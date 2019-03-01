Big Saturday for Mecklenburg County teams in NCHSAA Sweet 16; quarterfinal previews

Saturday night, Ardrey Kell High’s boys basketball team will play in “the Sweet 16” for the sixth time in school history.
Ardrey Kell opened in 2006.
“We are playing at a high level right now,” Knights coach Mike Craft said after Thursday’s 66-56 win over Greensboro Grimsley in the second round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A playoffs, “because we are sharing the basketball and defending pretty well.”
Ardrey Kell (22-5) has won 10 of its past 11 games, including an upset of Olympic in the SoMeck conference tournament championship last week. Olympic was unbeaten in regular-season conference play.
Olympic (21-5) and Ardrey Kell are among six Mecklenburg County 4A boys teams remaining on the western side of the playoff bracket. There are eight 4A teams left in the west and eight in the east.
Saturday night, Ardrey Kell plays at reigning N.C. 4A champion Independence (22-6). Olympic hosts West Charlotte (21-6). Myers Park (21-8) is at Davie County (24-2), and North Mecklenburg (23-3) will host Winston-Salem Reynolds (20-6).
The winners will advance to the state quarterfinals next week.
Also still playing, among Mecklenburg County teams, are Charlotte Catholic’s boys and girls teams in 3A; Community School of Davidson’s boys in 1A; and the girls teams frrom Vance, Ardrey Kell and Butler in 4A.
Ardrey Kell’s girls (23-5) play at Butler (26-2) on Saturday.
For Craft, the Ardrey Kell boys coach, this is the best time of the season. His team is three wins away from making its second N.C. 4A title appearance in five seasons. The Knights lost 70-64 to Garner in the 2015 4A final, despite 44 points from Steven Santa Ana, an NCHSAA scoring record for championship games played since 1986.
“We hadn’t played since an emotional win in the conference tournament,” Craft said. “We didn’t play as well as we would have liked in the first half, but came out in the third quarter and beat (Grimsley) 17-10....We have a tough match up on Saturday with the defending state champs. We feel like we are playing our best basketball of the season.”
A look at the other Mecklenburg matchups:
West Charlotte at Olympic, 7: The gates open at 6:15. It’ll be sold out by 6:30. Olympic coach Baronton Terry once led the Lions to the state championship. His former assistant, Jacoby Davis, is West Charlotte’s coach now. The game will feature several of the area’s top players, including Olympic’s Josh Banks and West Charlotte’s Patrick Williams.
Winston-Salem Reynolds at North Meck, 7: North Meck has won eight of nine games and has historically been tough to beat at home, a place North fans sometimes refer to the Duane Dome, in reference to longtime coach Duane Lewis. Reynolds, once a state power under former coach Howard West, has won four straight and has four players who average double figures, led by senior Mysta Goodloe (16.2 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 3.4 apg, 2.5 spg).
Myers Park at Davie County, 7: Myers Park is in its first Sweet 16 in four years and has the most wins in 10. Sophomore Drake Maye, perhaps the state’s top returning quarterback for the 2019 season, is looking like one of the region’s top basketball players in his class. Maye (13.3 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 2.5 apg) leads the Mustangs in scoring and rebounding. Duwe Farris (9.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg) and Caleb McReed (11.3 ppg, 5.4 rpg) have been strong and freshman Jacob Newman has emerged as an elite wing defender. Davie County has won 14 of 15 games.
Kings Mountain at Charlotte Catholic, 7: Kings Montain is led by three double-figure scorers: sophomore Kobe Paysour (13.3 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 5.8 apg, 2.7 spg), senior Eli Paysour (15.1 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 1.8 spg) and Zeke Littlejohn (21.7 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 2.7 apg, 2.0 spg). The Mountaineers have won seven of their last eight games. Catholic hunts its third straight win, led by sophomore Colin Thomas (13.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 2.6 apg). And don’t forget a few years back, the Cougars won the 4A title.
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at Community School of Davidson, 7: Both teams play in the PAC 7 1A. This will be their fourth meeting. The first three were decided by 11 points: Community School won 60-59 Dec. 18; 57-50 Jan. 25; and 63-60 Feb. 22.
Jamestown Ragsdale at Vance girls, 6: Vance has won 10 straight with a team that has three freshmen, five sophomores, two juniors and three seniors. Sophomore Tanajah Hayes leads the Cougars in scoring at 10.1 points per game. Ragsdale has won five straight games with a similarly young team.
Ardrey Kell at Butler girls, 6: Ardrey Kell has won 10 straight games. Butler has won 11 straight, led by Micahla Funderburk (15.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1.7 apg) and Michaela Lane (13.8 ppg, 12.7 rpg, 3.4 bpg, 2.7 spg, 2.6 apg).
Charlotte Catholic at China Grove Carson, 7: It’s the battle of the Cougars in the Sweet 16. Senior McKenzie Gadson (14.6 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 2.1 spg, 2.3 apg) leads Carson’s Cougars, who have won 10 of their past 11 games. Catholic’s Cougars hunt a third straight win led by junior Dane Bertolina (15.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3.8 spg, 2.7 apg).
