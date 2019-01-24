Mid-season boys, girls All-Observer basketball teams

We’ve reached the mid-point of the 2018-19 high school basketball season. Here are mid-year All-Observer boys and girls teams.
The Observer will announce the final teams after the season ends in April.
Boys
Demilade Adelkun, Gaston Day, 6-8, Sr., PF
Zeb Graham, Fort Mill Nation Ford, 6-1, Sr., G
Donovan Gregory, Carmel Christian, 6-4, Sr., G
Paul Hudson, Charlotte Christian, 6-6, Sr., F
Tristan Maxwell, North Mecklenburg, 6-2, Jr., G
Wendell Moore, Concord Cox Mill, 6-6, Sr., W
Kris Robinson, Lincolnton, 6-3, Jr, Sr., G
Matt Smith, Independence, 6-6, Sr., F
Brice Williams, Hopewell, 6-7, Sr., W
Patrick Williams, West Charlotte, 6-8, Sr., F
Midseason player of the year: Wendell Moore, Cox Mill
Midseason coach of the year: Preston Davis, Independence
Girls
Nevaeah Brown, Davidson Day, Jr., G
Chyna Cornwell, Newton-Conover, 6-3, Jr., G
Nia Daniel, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge, 5-10, Sr., G
Janiya Downs, South Rowan, 5-11, Sr., G
Aniya Finger, Hopewell, 6-0, Jr., W
Shariah Gaddy, South Mecklenburg, 5-11, Sr., G
Tanajah Hayes, Vance, 5-5, So., G
Dazia Lawrence, Mallard Creek, 5-8, Sr., G
Jessica Timmons, North Mecklenburg, 5-8, So., G
Carley Womack, Belmont Stuart Cramer, 5-4, Sr., G
Midseason player of the year: Nia Daniel, Hickory Ridge
Midseason coach of the year: Donnell Rhyne, Vance
