnson 14pts (4 from 4 from three), 6asts; Metrolina Christian goes to Concord First Assembly on Tuesday January 8th at 7pm


RALEIGH RAVENSCROFT 59, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 56


Country Day (56) 12 14 13 17

Ravenscroft (59) 10 22 12 15



Country Day - 56 Alex Tabor 14, Jackson Krisko 12, Rylan McLaurin 11, R. Gillespie 7, W. Gillespie 5, Ray 4, Mitchell 3



Ravenscroft - 59 L. Rameau 23, J. Van Der Heijden 11, O’Connell 9, Riley 8, Evans 5, Williams 2, Ellis 1



Country Day 13-5

Ravenscroft 7-10



TASMANIA (AUSTRALIA) 60, PROVIDENCE DAY 55


Tasmania Basketball 20 12 16 12 60

Providence Day 16 10 20 9 55



Tas: Tre Armstrong 19, Collins 4, Taran Armstrong 23, Smith 8, Walters 4, Zasadony 2

PDS: Patterson 6, Cyncier Harrison 11, Michael Zanoni 12, Ratchford 7, Olin 2, John Miralia 12, Reeves 1, Cowan 4



Notable: Tasmania made 14 three point attempts, shooting 61% from 3. The Armstrong brothers, both D1 US college recruits combined to make 11 of them.



Late Friday



MARVIN RIDGE 80, MONROE PARKWOOD 40


Parkwood 13 9 5 13 40
Marvin ridge 21 19 20 20 80


Marvin Ridge: S Cardwell 19; Sully McDermott 14; J Graham 12
Parkwood: J Rankin 14; CJ Massey 12


PINE LAKE PREP 75, LANGTREE CHARTER 65


Pine Lake 19 18 20 18 75

Langtree 10 19 15 21 65



PLP - DeMarcus Johnson 25 Grant Wagner 15 Greyson Houchins 10 Doroodchi 9 Workman 7 Forest 4 Finizio 3 Drakeford 2



LT - Charlie Hester 34 Josh Miller 12 Garness 6 Shipp 4 Madison 3 Weeks 3 Ramsey 2 Arisian 1

