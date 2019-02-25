High School Sports

NCISAA all-star, Porter Ridge-Myers Park IV highlight Observer games of the week

By Langston Wertz Jr.

February 25, 2019 02:02 PM

Riding with Recruits: Shariah Gaddy

South Mecklenburg's Shariah Gaddy has signed with Presbyterian and last week she tied a long standing N.C. record with 10 made 3-point shots. She credits trainer Randall Clark with helping her become a better shooter. Filmed on February 19, 2019.
Indian Trail Porter Ridge at Myers Park, Tuesday, 7: This is the teams’ fourth meeting this season. Myers Park won 69-63 Jan. 18 at Porter Ridge and won two meetings at home -- 58-55 Feb. 12 and 65-51 Feb. 19.

South Meck girls at Hopewell, Tuesday, 6: a pair of teams that could make deep playoff runs -- if they can get out of the first round. Both teams finished third in tough leagues (South Meck in SoMeck; Hopewell in I-MECK). Hopewell has won two of its past three games. South Meck has won five of six, led by star Shariah Gaddy, a Presbyterian commit.

2019 NCISAA All-Star games, Saturday, 1 p.m.: Providence Day will host the annual all-star game that features some of the state’s top private school players. The girls game, which tips at 1, has at least six Division I players. The boys game, which starts at 2:30, has 15 (click here for rosters, tickets, more info).

Rock Hill South Pointe girls vs. North Augusta, Saturday, 5:30 p.m.: South Pointe (26-4) will play for its first state championship at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia. North Augusta has won back-to-back state titles. South Pointe coach Stephanie Butler won a N.C. 4A title with Butler in 2010.

NCHSAA Boys Playoff Pairings

NCHSAA Girls Playoff Pairings

Langston Wertz Jr.: 704-358-5133, @langstonwertzjr

Langston Wertz Jr.

Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.”

