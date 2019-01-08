High School Sports

Tuesday’s Observer-area boys basketball capsules 01.08.19

By Langston Wertz Jr.

January 08, 2019 11:36 PM

The Vance Cougars ready for the tipoff.
The Vance Cougars ready for the tipoff. Jonathan Aguallo Special to the Observer
The Vance Cougars ready for the tipoff. Jonathan Aguallo Special to the Observer

SWEET 16 CAPSULES

NO. 2 CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 70, CHARLOTTE LATIN 66

CC 10 22 18 20--70
CL 10 11 23 22--66


CC--Peter Lash 18, Paul Hudson 14, Efosa U-Edose. 14, JC Tharrington 10, Seth Bennett 10, Jones 4
CL--John Beecy 24, Randy Johnson 14, Graham Calton 14, Clements 4, Felkner 3, Lloyd 3, Smith 2, Brouse 2


Records: Christian 16-1, 1-0 Latin 9-6, 0-1


NO. 3 CONCORD COX MILL 82, CONCORD 49


CM 21-20-18-23–82

CHS 7–14-11-17–49



Cox Mill 13-1



COX MILL 82 -- Moore Jr. 30 Morgan 10 Cline 10 Carrawell 12 Kh. Davis 9



NO. 5 NORTH MECKLENBURG 64, HOUGH 51


Hough 6 13 15 17 – 51

North 15 11 17 21 – 64

Hough: Grant Worland 12, Jabril McCormick 11, Shyrock 11, Riehl 6, Bissette 6, Maybry 1

North: Tristan Maxwell 19, Chris Ford 10, Williams 6, Givens 8, Anderson 7, Stewart 6, Artis 5



NO. 6 INDEPENDENCE 52, NO. 12 BUTLER 30


Butler 5 8 9 8 30

Independence 12 11 12 17 52

Butler: Brown 9, Dixon 6, Connor 5, Payne 5, Rudisell 3, Peters 2

Independence: Matt Smith 16, AJ Mckie 11, Milton 8, Harris 7, Allen 4, Pauldin 4, Bodrick 2

Notes: Butler moves to 9-4 (2-2 in conference) and Independence moves to 9-3 (4-0 in conference). Matthew Smith 16 points, 10 rebounds, 1 steal & 1 block; Andra’ McKee 11points, 5 rebounds, & 1 block

NO. 7 MARSHVILLE FOREST HILLS 76, WEST STANLY 47

Forest Hills (12-2, 1-0) - 19 12 20 22 -- 76

West Stanly (6-7, 0-1) - 12 11 16 8 -- 47



Forest Hills - Trey Belin 27, Nas Tyson 24, Blakeney 8, Huntley 6, K. Tyson 6, Rorie 3, Wright 2



West Stanly - Austin Medlin 14, Hayden Green 12, Trevor Kelly 12, Morgan 2, Bantell 2, Conner 3, Austin 2



NO. 9 MORGANTON FREEDOM 100, WEST CALDWELL 40



Freedom 30 28 26 17 = 100

West Caldwell 14 16 08 02 = 40


Freedom: Fletcher Abee 17, Jakari Dula 15, Bradley Davis 13, James Freeman 12, Michael Logan 10, Ben Tolbert 10, Aidan Pearson 10, Moore 6, Johnson 3, Birchfield 5


West Caldwell: Javon Elleby 13, A. Isbell 9, Hunter Baker 10, Harper 2, Triplett 4, Pilkenton 2


Notes: Freedom’s Fletcher Abee hit his 300th career three pointer; Freedom 11-1 (3-0) next at home tomorrow, January 9 versus Draughn.


NO. 10 WEST CHARLOTTE 67, NO. 4 VANCE 61



Vance 8 16 20 17 -- 61

WC 12 17 21 17 -- 67



(Vance) Brandon Beidleman 21, Ralph Black 20, Daniel Hodges 12, Sanford 4, Vinson 2, Ransom 2.

(West Charlotte) Quinton Thomas 19, Cartier Jernigan 19, Patrick Williams 10, Devontez Walker 10, Dow 5, Ware 2, Taylor 2.



NO. 11 ARDREY KELL 63, HARDING 58



Ardrey Kell 12 20 13 18 63

Harding 13 15 14 16 58

Ardrey Kell: Luke Stankavage 16, Christian Pickens 13, Evan Smith 12, Flynn 9, Gray 7, Testa 3, Hubbard 2, Carver 1

Harding: Funderburk 20, Cambell 13, Hooper 9

NO. 14 INDIAN TRAIL PORTER RIDGE 81, GARINGER 43

Porter Ridge- 22 20 19 20-81

Garinger-11 15 7 10-43

Porter Ridge-Isaiah Williams 2, Aaron Hough 7, Marcus Willis 15, Trajan Hamilton 8, Cameron Stitt 21, Justin King 6, Nathan Bellew 12, Cris Capers 2, Dorien Johnson 5, Terrell Leak 1,

Garinger-Moza Kamara 12, Dontre Williams 3, Zach Rivers 8, Tyler Richardson 3, Charles Carr 2, Jaden Young 8, Ayland Browning 7

Notes: Sophomore Point Guard Marcus Willis finishes with a double double 15pts/10reb; Porter Ridge plays at Rocky River Friday at 8:00.

NO. 15 FORT MILL NATION FORD 79, ROCK HILL 41

Nation Ford 16 17 31 15 -- 79

Rock HIll 12 6 6 17 -- 41

NATION FORD 79 -- McCabe 5, Heckaman 3, Khy Smith 11, Wike 2, Zeb Graham 13, Shaman Alston 11, Heath 2, Chatham 8, Malik Bryant 13, Burnham 5, Tuipulotu 6

ROCK HILL 41 -- Stradford 5, Logan 3, Williams 8, Edward 5, Bracey 4, Wildy 6, McQuirt 5 Blakeney 3,

Records: Nation Ford 14-3, 1-0 Region III 5A

MECKLENBURG CAPSULES

BERRY 51, SOUTH MECK 43



South Meck - 8 12 8 15 = 43

Berry - 4 14 23 10 = 51



South Meck: Barrett Funderburke 2, Darien Hayes 13, Cole Mallory 6, Bryson Nesbit 4, Matt Kupreanik 3, Donte Wiggins 5, Joseph Ferrante 1, Ben Hollifield 6, Max McKittrick 3



Berry: Maurice Brown 12, Darius Best 10, Elijah Smith 6, Anthony Moore 6, Anthony Calloway 1, DeAngelo Gladden 2, Cameron Sherrill 3, D. Connor 11



CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 57, INDIAN TRAIL SUN VALLEY 39



Sun Valley 11 12 8 8= 39

Catholic 12 15 15 15= 5

Sun Valley: Justin Morton 11, Grovanz 7, Walker 4, Clyburn 2, Howard 2, Shinhoster 6, Flucus 5

Catholic: Thomas 8, Robe 9, Hooper 8, Dino 15, Dooley 12, McArdle 3, McGowan 2

Sun Valley (4-1)

Catholic (4-1)

CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 84, CONCORD CANNON 82

Country Day (84) 14 13 18 29 10

Cannon (82) 9 21 25 19 8

Country Day – 84 Alex Tabor 34, Rylan McLaurin 22, Jackson Krisko 14, Williams 6, R. Gillespie 4, Browner 2, W. Gillespie 2

Cannon – 82 Jaden Bradley 30, Tyler Alexander 19, Jarvis Moss 14, H. Alexander 8, Nix 6, Katsikaris 3, Elrod 2

Notable: Alex Tabor 34pts. (4 three-pointers), 2 stl. Scored his 1,000th point; Rylan McLaurin 22pts., 11ast., 2stl.; Jackson Krisko 14pts., 7reb., 2blk.

Records: Country Day 14-5, 1-0 CISAA; Cannon 12-8, 0-1

HICKORY GROVE 78, GASTON CHRISTIAN 52

Notable: Conner Gillis - 33pts (9-14 from 3pt) 7rebs


Next game @ Gaston Day 1/11/19

HOPEWELL 58, MALLARD CREEK 50

Mallard Creek 14 | 17 | 8 | 11 - 50

Hopewell 15 | 13 | 16 | 14 - 58



HOPEWELL 58 -- Brice Williams - 21 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks, 2 steals; Alvin Cannady - 13 points, 15 rebounds, 2 blocks; Zahir Moody - 10 points, 8 rebounds; Kendyl Lloyd - 7 points, 4 assists, 5 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 steals

LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 67, NEWTON-CONOVER 56

LNC 8 21 20 18 67

EL 12 16 20 8 56

LNC: Donovan Atwell 34, , Jackson Porter 12, Ian Martino 13, Reed 6, Scott 2

NC :Trey Kennedy 18, Matt Martinez 18

MYERS PARK 65, HARRISBURG HICKORY RIDGE 53

Myers Park - 13 14 19 19 = 65

Hickory Ridge - 14 12 11 16 = 53

Myers Park - Caleb McReed 13, Jacob Newman 12, Xavier McKelvy 11, Drake Maye 10

Hickory Ridge - T. Fearne 17, J. Marsh 10

Records: Myers Park 10-4, 4-0

HR 6-6, 2-2

PROVIDENCE DAY 60, COVENANT DAY 43

Covenant Day 11 14 7 11 --43

Providence Day 14 14 16 16 -- 60



CDS: Dahlberg 5, Peter 6, Jiang 5, Sidibe 9, King 3, Lee 2, Marges 7, Anderson 4, Velada 2

PDS: Drew Patterson 15, Kintzinger 6, Harrison 5, Zanoni 9, Cowan 6, Ratchford 4, Olin 1, John Miralia 12, Reeves 2



Records: PDS (10-9, 1-0) CDS (4-7, 0-1)



Notes: Harrison added 7 assists

REGIONAL CAPSULES

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 53, HICKORY ST. STEPHENS 29

Alexander 15 9 12 17 -- 53

St. Stephens 5 8 6 10 -- 29

ALEXANDER 53 -- Elder 9, Lowrance 9, Stikeleather 2, Jamison Benfield 10, Walker 6, Wooten 3, Presnell 8, Kerley 2, Strickland 4

ST. STEPHENS 29 -- Ikard 6, Daaboul 4, Walker 7, McPherson 3, Ikard 2, Byrd 5, Rose 2

EAST BURKE 70, NEWTON FOARD 60

Foard 12 15 19 14 -- 60
East Burke 16 20 10 24 -- 70


Foard 60 -- AJ Sollid 12, Skeens 9, Patterson 8, Lackey 6, Whitener 5, Bishop 5, Sain 4, Hemphill 3, Abernethy 3, Pena 3, Frye 2
East Burke 70 -- Trey Ward 16, Bryce Brittain 15, Aaron Morrison 15, Cam Propst 11, Lor 6, Teague 3, Cox 2, Shuford 2


Records: East Burke 2-12 (1-2 NFAC), Foard 2-13 (0-3 NFAC)

GASTON DAY 87, ROCK HILL WESTMINSTER CATAWBA 41

Gaston Day 22 19 31 15 87

Westminster Catawba 4 14 18 5 41


Gaston Day Scoring: Demilade Adelekun 30, John Crump 10, Dean Hunter 8, Bryce Scott 7, David Efird 6, Ja’Kai Belton 5, Darian Anderson 5, Michael Collins 5, Dylan Bower 4, William D’Amore 3, Jackson Crump 2, Callum Richard 2


Westminster Catawba Scoring: Williams 16, Whitfield 12, Melzer 9, Rowland 3, Teague 1


Gaston Day Record: 10-4
Next Game: Friday, 1/11 vs Gaston Christian 7pm


HICKORY CHRISTIAN 78, GASTON CHRISTIAN 52


Hickory Grove Christian 78, Gaston Christmas 52



HGC - 25 23 21 9 - 78



GC - 11 9 11 21 - 52



Hickory Grove- AJ Smith 24, Darius Jackson 18, Regin Larson 15, Jacori Owens 7, Whitley 2, Valentine 4, Moss 4, Sylvester 2, Holtzclaw 2,



GASTON - Conner Gillis 31, Marley Gordon 7, Heavner 2, Steward 6, Lanier 2, Venn 4

NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 64, FORT MILL COMENUS 60

Comenius 2 5 17 31 5 =60

Northside Christian 19 10 18 7 10= 64


Comenius 60 Nishawn Hodge 12 pts 3 rebs, Dillion Harrison 11 pts 2 reb, Quese Hemphill 11 pts 4 rebs, Quan Hemphill 9 pts 3 ast, London Johnson 9 pts, Josh Rubio 4 pts 7 rebs


Northside 64 Hubbard 20 pts, Hood-Shifino 18 pts, Bynum 11 pts, Seymour 6 pts

REGIONAL CAPSULES

CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 81, METROLINA CHRISTIAN 74

MCA: 12 18 18 26 = 74



CFA: 24 15 18 24 = 81



MCA: Tate Johnson 20, Josh Owens 16, Stephen Clark 14, Mike Mason 10, Brozik 5, Griffin 5, Daigle 2, C. Johnson 2



Records: Metrolina Christian Academy: Overall 13-6, Conference (3-1)



Notes: Sr. Tate Johnson 20pts, 9assists; Sr. Stephen Clark 14pts, 17rebs, 4blocks, 2steals, 2assists; Metrolina Christian goes to Covenant Day on Thursday January 10th at 7pm



LAKE NORMAN 77, MOORESVILLE 65


Lake Norman . 24 . 15 . 18 . 20 -- 77

Mooresville 14 . 21 . 14 . 16 -- 65


Lake Norman: Zach Schulz 30, Zane Haglan 23, Adams 9, Welsh 7, Hodges 4, Taylor 2, Edmonson 1, Rossi 1


Mooresville: Shy Smith 17, Avanth Ezhilen 12, Lamont Thorton 11, Maddox 8, Grandison 6, HIll 6, Kelly 3, White 2


Records: Lake Norman: (8-6, 1-3) Mooresville (5-8, 1-3)


Notable: Zach Schulz with 10 rebounds to go along with his 30 points. Zane Haglan with 12 rebounds to go along with his 23 points.


Lincoln Charter 72. Bessemer City 38



Lincoln Charter 15. 27. 7. 23. 72

Bessemer City. 11. 4. 16. 7. 38



Lincoln Charter: Levontae Knox 18, Troy Fulton 12, Sam Cogan 10, Demitri McCall 10, Axel Holm 10, Fricker 4, Gabriel 3, Rhodes 3, Herrick 3, Bush, Reitler, Robinson.



Bessemer City: J Davis 14, Dallas 8, Butler 9, Nelson 5, Thomas 2, Hardin 3



NORTH GASTON 65, BELMONT STUART CRAMER 48


North Gaston 18 9 15 23 65

Stuart Cramer 12 12 14 10 48


North Gaston - Tyrese McNeal 28, LT Thomas 15, Drew Shaw 10, Finger 6, Crosby 3, Walker 3


Stuart Cramer - Kendall Karr 10, Keishawn Massey 10, Brenton Elliott 10, Floyd 4, York 5, Gustave 4, Bradley 2, Cuthbertson 3

WEDDINGTON 55, MARVIN RIDGE 53

Weddington:14/13/12/16

Marvin Ridge: 13/12/16/12

Notable: Chase Lowe (Weddington - Guard - Freshman): 17 points, 17 rebs, 5 assists.

Weddington: Chase Lowe - 17, Brock Bowen - 15, Wetherbee - 6, Applegate - 6, Glynn - 5, Dixie - 4, Frazier - 2

Marvin Ridge: G. Bohannan - 20, J. Graham - 10, Cardwell - 6, McDermont - 5, Davis - 4, McInnis - 3, Griffin - 2, Peterson - 2, Sullivan - 1

