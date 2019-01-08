Tuesday’s Observer-area boys basketball capsules 01.08.19

X
SWEET 16 CAPSULES
NO. 2 CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 70, CHARLOTTE LATIN 66
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
CM 21-20-18-23–82
CHS 7–14-11-17–49
Cox Mill 13-1
COX MILL 82 -- Moore Jr. 30 Morgan 10 Cline 10 Carrawell 12 Kh. Davis 9
Hough 6 13 15 17 – 51
North 15 11 17 21 – 64
Hough: Grant Worland 12, Jabril McCormick 11, Shyrock 11, Riehl 6, Bissette 6, Maybry 1
North: Tristan Maxwell 19, Chris Ford 10, Williams 6, Givens 8, Anderson 7, Stewart 6, Artis 5
Butler 5 8 9 8 30
Independence 12 11 12 17 52
Butler: Brown 9, Dixon 6, Connor 5, Payne 5, Rudisell 3, Peters 2
Independence: Matt Smith 16, AJ Mckie 11, Milton 8, Harris 7, Allen 4, Pauldin 4, Bodrick 2
Notes: Butler moves to 9-4 (2-2 in conference) and Independence moves to 9-3 (4-0 in conference). Matthew Smith 16 points, 10 rebounds, 1 steal & 1 block; Andra’ McKee 11points, 5 rebounds, & 1 block
NO. 7 MARSHVILLE FOREST HILLS 76, WEST STANLY 47
Forest Hills (12-2, 1-0) - 19 12 20 22 -- 76
West Stanly (6-7, 0-1) - 12 11 16 8 -- 47
Forest Hills - Trey Belin 27, Nas Tyson 24, Blakeney 8, Huntley 6, K. Tyson 6, Rorie 3, Wright 2
West Stanly - Austin Medlin 14, Hayden Green 12, Trevor Kelly 12, Morgan 2, Bantell 2, Conner 3, Austin 2
Freedom 30 28 26 17 = 100
Vance 8 16 20 17 -- 61
WC 12 17 21 17 -- 67
(Vance) Brandon Beidleman 21, Ralph Black 20, Daniel Hodges 12, Sanford 4, Vinson 2, Ransom 2.
(West Charlotte) Quinton Thomas 19, Cartier Jernigan 19, Patrick Williams 10, Devontez Walker 10, Dow 5, Ware 2, Taylor 2.
Ardrey Kell 12 20 13 18 63
Harding 13 15 14 16 58
Ardrey Kell: Luke Stankavage 16, Christian Pickens 13, Evan Smith 12, Flynn 9, Gray 7, Testa 3, Hubbard 2, Carver 1
Harding: Funderburk 20, Cambell 13, Hooper 9
NO. 14 INDIAN TRAIL PORTER RIDGE 81, GARINGER 43
Porter Ridge- 22 20 19 20-81
Garinger-11 15 7 10-43
Porter Ridge-Isaiah Williams 2, Aaron Hough 7, Marcus Willis 15, Trajan Hamilton 8, Cameron Stitt 21, Justin King 6, Nathan Bellew 12, Cris Capers 2, Dorien Johnson 5, Terrell Leak 1,
Garinger-Moza Kamara 12, Dontre Williams 3, Zach Rivers 8, Tyler Richardson 3, Charles Carr 2, Jaden Young 8, Ayland Browning 7
Notes: Sophomore Point Guard Marcus Willis finishes with a double double 15pts/10reb; Porter Ridge plays at Rocky River Friday at 8:00.
NO. 15 FORT MILL NATION FORD 79, ROCK HILL 41
Nation Ford 16 17 31 15 -- 79
Rock HIll 12 6 6 17 -- 41
NATION FORD 79 -- McCabe 5, Heckaman 3, Khy Smith 11, Wike 2, Zeb Graham 13, Shaman Alston 11, Heath 2, Chatham 8, Malik Bryant 13, Burnham 5, Tuipulotu 6
ROCK HILL 41 -- Stradford 5, Logan 3, Williams 8, Edward 5, Bracey 4, Wildy 6, McQuirt 5 Blakeney 3,
Records: Nation Ford 14-3, 1-0 Region III 5A
MECKLENBURG CAPSULES
South Meck - 8 12 8 15 = 43
Berry - 4 14 23 10 = 51
South Meck: Barrett Funderburke 2, Darien Hayes 13, Cole Mallory 6, Bryson Nesbit 4, Matt Kupreanik 3, Donte Wiggins 5, Joseph Ferrante 1, Ben Hollifield 6, Max McKittrick 3
Berry: Maurice Brown 12, Darius Best 10, Elijah Smith 6, Anthony Moore 6, Anthony Calloway 1, DeAngelo Gladden 2, Cameron Sherrill 3, D. Connor 11
Sun Valley 11 12 8 8= 39
Catholic 12 15 15 15= 5
Sun Valley: Justin Morton 11, Grovanz 7, Walker 4, Clyburn 2, Howard 2, Shinhoster 6, Flucus 5
Catholic: Thomas 8, Robe 9, Hooper 8, Dino 15, Dooley 12, McArdle 3, McGowan 2
Sun Valley (4-1)
Catholic (4-1)
CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 84, CONCORD CANNON 82
Country Day (84) 14 13 18 29 10
Cannon (82) 9 21 25 19 8
Country Day – 84 Alex Tabor 34, Rylan McLaurin 22, Jackson Krisko 14, Williams 6, R. Gillespie 4, Browner 2, W. Gillespie 2
Cannon – 82 Jaden Bradley 30, Tyler Alexander 19, Jarvis Moss 14, H. Alexander 8, Nix 6, Katsikaris 3, Elrod 2
Notable: Alex Tabor 34pts. (4 three-pointers), 2 stl. Scored his 1,000th point; Rylan McLaurin 22pts., 11ast., 2stl.; Jackson Krisko 14pts., 7reb., 2blk.
Records: Country Day 14-5, 1-0 CISAA; Cannon 12-8, 0-1
HICKORY GROVE 78, GASTON CHRISTIAN 52
HOPEWELL 58, MALLARD CREEK 50
Mallard Creek 14 | 17 | 8 | 11 - 50
Hopewell 15 | 13 | 16 | 14 - 58
HOPEWELL 58 -- Brice Williams - 21 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks, 2 steals; Alvin Cannady - 13 points, 15 rebounds, 2 blocks; Zahir Moody - 10 points, 8 rebounds; Kendyl Lloyd - 7 points, 4 assists, 5 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 steals
LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 67, NEWTON-CONOVER 56
LNC 8 21 20 18 67
EL 12 16 20 8 56
LNC: Donovan Atwell 34, , Jackson Porter 12, Ian Martino 13, Reed 6, Scott 2
NC :Trey Kennedy 18, Matt Martinez 18
MYERS PARK 65, HARRISBURG HICKORY RIDGE 53
Myers Park - 13 14 19 19 = 65
Hickory Ridge - 14 12 11 16 = 53
Myers Park - Caleb McReed 13, Jacob Newman 12, Xavier McKelvy 11, Drake Maye 10
Hickory Ridge - T. Fearne 17, J. Marsh 10
Records: Myers Park 10-4, 4-0
HR 6-6, 2-2
PROVIDENCE DAY 60, COVENANT DAY 43
Covenant Day 11 14 7 11 --43
Providence Day 14 14 16 16 -- 60
CDS: Dahlberg 5, Peter 6, Jiang 5, Sidibe 9, King 3, Lee 2, Marges 7, Anderson 4, Velada 2
PDS: Drew Patterson 15, Kintzinger 6, Harrison 5, Zanoni 9, Cowan 6, Ratchford 4, Olin 1, John Miralia 12, Reeves 2
Records: PDS (10-9, 1-0) CDS (4-7, 0-1)
Notes: Harrison added 7 assists
REGIONAL CAPSULES
ALEXANDER CENTRAL 53, HICKORY ST. STEPHENS 29
Alexander 15 9 12 17 -- 53
St. Stephens 5 8 6 10 -- 29
ALEXANDER 53 -- Elder 9, Lowrance 9, Stikeleather 2, Jamison Benfield 10, Walker 6, Wooten 3, Presnell 8, Kerley 2, Strickland 4
ST. STEPHENS 29 -- Ikard 6, Daaboul 4, Walker 7, McPherson 3, Ikard 2, Byrd 5, Rose 2
EAST BURKE 70, NEWTON FOARD 60
GASTON DAY 87, ROCK HILL WESTMINSTER CATAWBA 41
Gaston Day 22 19 31 15 87
Hickory Grove Christian 78, Gaston Christmas 52
HGC - 25 23 21 9 - 78
GC - 11 9 11 21 - 52
Hickory Grove- AJ Smith 24, Darius Jackson 18, Regin Larson 15, Jacori Owens 7, Whitley 2, Valentine 4, Moss 4, Sylvester 2, Holtzclaw 2,
GASTON - Conner Gillis 31, Marley Gordon 7, Heavner 2, Steward 6, Lanier 2, Venn 4
NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 64, FORT MILL COMENUS 60
Comenius 2 5 17 31 5 =60
REGIONAL CAPSULES
CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 81, METROLINA CHRISTIAN 74
Lake Norman . 24 . 15 . 18 . 20 -- 77
Lincoln Charter 72. Bessemer City 38
Lincoln Charter 15. 27. 7. 23. 72
Bessemer City. 11. 4. 16. 7. 38
Lincoln Charter: Levontae Knox 18, Troy Fulton 12, Sam Cogan 10, Demitri McCall 10, Axel Holm 10, Fricker 4, Gabriel 3, Rhodes 3, Herrick 3, Bush, Reitler, Robinson.
Bessemer City: J Davis 14, Dallas 8, Butler 9, Nelson 5, Thomas 2, Hardin 3
North Gaston 18 9 15 23 65
WEDDINGTON 55, MARVIN RIDGE 53
Weddington:14/13/12/16
Marvin Ridge: 13/12/16/12
Notable: Chase Lowe (Weddington - Guard - Freshman): 17 points, 17 rebs, 5 assists.
Weddington: Chase Lowe - 17, Brock Bowen - 15, Wetherbee - 6, Applegate - 6, Glynn - 5, Dixie - 4, Frazier - 2
Marvin Ridge: G. Bohannan - 20, J. Graham - 10, Cardwell - 6, McDermont - 5, Davis - 4, McInnis - 3, Griffin - 2, Peterson - 2, Sullivan - 1
Comments