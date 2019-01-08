Girls Roundup: No. 2 Vance rolls at West Charlotte

Tuesday’s #BIG5 Top Performers
Zaria Clark, Gaston Day: 20 points, eight steals, six assists in a 57-21 win over Rock Hill’s Westminster Catawba. Teammates Portia Shouse (19 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks) and Olivia King (nine points, 17 rebounds, four steals, two blocks0 also had big games.
Nijah Cunningham, Sugar Creek Charter: 21 points, 12 rebounds, six blocks and two steals in a 49-30 win over Greater Cabarrus.
Shariah Gaddy, South Mecklenburg: Presbyterian recruit scored her 1,000th point in a 51-46 overtime win over Berry. She finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds...Also Sabres junior varsity has 47-game win streak.
Michelle Ojo, Ardrey Kell: 23 points, 10 rebounds, three steals three assists in a 65-42 win over Harding.
Tuesday’s Sweet 16 Capsules
NO. 2 VANCE 68, WEST CHARLOTTE 25
NO. 3 HARRISBURG HICKORY RIDGE 62, MYERS PARK 42
Hickory Ridge 15 13 15 17 62
Myers Park 9 13 11 9 42
Hickory Ridge Nia Daniel 18, Jasmine Fearne 14, Calhoun 8, Shears 8, Lampe 6, Ruggiero 6, Henry 2
Myers Park Taylor Henderson 15, Nia Nelson 15, Stuart 1, Griffin 3, Shea 6, Stuart 2,
Record: Hickory Ridge 11-1 4-0; Myers Park 3-9, 0-3
Notes: Hickory Ridge was Led by Nia Daniel 18 points 14 boards and 3 steals.
Butler 26 20 28 12 -- 86
Indy 6 13 6 6 -- 30
Butler: Micahla Funderburk 18, Payton Sutton 16, Michaela Lane 11, Hailey Nance 13, Dotson 9, Dixon 8, Aboutaleb 4, Williams 4, Kennedy 3
Indy: Ayanne Anderson 10, Sharonda Smith 13, Milton 4, Wilson 3, Barrino 2
NO. 6 WAXHAW CUTHBERTSON 38, MONROE 25
Monroe 4 7 10 4 - 25
Cuthbertson 12 6 6 14 - 38
Monroe 25 – J. Reddick 7, I. Knotts 6, S. Taylor 4, A. Roland 4, Z. White 3, K. Clark 1
Cuthbertson 38- L. Hardiman 18, L. Anderson 8, K. McKinney 7, K. Young 2, M. Dillinger 2, R. Williams 1
Records: Monroe 9-3; Cuthbertson 13-1
NO. 8 MORGANTON FREEDOM 63, WEST CALDWELL 15
NO. 9 PROVIDENCE 54, WEST MECK 12
PROVIDENCE - 16 22 12 4 = 54
WEST MECK - 5 0 2 5 = 12
PHS: Nyla McGill 2, Lili Bowen 13, Cameron Mulkey 6, Jaylynn Askew 4, Grace Shires 4, Marlow Chapman 4, Lauren Cope 2, Audrey Lytle 2, Erin Miller 2, A. DiBenedetto 4, Eva Butler 6, Brynn Harrison 5
WMHS: Law 5, Harris 2, Jackson 2, McNeil 3
Records: Providence: 13-1 (3-0)
Notable: All players scored for the 4th time this season
NO. 10 MALLARD CREEK 62, HOPEWELL 38
Mallard Creek 25 10 17 8
Hopewell 7 10 7 14
MALLARD CREEK 62- Dazia Lawrence 18, Kennedy Simpson 15, India Howard 10, Hunter 9, Doctor 4, Mitchell 4, Lutz 2
HOPEWELL 38- Chambers 9, Caldwell 8, Berry 7, Montgomery 7, Ballo 6, Craig 1
NO. 13 SOUTH MECKLENBURG 51, BERRY 46
SM 2 15 12 10 12 51
B 9 8 9 13 7 46
SM Shariah Gaddy 15, Senali Moss 11, Olmeda 7, Blair-Young 8, Lowe 4, Alexander 6
B Jordan McLaughlin 21, Kendal Terry 20, Hoskins 3, Jackson 2
SM 10-4 (3-0)
B 6-7 (2-1)
NO. 14 ARDREY KELL 65, HARDING 42
AK 24 18 12 11 -- 65
HU 9 6 18 9 -- 42
AK: Michelle Ojo 23 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals & 3 assists; Evan Miller 18 points; Lucy Vanderbeck 11 points, 4 steals & 3 assists; Jamara Johnson 4 points; Meghan Rogers 3 points & 7 assists; Nia Griffin 2 points & 7 rebounds; Kennedy Cash 2 points
HU: Thompson 16; Norris 13; Coxton 6; White 3; Marcus 2
Mecklenburg County Capsules
ARBOBROOK 76, SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 29
ACA 26-18-19-17 - 76
SL 6-1-5-8 - 29
ACA 76 - Breya Busby 10, 9 assists, Anna Zawacki 6, Christie Zawacki 29, 12 rebs and 3 steals, Joy Mayo 4
Elizabeth Simon 4, Ella Porter 4, Holly Johnson 14, Madison McCarter 3, Alexis Hailet 2
ACA 18-2
CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 53, INDIAN TRAIL SUN VALLEY 19
Catholic 14 3 22 14 -- 53
Sun Valley 4 5 4 6 -- 19
Catholic 53: Dane Bertolina 16, Clara Flatau 12, Epperson 4, Schroeder 4, Thompson 4, Walton 2, Green 2, Darling 2, Coleman 2, Lang 2, Falcone 2
Sun Valley 19: Carter 8, Peoples 6, Smith 4, Turriff 1
Records: Catholic 9-4, 4-0; Sun Valley 2-11, 0-5
CONCORD CANNON 45, CHARLOTE COUNTRY DAY 37
Cannon School 6 13 16 10 - 45
Charlotte Country Day 3 11 5 18 - 37
Cannon School 43- Reigan Richardson 18, Edwards 9, Wood 8, Galloway 6, Davis 2, Livingston 2
Charlotte Country Day 37- Mary Holland Waters 22, Rixham 8, Rucker 3, Hunter 2
Cannon School: 9-4 (CISAA 1-0)
Notes: Reigan Richardson Double-Double 18 points, 11 rebounds. Anna Galloway 10 rebounds off the bench.
FORT MILL COMENIUS 68, NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 28
HICKORY GROVE CHRISTIAN 59 GASTON CHRISTIAN 15
North Meck: 16 8 14 15 --- 53
Hough: 8 8 10 5 --- 31
North Meck: Jessica Timmons 16, Jordan Jenkins 16, Dunlap 4, Dunn 4, N. Smith 4, Jones 3, Hogg 2, Smyre-Drew 2, Vance 2
Overall 10 -4 Conf: 3-1
Hough: Polito 10, Mroz 3, Frino 6, Bell 3, Carpenter 2, Sell 2
Overall 4-9 Conf.; 0-4
OLYMPIC 39, FORT MILL 38
PROVIDENCE DAY 67, COVENANT DAY 28
PDS 22-14-20-11–67
Covenant Day 14-3-4-7—28
PDS-El Ferguson 13 Anna Riley Gutierrez 12 Kailey Smith 10 Morgan Kelson 12 Naod 5 Godwin 4 Levitz 3 Owens 5 Sanchez 3
Covenant Day- Cady 9 Ashley 9 McCue 5 Houseton 3 Evans 2
Record 9-9
Highlight: Sophomore Anna Riley Gutierrez Career High 12pt 4-6 from 3pt
SUGAR CREEK CHARTER 49, GREATER CABARRUS 30
REGIONAL CAPSULES
CCHS: 14, 16, 21, 4 (55)
Brown: 3, 2, 10, 3 (18)
CCHS: Mariah Barrie 14, Jael Miller 14, Aniyah Tate 14, Gaddy 7, Webb 2, Knight 2, Haley 2
Brown: Corpening 8, Smookun 4, Simmons 3, Yow 2 Grier 1
Notable: Central was led by Freshman Mariah Barrie with 14 points 8 rebounds and 7 steals Aniyah Tate added 14 points and 9 rebounds
CONCORD COX MILL 47, CONCORD 35
Cox Mill 12 7 13 15 47
EAST BURKE 76, NEWTON FOARD 51
East Burke 22 12 22 20 76
Record: Overall 8-5, Conf 2-0
GASTONIA FORESTVIEW 58, LAWNDALE BURNS 54
Forestview 11 8 18 21 58
South Caldwell 6 10 0 4
Hickory 18 32 14 6
South Caldwell Eggers 12 Ramsey 4 Raynor 4 Taylor 2
Hickory Amos 17 Clark 10 young 9 Joyner 8 Devalle 8 Hviett 7 Long 6 Nichols 4 Culbreath 1
Lake Norman 15, 18, 10, 16
LATE MONDAY
LAKE NORMAN 50, COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON 21
>
> Lake Norman 20, 5, 8, 17
> CSD 0, 5, 10, 4
>
> Lake Norman - Candis Dancy-15, Lauren Sullivan 10, Ashley Kennedy-6, Megan Gaus-5, Jaz Lowe-5, Kayla Myers-3, Madison Saunders 2, Ellie Erwin-2, Alexis Hardison -2
> CSD - Imhofir-6, O’Donnell-6, Charlett-4, Hancock-3
