Girls Roundup: No. 2 Vance rolls at West Charlotte

By Langston Wertz Jr.

January 08, 2019 10:13 PM

Tuesday’s #BIG5 Top Performers

Zaria Clark, Gaston Day: 20 points, eight steals, six assists in a 57-21 win over Rock Hill’s Westminster Catawba. Teammates Portia Shouse (19 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks) and Olivia King (nine points, 17 rebounds, four steals, two blocks0 also had big games.

Nijah Cunningham, Sugar Creek Charter: 21 points, 12 rebounds, six blocks and two steals in a 49-30 win over Greater Cabarrus.

Shariah Gaddy, South Mecklenburg: Presbyterian recruit scored her 1,000th point in a 51-46 overtime win over Berry. She finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds...Also Sabres junior varsity has 47-game win streak.

Michelle Ojo, Ardrey Kell: 23 points, 10 rebounds, three steals three assists in a 65-42 win over Harding.

Ryleigh Rhodes, Hickory St. Stephens: 11 points, 17 rebounds, four assists and a steal in a 39-32 win over Alexander Central.


Tuesday’s Sweet 16 Capsules

NO. 2 VANCE 68, WEST CHARLOTTE 25

Vance. 21. 14. 14. 19. =. 68
West Charlotte. 8. 6. 8. 3. =. 25


Vance ( 68) : E.Greer 15 , M.Jackson 3 ,T.Reid 11,K.Morgan 15 , T Hayes 14 , A.Moreland 10.
West Charlotte (25): DaNya Hamilton 10, K.Moore 7, J.Davis 2 , H.Chaffin 4 , J.Mercer 2.


NO. 3 HARRISBURG HICKORY RIDGE 62, MYERS PARK 42



Hickory Ridge 15 13 15 17 62

Myers Park 9 13 11 9 42

Hickory Ridge Nia Daniel 18, Jasmine Fearne 14, Calhoun 8, Shears 8, Lampe 6, Ruggiero 6, Henry 2

Myers Park Taylor Henderson 15, Nia Nelson 15, Stuart 1, Griffin 3, Shea 6, Stuart 2,

Record: Hickory Ridge 11-1 4-0; Myers Park 3-9, 0-3

Notes: Hickory Ridge was Led by Nia Daniel 18 points 14 boards and 3 steals.



NO. 4 BUTLER 86, INDEPENDENCE 30



Butler 26 20 28 12 -- 86

Indy 6 13 6 6 -- 30

Butler: Micahla Funderburk 18, Payton Sutton 16, Michaela Lane 11, Hailey Nance 13, Dotson 9, Dixon 8, Aboutaleb 4, Williams 4, Kennedy 3

Indy: Ayanne Anderson 10, Sharonda Smith 13, Milton 4, Wilson 3, Barrino 2

NO. 6 WAXHAW CUTHBERTSON 38, MONROE 25

Monroe 4 7 10 4 - 25

Cuthbertson 12 6 6 14 - 38

Monroe 25 – J. Reddick 7, I. Knotts 6, S. Taylor 4, A. Roland 4, Z. White 3, K. Clark 1

Cuthbertson 38- L. Hardiman 18, L. Anderson 8, K. McKinney 7, K. Young 2, M. Dillinger 2, R. Williams 1

Records: Monroe 9-3; Cuthbertson 13-1

NO. 8 MORGANTON FREEDOM 63, WEST CALDWELL 15

West Caldwell 6 4 2 3 - 15
Freedom 18 25 11 9 - 63


West Caldwell 15 - Mathes 2, Crisp, 2, Barecs 3, Johnson 6, Battle 2, Zion, Al. McMasters, Burch, Ar. McMasters, Ruff, Eldreth
Freedom 63 - Christena Rhone 12, Blaikley Crooks 10, Short 9, Tate 9, Garrison 9, Davenport 7, Johnson 1, Watkins, McGee, Cisneros,, Moore.

NO. 9 PROVIDENCE 54, WEST MECK 12

PROVIDENCE - 16 22 12 4 = 54

WEST MECK - 5 0 2 5 = 12

PHS: Nyla McGill 2, Lili Bowen 13, Cameron Mulkey 6, Jaylynn Askew 4, Grace Shires 4, Marlow Chapman 4, Lauren Cope 2, Audrey Lytle 2, Erin Miller 2, A. DiBenedetto 4, Eva Butler 6, Brynn Harrison 5

WMHS: Law 5, Harris 2, Jackson 2, McNeil 3

Records: Providence: 13-1 (3-0)

Notable: All players scored for the 4th time this season

NO. 10 MALLARD CREEK 62, HOPEWELL 38

Mallard Creek 25 10 17 8

Hopewell 7 10 7 14

MALLARD CREEK 62- Dazia Lawrence 18, Kennedy Simpson 15, India Howard 10, Hunter 9, Doctor 4, Mitchell 4, Lutz 2

HOPEWELL 38- Chambers 9, Caldwell 8, Berry 7, Montgomery 7, Ballo 6, Craig 1

NO. 13 SOUTH MECKLENBURG 51, BERRY 46

SM 2 15 12 10 12 51

B 9 8 9 13 7 46



SM Shariah Gaddy 15, Senali Moss 11, Olmeda 7, Blair-Young 8, Lowe 4, Alexander 6

B Jordan McLaughlin 21, Kendal Terry 20, Hoskins 3, Jackson 2



SM 10-4 (3-0)

B 6-7 (2-1)

NO. 14 ARDREY KELL 65, HARDING 42

AK 24 18 12 11 -- 65

HU 9 6 18 9 -- 42

AK: Michelle Ojo 23 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals & 3 assists; Evan Miller 18 points; Lucy Vanderbeck 11 points, 4 steals & 3 assists; Jamara Johnson 4 points; Meghan Rogers 3 points & 7 assists; Nia Griffin 2 points & 7 rebounds; Kennedy Cash 2 points

HU: Thompson 16; Norris 13; Coxton 6; White 3; Marcus 2

Mecklenburg County Capsules

ARBOBROOK 76, SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 29



ACA 26-18-19-17 - 76

SL 6-1-5-8 - 29



ACA 76 - Breya Busby 10, 9 assists, Anna Zawacki 6, Christie Zawacki 29, 12 rebs and 3 steals, Joy Mayo 4

Elizabeth Simon 4, Ella Porter 4, Holly Johnson 14, Madison McCarter 3, Alexis Hailet 2



ACA 18-2

CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 53, INDIAN TRAIL SUN VALLEY 19

Catholic 14 3 22 14 -- 53

Sun Valley 4 5 4 6 -- 19

Catholic 53: Dane Bertolina 16, Clara Flatau 12, Epperson 4, Schroeder 4, Thompson 4, Walton 2, Green 2, Darling 2, Coleman 2, Lang 2, Falcone 2

Sun Valley 19: Carter 8, Peoples 6, Smith 4, Turriff 1

Records: Catholic 9-4, 4-0; Sun Valley 2-11, 0-5

CONCORD CANNON 45, CHARLOTE COUNTRY DAY 37

Cannon School 6 13 16 10 - 45

Charlotte Country Day 3 11 5 18 - 37

Cannon School 43- Reigan Richardson 18, Edwards 9, Wood 8, Galloway 6, Davis 2, Livingston 2

Charlotte Country Day 37- Mary Holland Waters 22, Rixham 8, Rucker 3, Hunter 2

Cannon School: 9-4 (CISAA 1-0)

Notes: Reigan Richardson Double-Double 18 points, 11 rebounds. Anna Galloway 10 rebounds off the bench.

FORT MILL COMENIUS 68, NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 28

Northside Christian Academy 6 4 9 9= 28
Comenius 13 20 17 18=68


NCA: Spring Griffin 7pts 3reb 2stl, Akiya Phillips 9pts 8reb, Kayla Provo 4reb, Nina Lewis 5reb, Kaylee Nolen 11pts 2reb 2stl, Sydney Johnson 1pt 3reb


Comenius: Monique Cepeda 6pts, Pasiko Hrvichiani 4pts, Paola Martinez 16pts, Fvbi Martinez 3pts, Somer Wilson 25pts, Johnny Grace Garon 10pts, Rachel Lavka and Mekehayn Walters 2pts


NCA 2-13 (2-2) Comenius 13-2 (4-0)

HICKORY GROVE CHRISTIAN 59 GASTON CHRISTIAN 15

GCS 5 3 7 0 -- 15
HGCS 17 9 13 20 -- 59


Hickory Grove Christian 59, Peyton Bowers 11 Imani Cherry 10 Sydney Wray 10 Ganda 8 Calhoun 6 Jennings 6 Parker 3


Gaston Christian 15, Bonisa 8 Plyler 4 Franklin 2 Hill 1


Records: HGCS (11-3) GCS (7-4)


NORTH MECKLENBURG 53, HOUGh 31


North Meck: 16 8 14 15 --- 53

Hough: 8 8 10 5 --- 31

North Meck: Jessica Timmons 16, Jordan Jenkins 16, Dunlap 4, Dunn 4, N. Smith 4, Jones 3, Hogg 2, Smyre-Drew 2, Vance 2

Overall 10 -4 Conf: 3-1

Hough: Polito 10, Mroz 3, Frino 6, Bell 3, Carpenter 2, Sell 2

Overall 4-9 Conf.; 0-4

OLYMPIC 39, FORT MILL 38

Olympic: J. McGill 11, J. Hutchinson 10, J. Brigman 8, M. Terry 5, M. Roldan 3, E. Barr 2


Fort Mill: A. Snearly 12, I. Giarrizzi 11, C. Wells 8, A. Ford 3, R. Hodge 3


Lady Trojans return to action on Friday against Providence at home.

PROVIDENCE DAY 67, COVENANT DAY 28



PDS 22-14-20-11–67

Covenant Day 14-3-4-7—28



PDS-El Ferguson 13 Anna Riley Gutierrez 12 Kailey Smith 10 Morgan Kelson 12 Naod 5 Godwin 4 Levitz 3 Owens 5 Sanchez 3



Covenant Day- Cady 9 Ashley 9 McCue 5 Houseton 3 Evans 2



Record 9-9



Highlight: Sophomore Anna Riley Gutierrez Career High 12pt 4-6 from 3pt



SUGAR CREEK CHARTER 49, GREATER CABARRUS 30

Sugar Creek Charter: 9 12 20 8 F 49
Greater Cabarrus : 5 8 6 11 F: 30


Sugar Creek: Nijah Cunningham 21 , Cruz 1, Rogerlyne Slawon 15, Rain Redfern 10, Hernandez 2.


Greater Cabarrus : Makalie Beaver 13 Harrell 7, Libby 2, Delacruz 2 Green 6


SCCS (13-3) GCAA (1-11)



REGIONAL CAPSULES

ANDREW JACKSON 56, LEWISVILLE 38



56 Andrew Jackson 11, 16, 17, 12
38 Lewisville 10, 6, 12, 10


LEWISVILLE Leading Scorers:
Allie Keels: 13 pts, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block
Amber Bass: 9 pts, 18 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block
Blakely Elliott: 7 pts


CATAWBA BANDYS 55, EAST LINCOLN 42


BHS - 22 7 8 18 = 55


ELHS - 12 5 16 9 = 42


BHS: Macy Rummage 14, Laci Paul 13, Logan Dutka 10, C. Mirman 6, A. Andrews 6, A. McLean 4, S. Wilson 2


ELHS: B. Tadlock 21, R. Ross 8, K. Cox 7, K. Campo 3, S. Rhoney 2, T. Thomas 1


Records: BHS Lady Trojans Overall 8-3, Conference 2-2


Notes: BHS Lady Trojans’ next game will be at West Lincoln High School on Friday, January 11. East’smBrianna Tadlock 21 pts, 4 rebs, 3 steals, 3 assists, 2 blocks


Records: ELHS: (2-11, 1-3) Next game vs Maiden 1/11/19; BHS: (8-3, 2-2) next game @ West Lincoln 1/11/19


CENTRAL CABARRUS 55, KANNAPOLIS BROWN 18


CCHS: 14, 16, 21, 4 (55)

Brown: 3, 2, 10, 3 (18)



CCHS: Mariah Barrie 14, Jael Miller 14, Aniyah Tate 14, Gaddy 7, Webb 2, Knight 2, Haley 2



Brown: Corpening 8, Smookun 4, Simmons 3, Yow 2 Grier 1



Notable: Central was led by Freshman Mariah Barrie with 14 points 8 rebounds and 7 steals Aniyah Tate added 14 points and 9 rebounds

CONCORD COX MILL 47, CONCORD 35

Cox Mill 12 7 13 15 47

Concord 9 6 11 9 35


Cox Mill - Addison Sedergren 14; Leah Hines 10; Parks 4; Webb 5; Smith 6; Holmes 4; Hall 4
Concord - J. Chambers 16; A. williams 2; K Williams 3; Miller 2; Stevenson 6; Wallace 6


Cox Mill vs A L Brown Friday


EAST BURKE 76, NEWTON FOARD 51



East Burke 22 12 22 20 76

Foard. 9. 8. 15 19. 51


East Burke scoring
Josie Hise 16, Ariana Hawkins 14, Graleigh Hildebran 13, Riley Haas 13, Brooke Arney 8, Maya Chrisco 4, Allie Cooke 4, Zoie Smith 2, Gracie Ruff 2


Fred T. Foard scoring
A. Wolgemuth 15, A. Hill 11, P. Dula 8, C. Ekonomon 6, D. Garvin 5, E. Chavis 4, B. McClough 2


East Burke 10-4 (3-0)
Foard. 7-8 (2-1)


GASTON DAY 57, WESTMINSTER CATAWBA 21


Gaston Day - 15 19 16 7 = 57
Westminster Catawba - 6 6 5 4 = 21


Gaston Day- Zaria Clark 20, Portia Shouse 20, Olivia King (Lees-McRae commit) 9, Lauren Letts 3, Cameron Harris 2, Paije Shouse 1, Gloria Zhang 2


Gaston Day Notes: Z. Clark 20p/8S/6A, Po. Shouse 19p/10R/3B, O King 9p/17R/2B/4S


Notes: Next game on Friday, January 8, 2019, at HOME against Gaston Christian at 5:30 pm

Record: Overall 8-5, Conf 2-0

GASTONIA FORESTVIEW 58, LAWNDALE BURNS 54

Forestview 11 8 18 21 58

Burns 11 21 8 14 54


Forestview
Kenzley Dunlap 22 pts 11 rebs 4 asst 3 stls, Dajah Miller 17, Yasmine Love 14 pts 15 rebs 3 asst,
Jurs 3, Vazquez 2


Forestview 7-7 overall 2-2 Big South travels to Huss on Friday.



HICKORY 70, SOUTH CALDWELL 22


South Caldwell 6 10 0 4

Hickory 18 32 14 6



South Caldwell Eggers 12 Ramsey 4 Raynor 4 Taylor 2



Hickory Amos 17 Clark 10 young 9 Joyner 8 Devalle 8 Hviett 7 Long 6 Nichols 4 Culbreath 1


HICKORY ST. STEPHENS 39, ALEXANDER CENTRAL 32


Alexander 8 2 16 6 -- 32
St. Stephens 6 13 9 11 -- 39


ALEXANDER CENTRAL 32 -- Sharpe 7, Glenn 2, Hagy 6, Hammer 6, Gracie Harrington 11


HICKORY ST. STEHPENS 39 -- Ryleigh Rhodes 11, McHenry 7, Winkler 2, Pilkenton 4, Kaylee McGlamery 3, Stafford 9, Tomlinson 3


LAKE NORMAN 59, MOORESVILLE 35



Lake Norman 15, 18, 10, 16

Mooresville 6, 14, 13, 2


Lake Norman - Lauren Sullivan 18, Candis Dancy 16, Madison Saunders 11, Jaz Lowe 5, Ellie Erwin 5, Megan Gaus 3, Ashtyn Zeigler 1


Mooresville - Cauejas 10, Martin 8, Daniels 7, Allen 4, Marshall 3, Davis 2, Harrell 1


MAIDEN 53, NORTH LINCOLN 36


North Lincoln 11 13 2 10 36

Maiden 16 10 16 11 53


North Lincoln Rachel Seagle 12, Aly Wadkovsky 12, Ashlyn White 7, Holli Wood 3, Sylvia Burroughs 2


Maiden Maggie Andrews 13, Gracie Arrowood 11, Laniee Hentschel 11, Marley Mingus 7, Maggie Sigmon 6 Morgan Bohemier

LATE MONDAY



LAKE NORMAN 50, COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON 21

>

> Lake Norman 20, 5, 8, 17

> CSD 0, 5, 10, 4

>

> Lake Norman - Candis Dancy-15, Lauren Sullivan 10, Ashley Kennedy-6, Megan Gaus-5, Jaz Lowe-5, Kayla Myers-3, Madison Saunders 2, Ellie Erwin-2, Alexis Hardison -2



> CSD - Imhofir-6, O’Donnell-6, Charlett-4, Hancock-3

