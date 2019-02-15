Two Mecklenburg County wrestlers advance to NCHSAA wrestling final round

Two Mecklenburg County wrestlers will wrestle for N.C. High School Athletic Association state championships Saturday in Greensboro.
Hough’s Richard Treanor (106 pounds) and Jordan Norman of Mallard Creek (152) were among a plethora of Observer-area wrestlers to reach Saturday’s final round.
Norman, who has 133 career wins, is the second straight wrestler from his school to make the finals and the third in school history.
Wrestling will begin Saturday at 9 a.m. with consolation rounds. Consolation finals will begin at 1 p.m. and the Parade of Champions and championship matches will begin at 4:30 Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum.
▪ Other 4A wrestlers reaching the finals were Lake Norman’s Will Edminston, 120; Isaac Shaw, Mooresville, 138; Drew Dickson, Indian Trail Porter Ridge, 138; Silas Shaw, Mooresville, 145; Isaac Byers, Mooresville, 152; Nathan Dugan, Lake Norman, 195.
Other area stars to advance to Saturday’s final by class
▪ 1A: Jackson Boles, South Stokes, 160; Steven Fatz, South Stokes, 170; Adrian Little, Albemarle, 195
▪ 2A: Kyle Montaperto, Central Academy, 106; Zachariah Lewis, R-S Central, 113; Loki Ryan, R-S Central, 120; Cayman Carpenter, Claremont Bunker Hill, 126; Landon Shuford, West Iredell, 132; Logan Lambert, South Rowan, 138; Josh Riggs, Newton Foard, 138; Colby Teague, Catawba Bandys, 145; Canon Bridges, West Lincoln, 145; Nathan Hull, West Lincoln, 152; Aiden Curry, Central Academy, 152; Cade Haines, Central Academy, 160; Seth Williamson, West Iredell, 170; Josh Nichols, Newton-Conover, 170; Landon Foor, Newton Foard, 182; Brock Steele, West Lincoln, 285
▪ 3A: Marcus Jackson, Central Cabarrus, 106; Tripp Collins, Unionville Piedmont, 113; Josh Vega, China Grove Carson, 113; Josh Blatt, Unionville Piedont, 132; Spencer Leonhardt, Morganton Freedom, 145; Ivan Vergal, Hickory St. Stephens, 152; Kameron Miller, Gastonia Forestview, 160; Joe Zovistoski, Weddington, 182; Salvador Gilvaja, Hickory St. Stephens, 195; Antwon McClee, Gastonia Ashbrook, 285; Isaac Chapman, Alexander Central, 285
Here are NCHSAA championship quarterfinal and consolation results from the individual state championships
2019 NCHSAA 1A Individual Wrestling Tournament
Championship Semifinals Results
106 Pound Division
Jayden Nowell (Robbinsville, 41-8) won by decision over Stephen Mainz (Lejeune, 41-7) (Dec 9-3)
Joe Jordan (Avery County, 47-3) won in the ultimate tie breaker over David Javier (Elkin, 47-2) (UTB 2-2)
113 Pound Division
Christian Decatur (Rosewood, 54-0) won by tech fall over Andrew Ocampo (Pender, 30-7) (TF-1.5 4:25 (16-1))
Ethan Shell (Avery County, 52-3) won by fall over Chandler Steele (Chatham Charter, 30-11) (Fall 3:35)
120 Pound Division
Hayden Waddell (Uwharrie Charter, 58-0) won by tech fall over Daniel Ferguson (East Wilkes, 26-8) (TF-1.5 3:32 (15-0))
Dylan Lowery (Mitchell, 40-3) won by fall over Timothy Freeze (South Davidson, 23-16) (Fall 1:01)
126 Pound Division
Chris Hill (Rosewood, 43-4) won by major decision over Evan Wagoner (Alleghany, 47-12) (MD 12-3)
River Griffith (Avery County, 49-3) won by tech fall over Cole Armstrong (Chatham Central, 33-12) (TF-1.5 5:51 (19-3))
132 Pound Division
Timothy Decatur (Rosewood, 56-1) won by tech fall over Lowell Shotton (South Stokes, 28-10) (TF-1.5 3:03 (19-3))
Nathan Fisher (Robbinsville, 28-8) won by fall over Nathan Brock (Swain County, 31-8) (Fall 1:44)
138 Pound Division
Jonas Trejo (Swain County, 35-4) won by fall over Franko Cuccurello (Neuse Charter, 19-10) (Fall 4:53)
Kade Millsaps (Robbinsville, 46-4) won by tech fall over Brian Njenga (Voyager Academy, 28-10) (TF-1.5 3:25 (16-1))
145 Pound Division
Jordan Todd (Rosewood, 38-1) won by decision over Keegan McDonough (Lejeune, 34-16) (Dec 5-2)
Austin Bauguess (East Wilkes, 35-3) won by decision over Caleb Bryant (Uwharrie Charter, 50-11) (Dec 6-4)
152 Pound Division
George Vrachnos (Lejeune, 44-7) won by major decision over Jerry Jimenez (Uwharrie Charter, 47-16) (MD 13-5)
Austin Tumbarello (Mount Airy, 24-5) won by decision over Kaleb Mitchell (South Stokes, 34-11) (Dec 13-9)
160 Pound Division
Jackson Boles (South Stokes, 42-2) won by tech fall over Rodney Hammonds (South Stanly, 31-9) (TF-1.5 5:18 (19-3))
Jacobi Deal (Voyager Academy, 36-5) won by decision over Dustin Blackburn (East Wilkes, 40-3) (Dec 10-4)
170 Pound Division
Jacari Deal (Voyager Academy, 38-3) won by decision over Isaiah Deck (Neuse Charter, 48-3) (Dec 4-0)
Steven Fatz (South Stokes, 43-2) won by fall over Jathan Parker (East Carteret, 18-12) (Fall 0:35)
182 Pound Division
Isaiah Martin (Uwharrie Charter, 56-0) won by fall over Cody Long (Swain County, 31-10) (Fall 1:00)
Wesley Sharpe (Voyager Academy, 35-9) won by decision over Payne Anderson (Robbinsville, 34-7) (Dec 1-0)
195 Pound Division
Adrian Little (Albemarle, 33-2) won by fall over Cyle Ponchot (Swain County, 37-9) (Fall 2:43)
John Bennett (Mount Airy, 28-6) won in sudden victory - 1 over Lucas Andrews (Avery County, 46-5) (SV-1 7-5)
220 Pound Division
Kyle Fink (Robbinsville, 26-6) won in the ultimate tie breaker over Nicholas King (West Montgomery, 22-1) (UTB 3-2)
Levi Andrews (Avery County, 50-5) won in sudden victory - 1 over Mitchell Edwards (East Surry, 19-2) (SV-1 11-9)
285 Pound Division
Javon Armstrong (Pamlico County, 23-1) won by fall over Hudson Boone (Mitchell, 18-3) (Fall 5:39)
Noland Brown (Swain County, 33-4) won by fall over Nyterrius Williams (Rosewood, 29-6) (Fall 5:23)
2019 NCHSAA 2A Individual Wrestling Tournament
Championship Semifinals Results
106 Pound Division
Kyle Montaperto (Central Academy, 47-1) won by fall over Landon Stocks (Ayden – Grifton, 47-4) (Fall 0:47)
Eli Thomas (Forbush, 42-2) won by decision over Zayden Roseboro (Lexington, 47-11) (Dec 7-6)
113 Pound Division
Zachariah Lewis (R-S Central, 48-8) won by major decision over Aaron Ortega-Perez (Trinity, 40-11) (MD 15-3)
Elijah Boyd (Reidsville, 23-6) won by decision over Jacob Cox (South Rowan, 33-2) (Dec 4-2)
120 Pound Division
Braden Riggs (Pisgah, 45-5) won by fall over Aidan Hiott (West Stanly, 49-4) (Fall 3:58)
Loki Ryan (R-S Central, 54-8) won by decision over Timothy Hepler (Thomasville, 41-4) (Dec 8-5)
126 Pound Division
Cayman Carpenter (Bunker Hill, 35-5) won by decision over Louis Mehaffey (Pisgah, 41-11) (Dec 14-11)
Ethan Oakley (Wheatmore, 52-1) won by decision over Spenser Harris (Newton-Conover, 63-1) (Dec 7-1)
132 Pound Division
Jon Ward (West Craven, 33-3) won by decision over Brady Ross (Central Academy, 34-4) (Dec 11-8)
Landon Shuford (West Iredell, 37-2) won by decision over Gage Peters (South Granville, 42-5) (Dec 3-1)
138 Pound Division
Logan Lambert (South Rowan, 29-1) won by decision over Lukus Ferguson (R-S Central, 46-9) (Dec 4-3)
Josh Riggs (Foard, 43-3) won by decision over Jonathan Ward (Northeastern, 33-4) (Dec 6-5)
145 Pound Division
Colby Teague (Bandys, 52-1) won by decision over Taylor Thorn (East Rutherford, 40-8) (Dec 9-6)
Canon Bridges (West Lincoln, 35-4) won by major decision over Caleb Hines (East Lincoln, 31-11) (MD 8-0)
152 Pound Division
Nathan Hull (West Lincoln, 45-3) won by fall over Justn Jolin (Croatan, 45-10) (Fall 2:44)
Aiden Curry (Central Academy, 45-3) won by major decision over Corbin Allen (South Point, 49-5) (MD 18-7)
160 Pound Division
Cade Haines (Central Academy, 48-4) won by decision over AJ Wingate (Foard, 35-3) (Dec 8-4)
Justin Guy (Bartlett Yancey, 51-4) won by decision over Gaw Jones (Southwest Onslow, 31-11) (Dec 5-3)
170 Pound Division
Seth Williamson (West Iredell, 44-6) won by decision over Abraham Vargas-Perez (Lexington, 47-10) (Dec 10-3)
Joshua Nichols (Newton-Conover, 54-3) won by decision over Garrett Overbay (Mount Pleasant, 49-4) (Dec 5-3)
182 Pound Division
Landon Foor (Foard, 46-0) won by tech fall over Raheem Jones (North Pitt, 27-7) (TF-1.5 5:52 (20-5))
Alberto Vargas-Perez (Lexington, 50-4) won by major decision over Matteo Fulghieri (Carrboro, 31-2) (MD 10-2)
195 Pound Division
Will Frady (Smoky Mountain, 40-1) won by decision over Gabriel Guess (Bunker Hill, 46-3) (Dec 5-4)
Ray Darden (Ayden – Grifton, 31-1) won by decision over Carter Williamson (East Lincoln, 37-4) (Dec 6-3)
220 Pound Division
Sean Sprague (East Henderson, 34-4) won by fall over Raven Atkins (Northeastern, 39-3) (Fall 1:08)
Zachariah Bare (Ashe County, 44-1) won by fall over Jahki Rankin (Reidsville, 9-1) (Fall 1:16)
285 Pound Division
Terran Brown (Pisgah, 46-1) won by decision over Josh Crump (West Craven, 15-1) (Dec 6-1)
Brock Steele (West Lincoln, 40-8) won in tie breaker - 1 over Ryan Walker (Newton-Conover, 54-12) (TB-1 3-2)
2019 NCHSAA 3A Individual Wrestling Tournament
Championship Semifinals Results
106 Pound Division
Marcus Jackson (Central Cabarrus, 52-4) won by decision over Ben Baker (Topsail, 40-3) (Dec 7-0)
Noah Johns (Clayton, 32-5) won by major decision over Jake Cauble (Piedmont, 48-10) (MD 9-1)
113 Pound Division
Tripp Collins (Piedmont, 58-3) won by decision over Thomas Capul (Marvin Ridge, 35-4) (Dec 4-3)
Joshua Vega (Carson, 33-7) won by tech fall over Nate Burrage (East Rowan, 44-11) (TF-1.5 4:19 (15-0))
120 Pound Division
Fred Lewis (Western Harnett, 43-3) won by decision over Bailey Wicker (Piedmont, 41-10) (Dec 6-3)
Carson Smith (Southeast Guilford, 49-1) won by decision over Corbin Dion (Enka, 41-10) (Dec 3-0)
126 Pound Division
Triston Chapman (Cape Fear, 42-6) won by decision over Nathan Huntley (Piedmont, 50-12) (Dec 3-2)
Caleb Smith (Southwest Guilford, 47-2) won by decision over Josh Wilson (Southeast Guilford, 48-4) (Dec 8-5)
132 Pound Division
Heath Gonyer (Northern Guilford, 43-1) won by fall over Will Lewis (Western Harnett, 42-5) (Fall 2:44)
Josh Blatt (Piedmont, 45-2) won by major decision over Jordan McKinney (Northwest Cabarrus, 36-6) (MD 13-4)
138 Pound Division
Joshua Feliz (North Henderson, 43-5) won by fall over Hunter Campbell (North Brunswick, 43-8) (Fall 0:55)
Dallas Wilson (Cape Fear, 45-0) won by major decision over Blake Baker (St. Stephens, 55-4) (MD 13-3)
145 Pound Division
Spencer Leonhardt (Freedom, 42-1) won by decision over William Willis (West Carteret, 50-4) (Dec 3-0)
Levi Anderson (Orange, 49-3) won by fall over Devin Bumgarner (West Caldwell, 41-9) (Fall 2:24)
152 Pound Division
Ivan Vergel (St. Stephens, 59-2) won by decision over Jonathan Ross (Union Pines, 52-6) (Dec 12-6)
Donald Cates (Northern Durham, 27-1) won by decision over Tyler Hughes (C.B. Aycock, 54-4) (Dec 8-3)
160 Pound Division
Aaron Bancroft (Fike, 51-1) won by major decision over Denton Dicarlo (Weddington, 45-5) (MD 9-1)
Kameron Miller (Forestview, 50-1) won by decision over Elijah Martin (Union Pines, 61-2) (Dec 3-2)
170 Pound Division
Morgan King (North Henderson, 45-9) won by major decision over Charles White (Morehead, 34-11) (MD 12-3)
Jared Barbour (Cape Fear, 44-2) won by major decision over Easton Griffin (West Caldwell, 47-3) (MD 17-5)
182 Pound Division
Anthony Johnson (T.C. Roberson, 45-0) won by major decision over Mason Ingram (A.L. Brown, 45-7) (MD 11-1)
Joe Zovistoski (Weddington, 36-2) won by decision over Micah Dixon (West Carteret, 50-2) (Dec 7-6)
195 Pound Division
Charles Swiggett (Western Guilford, 35-3) won by decision over Sae`vyon McCray (West Brunswick, 36-3) (Dec 7-0)
Salvador Gilvaja (St. Stephens, 59-3) won by major decision over Christian Robles (North Henderson, 37-12) (MD 11-0)
220 Pound Division
Ray Dixon (Douglas Byrd, 41-2) won by fall over Javon Robinson (Monroe, 31-5) (Fall 5:27)
Michael Smith (Asheboro, 46-2) won in tie breaker - 1 over Trey Wilson (Enka, 40-5) (TB-1 6-2)
285 Pound Division
Antwon McClee (Ashbrook, 43-0) won by decision over John Oxce (Southwest Guilford, 34-5) (Dec 8-2)
Isaac Chapman (Alexander Central, 30-2) won by decision over Johnathan King (Southeast Guilford, 23-1) (Dec 7-3)
2019 NCHSAA 4A Individual Wrestling Tournament
Championship Semifinals Results
106 Pound Division
Richard Treanor (Hough, 42-0) won by tech fall over Jack Dillon (Ashley, 32-5) (TF-1.5 4:35 (16-1))
Jacob Woodburn (Page, 27-4) won by major decision over Mark Samuel (Laney, 44-3) (MD 13-3)
113 Pound Division
Mike Dalton (West Forsyth, 7-0) won by decision over Will Saby (Millbrook, 40-3) (Dec 4-2)
Richie Rizzuto (Leesville Road, 52-6) won by decision over Kaiden Fisher (Lake Norman, 45-8) (Dec 4-2)
120 Pound Division
Will Edmiston (Lake Norman, 14-0) won by decision over Ahmad Smith (Ragsdale, 39-6) (Dec 12-7)
Kobe Early (Cary, 46-0) won by decision over James Joplin (Northwest Guilford, 37-4) (Dec 4-3)
126 Pound Division
Issac Toe (High Point Central, 44-3) won by decision over Sam Westmoreland (Hough, 39-11) (Dec 9-3)
Jaxon Maroney (Cardinal Gibbons, 34-1) won by decision over Seth Thomas (Laney, 41-6) (Dec 3-1)
132 Pound Division
Nigel Freeman (Ragsdale, 45-7) won by decision over Jalen Adams (Riverside-Durham, 35-9) (Dec 4-1)
Yakemiean Johnson (Lumberton, 31-2) won by fall over Trey Dal Pizzol (Cardinal Gibbons, 41-13) (Fall 3:05)
138 Pound Division
Isaac Shaw (Mooresville, 41-1) won by decision over Marcus Mondragon (Laney, 46-4) (Dec 8-2)
Drew Dickson (Porter Ridge, 54-5) won by major decision over Noah Williams (Apex, 34-7) (MD 13-5)
145 Pound Division
Silas Shaw (Mooresville, 49-0) won by tech fall over Parker Corwin (Pinecrest, 49-5) (TF-1.5 5:27 (17-0))
Kai Paxton-Lee (Middle Creek, 49-3) won in tie breaker - 1 over Isaiah Willett (Wakefield, 42-4) (TB-1 2-1)
152 Pound Division
Connor Wrought (New Bern, 51-3) won in sudden victory - 1 over Dustin Herman (South Caldwell, 47-5) (SV-1 5-3)
Isaac Byers (Mooresville, 39-3) won by decision over Andrew Doss (Corinth Holders, 19-5) (Dec 4-3)
160 Pound Division
Jordan Norman (Mallard Creek, 52-5) won by fall over Jacob Polansky (Leesville Road, 54-9) (Fall 4:30)
Chris Jones (Middle Creek, 48-5) won by decision over Michael Goins (Mooresville, 35-5) (Dec 2-1)
170 Pound Division
Kaleb Wright (Broughton, 30-5) won by fall over Success Odoemena (Rocky River, 31-3) (Fall 5:49)
Cael Willis (Laney, 48-4) won by decision over Ryan Wolfram (Cary, 44-2) (Dec 13-11)
182 Pound Division
Chris Garrison (Northwest Guilford, 27-0) won by decision over Holden Cypher (Millbrook, 53-2) (Dec 4-0)
Shylik Scriven (Athens Drive, 31-2) won by decision over Matt King (Davie, 45-7) (Dec 3-2)
195 Pound Division
Nathan Dugan (Lake Norman, 52-4) won by fall over Bobby James (Rolesville, 38-3) (Fall 2:51)
Erick Martinez (Jack Britt, 33-3) won by decision over Eric Hudson (West Mecklenburg, 35-5) (Dec 7-3)
220 Pound Division
Jesus Olmedo (Davie, 51-0) won by major decision over Ishmael Williams (Ardrey Kell, 41-4) (MD 10-2)
Jalen Brooks (Cardinal Gibbons, 41-0) won by major decision over Jerell Belcher (South Central, 51-2) (MD 8-0)
285 Pound Division
Davin Vann (Cary, 33-2) won by fall over Corey Moses (East Forsyth, 27-5) (Fall 3:11)
Tray Regan (Lumberton, 57-4) won by decision over Andy Flores (Davie, 31-6) (Dec 2-1)
