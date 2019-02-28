Wednesday’s Baseball Roundup: Marvin Ridge upsets Ardrey Kell on the road

It was an auspicious start for Marvin Ridge High baseball coach Trey Putman.
For 15 years, Putman was an assistant to Mark Mennitt at Marvin Ridge. Together, they won 11 conference championships and back-to-back state 3A titles in 2015 and 2016.
Mennitt retired after last season, and Putman took over.
And on Wednesday, Putman guided Marvin Ridge to a 9-6 victory over Ardrey Kell, in a meeting of area baseball powers.
The host Knights took a 3-0 lead after three innings, but the Mavericks rallied for the victory.
Tuesday’s top performers
Cole Hart (North Mecklenburg): A freshman, Hart slammed two singles and a double, as the Vikings downed Community School of Davidson 4-1.
Hiroki Murakami (South Iredell): Murakami had three hits and four RBI, as the Vikings blanked Morganton Patton 19-0.
Jack Shaw (Myers Park): Shaw had three hits in the Mustangs’ 13-3 victory over Olympic.
Blaine Shellhorn (Salisbury): Shellhorn drove in six runs as the Hornets opened Central Carolina 2A Conference play with a 15-2 rout of Thomasville.
Friday’s other results
MECKLENBURG
Boiling Springs Crest 15, Charlotte Stampede 5 (6 innings): Crest scored six times in the bottom of the sixth. Mike Harrell had two hits, two runs and two RBI for the Stampede.
Independence 6, Hopewell 3: The Patriots broke it open with three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Bryson Jusko had two hits and two runs, and Wilson Lohrer drove in two runs for Independence. Robby Marsey doubled for Hopewell.
Lake Norman Charter 11, Queens Grant Charter 3: Nick Clark went 2-for-4, and both Clark and Chris Torres drove in a pair of runs for the Knights. Winning pitcher Logan Ansted went 4.2 innings, allowing four hits.
Myers Park 13, Olympic 3: Jack Shaw ripped three hits and R.J. Rhem drove in a pair of runs for the Mustangs. Alex Murillo had two RBI for Olympic.
North Mecklenburg 4, Community School of Davidson 1: Freshman Cole Hart slammed two singles and a double, scoring twice for the Vikings.
Providence 11, East Mecklenburg 1: The Panthers scored four times in the top of the first and added three more in the second.
Rocky River 17, Berry Academy 11: The Ravens battered four Berry pitchers, winning their opener.
Vance 20, West Mecklenburg 7: Vance scored 16 times in the top of the third inning.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A
North Davidson 3, Midway Oak Grove 0
Salisbury 15, Thomasville 2: Blaine Shellhorn homered and drove in six runs for the Hornets.
South Rowan 6, East Davidson 4: Jack Weaver had two hits and earned a save for the victors.
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
South Stanly 7, West Montgomery 3: Mabe Campbell had two hits and a pair of RBI for South Stanly.
OUTSIDE MECKLENBURG
Arden Christ School 11, Monroe Parkwood 2
Catawba Bandys 12, West Iredell 0 (5 innings): Ryan Lyda had three hits and three RBI for the Trojans.
Cherryville 5, East Lincoln 3 (8 innings): Down 3-1, Cherryville scored twice in the seventh and then two more times in the eighth. Graham Smiley had three hits for the losing Mustangs.
Concord 5, Monroe Central Academy 0: Ray Beaver’s two hits and two RBI led the Spiders. Pitcher Maven Parker fired a two-hitter and struck out eight.
Davie County 5, China Grove Carson 1: Ryan Street had Carson’s RBI.
East Rowan 8, Concord Cox Mill 7 (8 innings): Charlie Klingler and Bryson Wagner each had two RBI for the victorious Mustangs.
Forest City Chase 9, North Henderson 3: Chase smacked 16 hits in winning its opener on the road.
Hickory 3, Newton-Conover 0
Hickory St. Stephens 5, Claremont Bunker Hill 3
Kings Mountain 17, Belmont South Point 6 (6 innings): The Mountaineers scored five times in the first and fourth innings. David Bell had three hits, scored four times, and knocked in three runs.
Lincoln Charter 10, Maiden 0: Dylan Dodson singled, doubled and tripled, driving in six runs for the victors.
Mooresville 11, Davie County 4
Mooresville Carolina International 10, Gastonia Piedmont Community 3 (5 innings): Carolina International scored in every inning and took advantage of five Piedmont errors.
Cramerton Stuart Cramer 10, Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 0: Storm pitchers held Mountain Island Charter to one hit.
North Iredell 9, Boone Watauga 1: Landon Miller went 3-for-3 for the Raiders, who scored six runs in the bottom of the third.
North Lincoln 11, Gastonia Forestview 3: Jake Soorus hit a triple and home run, knocking in four runs, for the victors. Jackson Harbin had three RBI for Forestview.
Northwest Cabarrus 4, Mount Pleasant 3: The Tigers led 3-1 after five, but Northwest Cabarrus scored twice in the bottom of the sixth and won it with a run in the seventh.
Richmond Senior 3, Anson County 0: Starting pitcher Hunter Parks got the victory, with Alex Anderson earning a save. Each allowed one hit.
South Caldwell 10, Lenoir Hibriten 0: The perennial state power Spartans no-hit Hibriten, with Trent Black pitching five innings, striking out 11. Clay Canale finished on the mound. Hunter Ingle homered for South Caldwell.
South Iredell 19, Morganton Patton 0: Hiroki Murakami went 3-for-5 and drove in four runs for the Vikings.
West Caldwell 12, West Wilkes 6: West Caldwell trailed 4-1 but scored 10 runs in the bottom of the fifth. Holden Triplett had two hits and four RBI, and Luke Vines had two hits, scored three times, and drove in three runs.
West Lincoln 18, East Burke 0: West Lincoln scored 12 times in the first inning.
West Rowan 8, Concord Jay M. Robinson 4: Steven Smith went 4-for-4, driving in three runs and scoring two for the Falcons. Winning pitcher Cullen Davis struck out nine, pitching a complete game.
Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
