Area high school basketball leaders 02.01.19

Boys Scoring
Destin Clark, Indian Land (SC), 30.0
Kris Robinson, Lincolnton, 29.4
Taylor Caldwell, Bessemer City Community Christian, 29.1
Josh Greene, Rockingham Temple Christian, 27.5
Bryson Childress, North Stanly, 26.7
Wendell Moore, Cox Mill, 26.2
Jacobi Wright, Fort Mill, 25.6
AJ Smith, Hickory Grove, 25.2
Kobe Christian, Gastonia Highland Tech, 24.7
Tyler Sturdivant, Back Creek Christian, 24.3
Boys Rebounding
Brooks Dover, Back Creek Christian, 19.2
Taylor Caldwell, Bessemer City Community Christian, 13.2
Aaron Legrand, East Gaston, 11.6
Kobe Christian, Gastonia Highland Tech, 11.3
Jaylen Prioleau, Gastonia Piedmont Community Charter, 11.2
Thomas Hailey, South Charlotte Thunder, 10.3
Fredo Gustave, NW Cabarrus, 10.1
Stephen Clark, Metrolina Christian, 10.0
Christian Walker, East Rutherford, 10.0
Justin Kuthan, East Lincoln, 9.8
Tyler Sturdivant, Back Creek Christian, 9.8
Boys Assists
Ben Zirkle, East Lincoln, 7.6
Lavonte Hughes, Cherryville, 7.4
Cartier Jernigan, West Charlotte, 6.6
Brandon Beidelman, Vance, 6.4
Vincent Davis, Gastonia Piedmont Community Charter, 6.3
Tyion Watkins, R-S Central, 6.3
Quay Logan, East Rutherford, 6.3
Callahan Reed, Lake Norman Charter, 6.1
Jordan Stowe, Concord, 6.1
Jackson Gabriel, Lincoln Charter, 6.0
Girls Scoring
Carley Womack, Belmont Stuart Cramer, 31.4
Janiya Downs, South Rowan, 31.0
Chyna Cornwell, Newton-Conover, 27.8
Nautica Falls, Gastonia Huss, 25.0
Kate Hollifield, Shelby, 23.5
Marjani Onafowora, Gastonia Highland Tech, 23.1
Abigail Wilson, West Rowan, 22.3
Dazia Lawrence, Mallard Creek, 22.0
Jessica Timmons, North Mecklenburg, 22.0
Reigan Richardson, Concord Cannon, 21.7
Girls Rebounding
Chyna Cornwell, Newton-Conover, 20.7
Summer Schloss, Gastonia Ashbrook, 15.4
Delayzha Dixon, Rocky River, 13.7
Michaela Lane, Butler, 13.4
Emily Shain, Lincolnton, 13.1
Aniya Finger, Hopewell, 12.9
Janiya Downs, South Rowan, 12.8
Christie Zawacki, Arborbrook Christian, 12.2
Olivia King, Gaston Day, 11.9
Nykera Bush, Cherryville, 11.6
Girls Assists
Osha Makerson, East Rutherford, 8.4
Payton Sutton, Butler, 7.2
Pasiko Gvichiani, Fort Mill Comenius, 6.9
Breya Busby, Arborbrook Christian, 6.5
Ja-el Miller, Cenral Cabarrus, 6.2
Neutika Degree, Shelby, 5.7
Andresia Alexander, Rocky River, 5.7
MaKayla Smith, Union Academy, 5.6
Jada Logan, R-S Central, 5.4
Zaria Clark, Gaston Day, 5.4
Source: MaxPreps
Comments