Friday’s girls roundup: No. 15 Ardrey Kell slips past No. 14 South Meck for key win

Elevator
↑South Mecklenburg junior varsity: beat Ardrey Kell Friday to win the Sabres’ 50th straight game.
↑Ardrey Kell: The Knights got 16 points from Michelle Ojo and held off a big South Meck rally attempt to win 52-50. The Knights (16-5, 7-2) pulled just ahead of South Meck (13-6, 6-2) for second place in the SoMeck conference behind Providence (17-3, 7-1).
↑Girls scorers: three of the state’s top four scorers are from the Observer’s coverage zone: Carley Womack of Belmont Stuart Cramer (31.4) leads the state in scoring. South Rowan’s Janiya Downs (31.0) is second. Newton-Conover’s Chyna Cornwell (27.8) is fourth. See the full list.
↑Lauren Sullivan, Lake Norman: Scored her 1,000th point last week.
↑Jessica Timmons, North Mecklenburg: scored her 1,000th career point Tuesday against West Charlotte. She scored 36 points. Friday, in a close loss to Hopewell, Timmons had 37 points.
Friday’s #BIG5 Top Performers
Trinity Adams, Rock Hill South Pointe: career-high 25 points in a 74-31 win over York. Adams shot 73 percent from the field, 75 percent from 3-point range and added seven rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Zaria Clark, Olivia King, Gaston Day: In a 45-25 win over Hickory Grove, this Spartans duo did a lot of heavy lifting: 20 points, seven steals and five assists for Clark; 13 points, 15 rebounds, four blocks for King.
Nia Daniel, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge: 27 points 14 rebounds, three steals in a 54-41 win over Rocky River. Hickory Ridge (17-2, 9-1 Southwestern 4A) is No. 1 in the Sweet 16. Rocky River (13-3, 7-3) is No. 7. Daniel, a UNC recruit, was 4-for-4 from the free throw line.
Akiya Phillips, Northside Christian: sparked 44-42 win over Westchester Country Day with 16 points, 12 rebounds, two blocks and a steal.
Hudson Rixham, Charlotte Country Day: 24 points, seven rebounds in a 53-33 win over Charlotte Christian. The Bucs outscored Christian 33-12 in the second half.
Friday’s Sweet 16 Capsules
NO. 2 VANCE 73, MOORESVILLE 30
Vance- 17 22 18 16-73
Mooresville - 5 8 7 10- 30
Vance (73)- Leah Barringer 10, Excellanxt Greer 8, Tori Reid 7, Amhyia Moreland 6, Kyanna Morgan 21, Tanajah Hayes 11, Trinity Moreland 2, M’Kaylah Marshall 3, Layla Wall 5
NO. 4 MALLARD CREEK 75, WEST CHARLOTTE 35
Mallard Creek 23 21 7 23
West Charlotte 6 9 9 9
MALLARD CREEK 75 - Dazia Lawrence 19, Mitchell 9, Doctor 9, Howard 8, Hunter 7, Alexander 6, Lutz 6, Simpson 6, Bynum 2, Culver 2
WEST CHARLOTTE 34 - DaNaya Hamilton 13, Kamiah Moore 11, Chaffin 4, Champy 3, Davis 3, Mercer 1
NO. 8 BUTLER 51, MYERS PARK 41
Myers Park - 12 14 08 07 41
Butler HS - 19 10 08 14 51
Myers Park - Taylor Henderson 14, Nelson 8, Woollen 1, Clamp 6, Muhammad 3, Shire 5, Stuart 4
Butler - Hailey Nance 14, Dixon 9 Dotson 7, Sutton 7, Funderburk 9, Lane 4
NO. 12 ROCK HILL SOUTH PONTE 74, YORK 31
York 7 6 7 11 —31
South Pointe- Trinity Adams 25, Randi Neal 17, S.McCullough 9, J. Blake 8, N. Lane 4, J. White 4, J. Gaiton 3, M. Jamerson 2, Z. Bell 2
Records: South Pointe 22-3, 8-0; York 3-18, 1-7
Notable Performances: Trinity Adams with a career high 25 pt, 73% FG, 75% from the 3, 7 rebs, 5 assists, 4 steals.
NO. 15 ARDREY KELL 52, NO. 14 SOUTH MECKLENBURG 50
South Meck 8 8 9 25 50
Ardrey Kell 14 10 13 15 52
SM Senali Moss 17, Shariah Gaddy 17, Alexander 7, Diggs 6, Johnston 3
AK Michelle Ojo 16, Evan Miller 11, Lucy Vanderbeck 11, Cash 6, Rogers 3, Sherrill 2, Harding 2
SM 13-6, 6-2
AK 16-5, 7-2
Friday’s Mecklenburg County Capsules
CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 41, WEDDINGTON 32
Catholic 14 9 18 10 -- 51
Weddington 18 12 7 5 -- 42
Catholic 51: Dane Bertolina 22, Clara Flatau 10, Coleman 9, Walton 5, Green 4, Epperson 1
Weddington 42: Karrah Katzbach 10, Emily Cunningham 10, Barron 9, Swilling 8, James 3, Dixie 2
Catholic 15-5, 9-1; Weddington 14-7, 7-4
CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 53, CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 33
Charlotte Christian 14 7 6 6 --33
Country Day 8 12 13 20 -- 53
CC (33) Rachel Noonan 11, L. Noon 8, Eudy 4, Coles 2, Allison 2, Igbinadolor 2
CD (53) Hudson Rixham 24, Mary Holland Waters 11, K. Batten 8, O’Neil 3, Hunter 3, L. Batten 2, Sasz 1
Records : CC 10-14 (1-7 CISAA) CD 8-15 (1-7 CISAA)
Notables: Hudson Rixham lead the Bucs with 24 points, 7 rebs and Mary Holland Waters with 11 points, 4 steals. Country Day outsourced Christian in the second half 33 - 12 to close out the game.
CHARLOTTE LATIN 51, COVENANT DAY 37
CLS - 7 14 7 11 = 39
CDS - 3 5 3 11 = 22
CLS: Neely Grace Tye 3, Morgan Stradford 5, Grace Armstrong 2, Ruthie Jones 7, Maddie Shannon 2, Mary Schleusner 3, Kathryn Vandiver 17
CDS: Caroline Cady 3, Viktoria McCue 7, Jackie Haynes 1, Madeline Crumpler 9, Katherine Ashley 2
Records:
CLS 14 – 6, 7 – 1; CDS 7 – 16, 3 – 5
Notes: Latin hosts Charlotte Country Day their final regular season home game on Tuesday, Feb. 5th at 6:00pm.
HOPEWELL 60, NORTH MECK 58 OT
Friday’s Regional Capsules
GA 2-3-0
Arborbrook -- Breya Busby 14pts, 6 assists, 11 steals, Christie Zawacki
26pts (1000 career), Anna Zawacki 3pts, Ella Porter 5pts,Elizabeth Simon (8th
grader) 5pts, Madison McCarter 5pts, Elizabeth Timberlake 2pts
ACA 28-4
CCHS: 7, 16, 20, 10 (53)
ALB: 9, 6, 11, 9 (35)
CCHS: Demi Case 16, Aniyah Tate 14, Imari Knight 10, Miller 7, Haley 2
ALB: Campbell 9, Simmons 7, Brim 6 Yow 5
Records: CCHS 12-7 overall 6-0 conference; ALB: 3-16 overall 2-4 conference
CLAREMONT BUNKER HILL
CONCORD CANNON 47, PROVIDENCE DAY 36
Cannon School 14 4 14 13-47
Providence Day 4 12 13 7- 36
Cannon School 45- Reigan Richardson 14, Anna Galloway 11, Sydney Wood 11, Zoe Edwards 7, Caroline Livingston 4
Providence Day 36- Kelson 16, Levitz 6, Owens 5, Smith 4, Ferguson 3, Godwin 2
Cannon School 13-7 (CISAA 5-3)
Providence Day 16-10 (CISAA 7-1)
Notes: Cannon School Women’s Basketball first win ever against Providence Day. Reigan Richardson puts up a double-double. 14 points and 15 rebounds despite being double teamed the entire game. Anna Galloway third double-double of the season. 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Westminster Catawba Christian- 4 - 5 - 3 - 0 =12
ELHS: 12 4 12 16- 45
UNION ACADEMY 68, CAROLINA INTERNATIONAL 16
UAHS 19 26 12 11-68
CIS 0 5 5 6-16
UAHS MaKayla Smith 21, Savanna Brooks 17, Mya Manivanh 13, Emma Munday 10, CC Coppin 6, Jessica Trush 1
CIS Sandra Ezeagn 9, Katie Henry 4, Bethany Summer 2
Records: UAHS 18-1, 10-0 conference, CIS 2-12, 0-8 conference
Thursday’s Capsules
NO. 3 MORGANTON FREEDOM 76, HICKORY 60
Freedom 76 hickory 60
Freedom 10 31 17 20
Hickory 11 16 19 14
Freedom abbe 34 dula 12 Freeman 8 Logan 7 birchfield 6 Moore 2 Johnson 2
Hickory Abernathy 20 clark 12 Harper 11 young 8 Amos 5 delvalle 3 Joyner 1
GASTON CHRISTIAN 51, NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 35
