Friday’s boys roundup: buzzer-beaters, point explosions and No. 1s (plural) rolling

↑Jaden Bradley, Concord Cannon: Bradley, a 6-foot-2 point guard, was ranked No. 5 nationally in the class of 2022 by Rivals. This is thought to be the highest-ever ranking for a Charlotte-area player.
↑Seth Bennett, Charlotte Christian: sharpshooter scored his 1,000th career point in Friday’s blowout win over rival Charlotte Country Day.
↑Stephen Clark, Metrolina Christian: 26 points, 10 rebounds, one block and one steal in a 79-53 win over SouthLake Christian. Metrolina (20-9) has its first 20-win season in seven years. Cam Johnson (18 points, four 3s, halfcourt first quarter buzzer beater) and Tate Johnson (13 points, eight rebounds, six assissts, two steals) also had big games.
↑Tyrese McNeal, North Gaston: Scored his 1,000th career point in Friday’s 66-59 win over Gastonia Forestview. He’s the first player in the school’s 47-year history to reach 1K in his junior year. McNeal, who had 19 points Friday, is averaging 20 points per game, good for third in the Big South 3A conference.
Raquan Brown, Butler: game-high 22 points in a 59-49 upset of Sweet 16 No. 11 Myers Park. Butler bounced back from a 97-77 loss to 2A state champ Forest Hills Saturday with a pair of wins over Porter Ridge and Myers Park that pushed the Bulldogs right back in the Southwestern 4A title race. Butler (15-5, 8-2) is tied with Myers Park (14-6, 8-2) behind Independence (16-4, 10-0) with four games to play.
Chris Ford, North Mecklenburg: game-high 25 points in a 76-41 runaway win over Hopewell. The Vikings played without leading scorer Tristan Maxwell, who had four staples in his head after colliding with a teammate at practice Thursday. Maxwell watched from the bench, per doctor’s orders.
Cyncier Harrison, Providence Day: 34 points, five rebounds, four assists in a 59-51 win over Concord Cannon. Harrison was 12-for-12 from the free throw line.
Lane Harrill, Cherryville: career-high 37 points, 14 rebounds in an 88-63 win over Piedmont Charter. Harrill made four 3-point shots and all 11 free throw attempts. Jaylen Prioleau had 29 points for Piedmont Charter.
Kris Robinson, Lincolnton: 57 points in a seven-point win over Catawba Bandys. That ties for the seventh most points ever scored by a N.C. public school player.
