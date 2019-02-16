NC Independent Schools, SC High School League playoff scores, pairings 02.18.19

NCISAA BASKETBALL
Friday’s semifinals
BOYS
Class 4A
(at Raleigh Ravenscroft)
Arden Christ School (15-13) vs. Charlotte Latin (16-9), 5
Durham Academy (28-3) vs. Greensboro Day (28-5), 8
Class 3A
(at Raleigh St. David’s)
Carmel Christian (29-3) vs. Wilmington Cape Fear Academy (26-6), 6
Fayetteville Village Christian (21-12) vs. Concord First Assembly (27-5), 7:30
Class 2A
(at Cary Academy)
Fayetteville Academy (24-3) vs. Northside Christian (23-10), 5
Fayetteville Freedom Christian (12-16) vs. Goldsboro Wayne Country Day (19-11), 8
Class 1A
(at North Raleigh Christian)
Wilson Greenfield School (31-4) vs. Victory Christian (18-11), 5
Fayetteville Northwood Temple (19-3) vs. Fayetteville Trinity Christian (21-9), 8
GIRLS
Class 4A
(at Raleigh Ravenscroft)
North Raleigh Christian (22-4) vs. Providence Day (19-11), 3:30
Raleigh Ravenscroft (19-7) vs. High Point Wesleyan (11-12), 6:30
Class 3A
(at Wake Christian)
Fayetteville Christian (26-1) vs. Forsyth Country Day (19-8), 3:30
Fayetteville Village Christian (19-5) vs. Concord First Assembly (22-6), 6
Class 2A
(at Cary Academy)
Davidson Day (19-4) vs. Goldsboro Wayne Country Day (23-2), 3:30
Gaston Day (18-7) vs. Southern Pines O’Neal School (24-3), 6
Class 1A
(at North Raleigh Christian)
Burlington School (23-1) vs. Raleigh Neuse Christian (14-5), 3:30
Victory Christian (21-4) vs. Fayetteville Trinity Christian (16-5), 6
SOUTH CAROLINA BASKETBALL
Tuesday’s Quarterfinal
BOYS
Class 5A
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
Upper State
Spartanburg (15-10) at Roebuck Dorman (25-3)
Mauldin (21-6) at Fort Mill Nation Ford (24-4)
Lower State
Conway (19-4) at Lexington (27-0)
Charleston West Ashley (19-7) at Moncks Corner Berkeley (24-1)
Class 4A
Upper State
Greenville (25-3) at Piedmont Wren (21-6)
Travelers Rest (20-5) at Columbia Ridge View (21-7)
Lower State
North Augusta (23-5) at Darlington (23-3)
Hartsville (12-14) at Florence Wilson (15-8)
Class 3A
Upper State
Chester (11-10) at Seneca (13-8)
Greenville Southside (14-5) at Columbia Keenan (27-1)
Lower State
Ridgeland-Hardeeville (24-3) at Marion (18-9)
Johnston Strom Thurmond (17-10) at Manning (22-3)
Class 2A
Upper State
Simpsonville Southside Christian (17-8) at Aiken Silver Bluff (16-5)
Abbeville (14-3) at Kershaw Andrew Jackson (15-4)
Lower State
Dorchester Woodland (18-8) at Mount Pleasant Oceanside Collegiate (22-4)
Mullins (21-3) at West Columbia Gray Collegiate (17-10)
Class 1A
Upper State
Timmonsville-Hunter Kinard Tyler winner at Spartanburg High Pointe Academy (21-6)
Denmark-Olar (17-10) at Great Falls (19-3)
Lower State
Charleston Math & Science (18-6) at Bethune-Bowman (10-2)
Columbia Murray (9-11) at Hemingway (15-9)
GIRLS
Monday’s quarterfinals
Upper State
Sumter (22-3) at Piedmont Woodmont (26-1)
Columbia Spring Valley (24-3) at Fort Mill Nation Ford (23-5)
Lower State
James Island (12-11) at Lexington (23-4)
North Charleston Fort Dorchester (22-3) at Goose Creek (20-1)
Class 4A
Monday’s quarterfinals
Upper State
Columbia Ridge View (17-11) at Rock Hill South Pointe (24-4)
Lower Richland (19-6) at Blythewood Westwood (23-5)
Lower State
North Augusta (24-2) at Florence Wilson (21-3)
Columbia Flora (15-11) at Myrtle Beach (19-6)
Class 3A
Monday’s quarterfinals
Upper State
Greenwood Emerald (21-4) at Greenville Southside (13-10)
Columbia Keenan (17-7) at Seneca (22-4)
Lower State
Bluffton May River (13-7) at Dillon (20-0)
Swansea (22-2) at Charleston Bishop England (26-1)
Class 2A
Monday’s quarterfinals
Upper State
Bishopville Lee Central (19-7) at Saluda (16-5)
Lancaster Buford (18-3) at Greenville Christ Church (23-4)
Lower State
Mullins (16-7) at Dorchester Woodland (18-7)
East Clarendon (20-2) at West Columbia Gray Collegiate (21-6)
Class 1A
Monday’s quarterfinals
Upper State
Lamar (9-13) at Spartanburg High Pointe Academy (18-3)
Estill (16-9) at Timmonsville (16-5)
Lower State
Marion Creek Bridge (11-10) at Summerton Scott’s Branch (18-3)
North Charleston Military Magnet (15-4) at Lake View (10-10)
