NC Independent Schools, SC High School League playoff scores, pairings 02.18.19

By Langston Wertz Jr.

February 16, 2019 11:45 PM

Victory Christian celebrates their 45-44 win against United Faith in the NCISAA quarterfinals.
NCISAA BASKETBALL

Friday’s semifinals

BOYS

Class 4A

(at Raleigh Ravenscroft)

Arden Christ School (15-13) vs. Charlotte Latin (16-9), 5

Durham Academy (28-3) vs. Greensboro Day (28-5), 8

Class 3A

(at Raleigh St. David’s)

Carmel Christian (29-3) vs. Wilmington Cape Fear Academy (26-6), 6

Fayetteville Village Christian (21-12) vs. Concord First Assembly (27-5), 7:30

Class 2A

(at Cary Academy)

Fayetteville Academy (24-3) vs. Northside Christian (23-10), 5

Fayetteville Freedom Christian (12-16) vs. Goldsboro Wayne Country Day (19-11), 8

Class 1A

(at North Raleigh Christian)

Wilson Greenfield School (31-4) vs. Victory Christian (18-11), 5

Fayetteville Northwood Temple (19-3) vs. Fayetteville Trinity Christian (21-9), 8

GIRLS

Class 4A

(at Raleigh Ravenscroft)

North Raleigh Christian (22-4) vs. Providence Day (19-11), 3:30

Raleigh Ravenscroft (19-7) vs. High Point Wesleyan (11-12), 6:30

Class 3A

(at Wake Christian)

Fayetteville Christian (26-1) vs. Forsyth Country Day (19-8), 3:30

Fayetteville Village Christian (19-5) vs. Concord First Assembly (22-6), 6

Class 2A

(at Cary Academy)

Davidson Day (19-4) vs. Goldsboro Wayne Country Day (23-2), 3:30

Gaston Day (18-7) vs. Southern Pines O’Neal School (24-3), 6

Class 1A

(at North Raleigh Christian)

Burlington School (23-1) vs. Raleigh Neuse Christian (14-5), 3:30

Victory Christian (21-4) vs. Fayetteville Trinity Christian (16-5), 6

SOUTH CAROLINA BASKETBALL

Tuesday’s Quarterfinal

BOYS

Class 5A

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Upper State

Spartanburg (15-10) at Roebuck Dorman (25-3)

Mauldin (21-6) at Fort Mill Nation Ford (24-4)

Lower State

Conway (19-4) at Lexington (27-0)

Charleston West Ashley (19-7) at Moncks Corner Berkeley (24-1)

Class 4A

Upper State

Greenville (25-3) at Piedmont Wren (21-6)

Travelers Rest (20-5) at Columbia Ridge View (21-7)

Lower State

North Augusta (23-5) at Darlington (23-3)

Hartsville (12-14) at Florence Wilson (15-8)

Class 3A

Upper State

Chester (11-10) at Seneca (13-8)

Greenville Southside (14-5) at Columbia Keenan (27-1)

Lower State

Ridgeland-Hardeeville (24-3) at Marion (18-9)

Johnston Strom Thurmond (17-10) at Manning (22-3)

Class 2A

Upper State

Simpsonville Southside Christian (17-8) at Aiken Silver Bluff (16-5)

Abbeville (14-3) at Kershaw Andrew Jackson (15-4)

Lower State

Dorchester Woodland (18-8) at Mount Pleasant Oceanside Collegiate (22-4)

Mullins (21-3) at West Columbia Gray Collegiate (17-10)

Class 1A

Upper State

Timmonsville-Hunter Kinard Tyler winner at Spartanburg High Pointe Academy (21-6)

Denmark-Olar (17-10) at Great Falls (19-3)

Lower State

Charleston Math & Science (18-6) at Bethune-Bowman (10-2)

Columbia Murray (9-11) at Hemingway (15-9)

GIRLS

Monday’s quarterfinals

Upper State

Sumter (22-3) at Piedmont Woodmont (26-1)

Columbia Spring Valley (24-3) at Fort Mill Nation Ford (23-5)

Lower State

James Island (12-11) at Lexington (23-4)

North Charleston Fort Dorchester (22-3) at Goose Creek (20-1)

Class 4A

Monday’s quarterfinals

Upper State

Columbia Ridge View (17-11) at Rock Hill South Pointe (24-4)

Lower Richland (19-6) at Blythewood Westwood (23-5)

Lower State

North Augusta (24-2) at Florence Wilson (21-3)

Columbia Flora (15-11) at Myrtle Beach (19-6)

Class 3A

Monday’s quarterfinals

Upper State

Greenwood Emerald (21-4) at Greenville Southside (13-10)

Columbia Keenan (17-7) at Seneca (22-4)

Lower State

Bluffton May River (13-7) at Dillon (20-0)

Swansea (22-2) at Charleston Bishop England (26-1)

Class 2A

Monday’s quarterfinals

Upper State

Bishopville Lee Central (19-7) at Saluda (16-5)

Lancaster Buford (18-3) at Greenville Christ Church (23-4)

Lower State

Mullins (16-7) at Dorchester Woodland (18-7)

East Clarendon (20-2) at West Columbia Gray Collegiate (21-6)

Class 1A

Monday’s quarterfinals

Upper State

Lamar (9-13) at Spartanburg High Pointe Academy (18-3)

Estill (16-9) at Timmonsville (16-5)

Lower State

Marion Creek Bridge (11-10) at Summerton Scott’s Branch (18-3)

North Charleston Military Magnet (15-4) at Lake View (10-10)

