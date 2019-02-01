High School Sports

Friday’s girls roundup: No. 15 Ardrey Kell slips past No. 14 South Meck for key win

By Langston Wertz Jr.

February 01, 2019 10:45 PM

Elevator

South Mecklenburg junior varsity: beat Ardrey Kell Friday to win the Sabres’ 50th straight game.

Ardrey Kell: The Knights got 16 points from Michelle Ojo and held off a big South Meck rally attempt to win 52-50. The Knights (16-5, 7-2) pulled just ahead of South Meck (13-6, 6-2) for second place in the SoMeck conference behind Providence (17-3, 7-1).

Girls scorers: three of the state’s top four scorers are from the Observer’s coverage zone: Carley Womack of Belmont Stuart Cramer (31.4) leads the state in scoring. South Rowan’s Janiya Downs (31.0) is second. Newton-Conover’s Chyna Cornwell (27.8) is fourth. See the full list.

Lauren Sullivan, Lake Norman: Scored her 1,000th point last week.

Jessica Timmons, North Mecklenburg: scored her 1,000th career point Tuesday against West Charlotte. She scored 36 points. Friday, in a close loss to Hopewell, Timmons had 37 points.

Friday’s #BIG5 Top Performers

Trinity Adams, Rock Hill South Pointe: career-high 25 points in a 74-31 win over York. Adams shot 73 percent from the field, 75 percent from 3-point range and added seven rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Zaria Clark, Olivia King, Gaston Day: In a 45-25 win over Hickory Grove, this Spartans duo did a lot of heavy lifting: 20 points, seven steals and five assists for Clark; 13 points, 15 rebounds, four blocks for King.

Nia Daniel, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge: 27 points 14 rebounds, three steals in a 54-41 win over Rocky River. Hickory Ridge (17-2, 9-1 Southwestern 4A) is No. 1 in the Sweet 16. Rocky River (13-3, 7-3) is No. 7. Daniel, a UNC recruit, was 4-for-4 from the free throw line.

Akiya Phillips, Northside Christian: sparked 44-42 win over Westchester Country Day with 16 points, 12 rebounds, two blocks and a steal.

Hudson Rixham, Charlotte Country Day: 24 points, seven rebounds in a 53-33 win over Charlotte Christian. The Bucs outscored Christian 33-12 in the second half.

Friday’s Sweet 16 Capsules

NO. 2 VANCE 73, MOORESVILLE 30

Vance- 17 22 18 16-73

Mooresville - 5 8 7 10- 30

Vance (73)- Leah Barringer 10, Excellanxt Greer 8, Tori Reid 7, Amhyia Moreland 6, Kyanna Morgan 21, Tanajah Hayes 11, Trinity Moreland 2, M’Kaylah Marshall 3, Layla Wall 5

Mooresville (43)- A. Allen 11, K. Daniels 5, M. Martin 2, C. Wise-smith 4, G. Callejas 5, L. Davis 3



Vance 18-2, (8-1) | Mooresville 5-13, 1-8


NO. 3 MORGANTON FREEDOM 64, WEST CALDWELL 21



Freedom 16 25 16 7 - 64
West Caldwell 2 8 7 4 - 21


Freedom 64 - Aysha Short 14, Madison Bailey 14, Blaikley Crooks 10, CC Davenport 8, Adair Garrison 7, Tate 2, Rhone 4, Moore 5, Watkins, Cisneros, Johnson.


West Caldwell 21 - Jaleah Battle 12, McMasters 1, Crisp 1, Burrens 3, Johnson 4, Zion, Mathes, Burch, Ruff, Eldreth.


Freedom 19-1, 10-0. West Caldwell 7-11, 3-7.

NO. 4 MALLARD CREEK 75, WEST CHARLOTTE 35

Mallard Creek 23 21 7 23

West Charlotte 6 9 9 9

MALLARD CREEK 75 - Dazia Lawrence 19, Mitchell 9, Doctor 9, Howard 8, Hunter 7, Alexander 6, Lutz 6, Simpson 6, Bynum 2, Culver 2

WEST CHARLOTTE 34 - DaNaya Hamilton 13, Kamiah Moore 11, Chaffin 4, Champy 3, Davis 3, Mercer 1

NO. 8 BUTLER 51, MYERS PARK 41

Myers Park - 12 14 08 07 41

Butler HS - 19 10 08 14 51

Myers Park - Taylor Henderson 14, Nelson 8, Woollen 1, Clamp 6, Muhammad 3, Shire 5, Stuart 4

Butler - Hailey Nance 14, Dixon 9 Dotson 7, Sutton 7, Funderburk 9, Lane 4

NO. 12 ROCK HILL SOUTH PONTE 74, YORK 31

South Pointe 30 16 6 22 —74

York 7 6 7 11 —31



South Pointe- Trinity Adams 25, Randi Neal 17, S.McCullough 9, J. Blake 8, N. Lane 4, J. White 4, J. Gaiton 3, M. Jamerson 2, Z. Bell 2



Records: South Pointe 22-3, 8-0; York 3-18, 1-7



Notable Performances: Trinity Adams with a career high 25 pt, 73% FG, 75% from the 3, 7 rebs, 5 assists, 4 steals.

NO. 15 ARDREY KELL 52, NO. 14 SOUTH MECKLENBURG 50

South Meck 8 8 9 25 50

Ardrey Kell 14 10 13 15 52



SM Senali Moss 17, Shariah Gaddy 17, Alexander 7, Diggs 6, Johnston 3

AK Michelle Ojo 16, Evan Miller 11, Lucy Vanderbeck 11, Cash 6, Rogers 3, Sherrill 2, Harding 2



SM 13-6, 6-2

AK 16-5, 7-2

Friday’s Mecklenburg County Capsules

CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 41, WEDDINGTON 32

Catholic 14 9 18 10 -- 51

Weddington 18 12 7 5 -- 42

Catholic 51: Dane Bertolina 22, Clara Flatau 10, Coleman 9, Walton 5, Green 4, Epperson 1

Weddington 42: Karrah Katzbach 10, Emily Cunningham 10, Barron 9, Swilling 8, James 3, Dixie 2

Catholic 15-5, 9-1; Weddington 14-7, 7-4

CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 53, CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 33

Charlotte Christian 14 7 6 6 --33

Country Day 8 12 13 20 -- 53

CC (33) Rachel Noonan 11, L. Noon 8, Eudy 4, Coles 2, Allison 2, Igbinadolor 2

CD (53) Hudson Rixham 24, Mary Holland Waters 11, K. Batten 8, O’Neil 3, Hunter 3, L. Batten 2, Sasz 1

Records : CC 10-14 (1-7 CISAA) CD 8-15 (1-7 CISAA)

Notables: Hudson Rixham lead the Bucs with 24 points, 7 rebs and Mary Holland Waters with 11 points, 4 steals. Country Day outsourced Christian in the second half 33 - 12 to close out the game.

CHARLOTTE LATIN 51, COVENANT DAY 37

CLS - 7 14 7 11 = 39

CDS - 3 5 3 11 = 22



CLS: Neely Grace Tye 3, Morgan Stradford 5, Grace Armstrong 2, Ruthie Jones 7, Maddie Shannon 2, Mary Schleusner 3, Kathryn Vandiver 17

CDS: Caroline Cady 3, Viktoria McCue 7, Jackie Haynes 1, Madeline Crumpler 9, Katherine Ashley 2

Records:



CLS 14 – 6, 7 – 1; CDS 7 – 16, 3 – 5

Notes: Latin hosts Charlotte Country Day their final regular season home game on Tuesday, Feb. 5th at 6:00pm.

HOPEWELL 60, NORTH MECK 58 OT

Hopewell - 9 16 10 13 12 - 60
North Meck - 13 10 10 15 10 - 58


Hopewell - Caldwell 14, Ballo 5, McManus 15, Craig 5, Finger 13, Berry 2, Ellis 6


NM - Smith 6, Dunn 5, Hogg 2, Jenkins 4, Harris 1, Timmons 37, Dunlap 3


Records: Hopewell 14-5 (7-3); North Meck 13-7 (6-4)


INDEPENDENCE 72, INDIAN TRAIL PORTER RIDGE 19


Indy 20 19 17 18 72
PR 0 6 3 10 19


Indy: Braylyn Milton 22, Julia Rohlfing 12, Ayanna Anderson 10, Barrino 9, Smith 8, Breckenridge 6, Lowery 3, Draughn 2
(5-5)


PR: Cormier 5, Sadler 5, McKinney 3, Pickering 2, Massey 2, Wideman 2


Notable: 2021 Braylyn Milton scored 22 points, grabbed 6 rebounds, had 7 assists & 5 steals. She is currently averaging 17ppg, 5rpg, 3apg & 4spg.


NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 44, WESTCHESTER COUNTRY DAY 42


Northside Christian Academy 9 7 13 15= 44

Westchester Country Day 4 12 5 21= 42


NCA: Akiya Phillips 16pts 12reb 2blk 1stl, Kaylee Nolen 15pts 3reb 3stl, Spring Griffin 11pts 4reb 3ast 1stl & blk, Kayla Provo 1stl 2reb & ast, Nina Lewis 2pts 4reb, Sheassy Brito, Hannah Jones & Lanayah Miller 2reb


WCD: Hannah Klein 12pts, Dory Keever 17 pts, Emma Steward 2pts, Madison Conner 6pts, Safa Tonuzi 2pts, Julia Mattox 2pts



Records: NCA 4-18 (4-6) WCD 3-16 (1-6)


Notes: Tough game down to the free throws and final seconds. Klein and Keever kept the game close with their 4th quarter free throws, but Phillips led the Knights to victory with a double double.


Friday’s Regional Capsules

ARBORBROOK CHRISTIAN 70, GRACE ACADEMY 5


ACA 31-27-12(the game was called with 4 left in 3rd quarter)

GA 2-3-0



Arborbrook -- Breya Busby 14pts, 6 assists, 11 steals, Christie Zawacki

26pts (1000 career), Anna Zawacki 3pts, Ella Porter 5pts,Elizabeth Simon (8th

grader) 5pts, Madison McCarter 5pts, Elizabeth Timberlake 2pts



ACA 28-4


CENTRAL CABARRUS 53, KANNAPOLIS BROWN 35



CCHS: 7, 16, 20, 10 (53)

ALB: 9, 6, 11, 9 (35)



CCHS: Demi Case 16, Aniyah Tate 14, Imari Knight 10, Miller 7, Haley 2



ALB: Campbell 9, Simmons 7, Brim 6 Yow 5



Records: CCHS 12-7 overall 6-0 conference; ALB: 3-16 overall 2-4 conference

CLAREMONT BUNKER HILL

BHHS 27 5 23 19 74
WIHS 15 12 9 11 47


BHHS 74 - Addie Wray 28, Maddie Stotts 17, Crystany White 14, Camryn Bryant 6, DaLeasha Linberger 4, Bailee Hamlett 3, KK Martins 2


WIHS 47 -- Nakaya Heaggans 17, Vanessa Kersley 14, Lawah Clark 7, Abby Goins 5, Kendal Kendergrass 4


CONCORD CANNON 47, PROVIDENCE DAY 36



Cannon School 14 4 14 13-47

Providence Day 4 12 13 7- 36



Cannon School 45- Reigan Richardson 14, Anna Galloway 11, Sydney Wood 11, Zoe Edwards 7, Caroline Livingston 4



Providence Day 36- Kelson 16, Levitz 6, Owens 5, Smith 4, Ferguson 3, Godwin 2



Cannon School 13-7 (CISAA 5-3)

Providence Day 16-10 (CISAA 7-1)



Notes: Cannon School Women’s Basketball first win ever against Providence Day. Reigan Richardson puts up a double-double. 14 points and 15 rebounds despite being double teamed the entire game. Anna Galloway third double-double of the season. 11 points and 11 rebounds.



CONCORD COX MILL 52, CONCORD 37


Cox Mill. 16. 9. 12. 15. =. 52
Concord. 7. 10. 13. 7. =. 37


CM. Kelsey Holmes. 13; Nya Tillery 12; Kayla Smith 10; Sheffield 2; Webb 9; Hall 4; Wilson 2;


Concord Janazi Chambers 15; Wallace 6; A. Williams 4 K Williams 2; Pittman 2; Stevenson 8


Notes: Cox Mill plays A L Brown Tuesday


CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 55, ROCK HILL WESTMINSTER 12


Westminster Catawba Christian- 4 - 5 - 3 - 0 =12


Concord first assembly 20 - 12 - 20 - 3 = 55


WCCS - M Harding 10, Parker 2



CFA - B Stinson 6, Benjamin 4, Zayed 4, Jada McMillian 12, A Brown 7, Lockhart 5, K Stinson 7, king 2, Rice 2, Spencer 6



CFA Next game Thursday MAC Conference



EAST BURKE 63, LENOIR HIBRITEN 19



East Burke 17 23 15 8 63
Hibriten. 7. 2 4. 6. 19


East Burke Scoring
Graleigh Hildebran 16, Brooke Arney 13, Josie Hise 8, Ariana Hawkins 7, Maya Chrisco 7, Riley Haas 6, Gracie Ruff 4, Allie Cooke 2


Hibriten Scoring
W. Davis 8, Miquisha P. 4, Jaylen F. 2, Jessie M. 2, Abby R. 1, Jayden F. 1


East Burke 16-5, (9-0)


GASTON DAY 45, HICKORY GROVE 25


GDS 9 10 16 10 = 45
HGCS 8 2 8 7 = 25


GASTON DAY: Z Clark 20, O King (Lees-McRae Commit) 13, P Shouse 6, C Harris 4, L Letts 2


GDS Notes: Z Clark 20p/5A/7S, O King 13p/15R/4B, P Shouse 6p/8R, C Harris 4p/7R; This ended regular season play for the Spartans who finished 15-6 overall and 6-1 in the conference.


NORTH LINCOLN 53, EAST LINCOLN 45



ELHS: 12 4 12 16- 45

NLHS: 9 10 19 15- 53


ELHS: Brianna Tadlock 24, K. Cox 6, T. Robinette 5, R. Ross 3, A. Robinette 3, S. Rhoney 2, T. Thomas 2


NLHS: Sylvia Burroghs 12, Aly Wadkovsky 12, R. Seagle 8, D. Ambrose 8, A. White 6, A. Reid 4, A. Gaddy 2


Noteables: Brianna Tadlock 24 pts, 11 rebs, 4 assists, 3 steals, 1 block; Katie Cox 6 pts, 9 rebs, 2 steals 1 assists


ELHS: (5-15, 4-6) Next Game vs Bandys 2/5/19
NLHS: (12-5, 6-4) Next Game vs Maiden 2/5/19


UNION ACADEMY 68, CAROLINA INTERNATIONAL 16



UAHS 19 26 12 11-68

CIS 0 5 5 6-16



UAHS MaKayla Smith 21, Savanna Brooks 17, Mya Manivanh 13, Emma Munday 10, CC Coppin 6, Jessica Trush 1



CIS Sandra Ezeagn 9, Katie Henry 4, Bethany Summer 2



Records: UAHS 18-1, 10-0 conference, CIS 2-12, 0-8 conference

Thursday’s Capsules

NO. 3 MORGANTON FREEDOM 76, HICKORY 60

Freedom 76 hickory 60

Freedom 10 31 17 20

Hickory 11 16 19 14



Freedom abbe 34 dula 12 Freeman 8 Logan 7 birchfield 6 Moore 2 Johnson 2



Hickory Abernathy 20 clark 12 Harper 11 young 8 Amos 5 delvalle 3 Joyner 1

GASTON CHRISTIAN 51, NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 35

Northside Christian Academy 2 8 12 13 = 35

Gaston Christian 13 5 18 15= 51


NCA: Sheassy Brito 6reb, Nina Lewis 2pts 4reb, Akiya Phillips 8pts 12reb 1ast 3blk 2stl, Kaylee Nolen 20pts 7reb 1stl & ast, Spring Griffin 5pts 5reb 2stl, ast & blks, Kayla Provo 5rebs 1stl, Lanayah Miller 3reb


GC: Hannah Bonisa 23pts, Lauren Franklin 2pts, Favour Spear 12pts, Sara Plyer 14pts



NCA 3-18 (3-6) GC 9-7 (3-4)


Notes: Nolen and Bonisa went head to head leading both of their teams with 20pts(NCA) and 23pts(GC). With Griffin taking the charge on defense and Phillips crashing the boards, Plyer and Spear still fought their way to victory.

