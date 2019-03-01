See the play (that’s gone viral) that West Charlotte fans will ‘never forget’

West Charlotte High All-American forward Patrick Williams said his team needed a boost during Thursday’s 69-63 second-round playoff win over Vance.
“We came out sluggish,” said Williams, who has signed with Florida State, “more sluggish than we usually do. We needed an energy booster.”
A memorable play Thursday gave the Lions that boost.
As Vance High’s Brandon Beidleman attempted a layup, Devontez Walker blocked the shot. The ball went to West Charlotte’s Cartier Jernigan, who threw an outlet pass to teammate Quinten Thomas, who was speeding down the court.
Jernigan’s pass bounced high and Thomas was able to catch it, and dunk it, in one motion.
During the play, the ball touched the court just one time.
The crowd in West Charlotte’s gym went nuts.
The video, shot by Charlotte’s Cannady Media Group, was picked up by several national outlets, including MaxPreps and Deadspin, and immediately went viral on social media.
“That play kind of sealed it for us,” said Williams, whose team will play at Olympic in Saturday’s third-round playoff game. “For a minute there, I couldn’t hear anything (after the dunk). Everybody was hype. Everybody was running around.
“I’ll remember that one forever. I’ll never forget that one.”
